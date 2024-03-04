I'm an Editor With a Minimalist Wardrobe—11 Pieces I'm Considering Adding for Spring

By Humaa Hussain
As an editor who's all about that classic, timeless vibe when it comes to my wardrobe, at this time of the year you'll usually find me in tailored blazers and crisp white shirts—it's my go-to look for when I need to look polished, fast. I’m always on the lookout for fresh outfit inspiration, but there’s something about the elegant, quiet-luxury aesthetic that just speaks to me and keeps me hooked: the clean lines, the neutral colour palette, the attention to detail… I’m here for it all.

A brand that I turn to time and again for these anti-trend heroes is Ralph Lauren. As such, plenty of its iconic pieces have long been staples in my wardrobe, from knits and shoes to trenches and jeans. So, this week, when a fresh batch of new arrivals landed on site ahead of the new season, you can bet I was all over it, eager to inject a bit more of that "Ralph" aesthetic into my spring repertoire.

After scrolling through the new-in page, I’ve now got my eye on a couple of cable-knit sweaters and a fun canvas shoulder bag that will add a playful touch to my otherwise pretty simple capsule wardrobe. I’m all about versatility, so I plan to mix and match the gingham-print linen shirt and utility trousers with my favourite classics for a fresh take on timeless style.

If your taste is anything like mine, I imagine your interest is piqued. Keep scrolling for my top new-in picks from Ralph Lauren, and thank me later.

Shop My Favourite Pieces:

RALPH LAUREN
Polo Ralph Lauren
Wide-Leg Trouser

Wide-leg trousers are a fashion-person must-have for spring. This navy pair is just perfect.

WWWUK
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cable-Knit Cashmere Jumper

A Ralph Lauren cable-knit jumper is the backbone of my timeless wardrobe.

RALPH LAUREN
Polo Ralph Lauren
Oversize Striped Stretch-Cotton Shirt

A well cut button-down loved by many an editor.

RALPH LAUREN
Polo Ralph Lauren
Double-Breasted Twill Trench Coat

A trench coat is such a good investment piece for spring's in-between weather.

RALPH LAUREN
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Id Suede Small Shoulder Bag

The beige suede on this shoulder bag is so luxurious.

RALPH LAUREN
Polo Ralph Lauren
Rib-Knit Cotton Tank

The polo tanks are some of the best on the market.

RALPH LAUREN
Polo Ralph Lauren
Wide Cropped Gingham Linen Shirt

A classic linen shirt that'll be reworn throughout the warmer months.

RALPH LAUREN
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton-Blend Cardigan

The fact that I own this cardigan in so many colourways tells you all you need to know.

RALPH LAUREN
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Sateen Utility Trouser

The perfect khaki trousers do exist.

RALPH LAUREN
Polo Ralph Lauren
Reversible Canvas Medium Bellport Tote

The right bag can elevate an entire outfit, and this blue canvas tote will do just that.

RALPH LAUREN
Polo Ralph Lauren
Fleece Half-Zip Pullover

It's giving "I'm off to play tennis at the county club."

