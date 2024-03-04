I'm an Editor With a Minimalist Wardrobe—11 Pieces I'm Considering Adding for Spring
As an editor who's all about that classic, timeless vibe when it comes to my wardrobe, at this time of the year you'll usually find me in tailored blazers and crisp white shirts—it's my go-to look for when I need to look polished, fast. I’m always on the lookout for fresh outfit inspiration, but there’s something about the elegant, quiet-luxury aesthetic that just speaks to me and keeps me hooked: the clean lines, the neutral colour palette, the attention to detail… I’m here for it all.
A brand that I turn to time and again for these anti-trend heroes is Ralph Lauren. As such, plenty of its iconic pieces have long been staples in my wardrobe, from knits and shoes to trenches and jeans. So, this week, when a fresh batch of new arrivals landed on site ahead of the new season, you can bet I was all over it, eager to inject a bit more of that "Ralph" aesthetic into my spring repertoire.
After scrolling through the new-in page, I’ve now got my eye on a couple of cable-knit sweaters and a fun canvas shoulder bag that will add a playful touch to my otherwise pretty simple capsule wardrobe. I’m all about versatility, so I plan to mix and match the gingham-print linen shirt and utility trousers with my favourite classics for a fresh take on timeless style.
If your taste is anything like mine, I imagine your interest is piqued. Keep scrolling for my top new-in picks from Ralph Lauren, and thank me later.
Shop My Favourite Pieces:
Wide-leg trousers are a fashion-person must-have for spring. This navy pair is just perfect.
A Ralph Lauren cable-knit jumper is the backbone of my timeless wardrobe.
A well cut button-down loved by many an editor.
A trench coat is such a good investment piece for spring's in-between weather.
The beige suede on this shoulder bag is so luxurious.
A classic linen shirt that'll be reworn throughout the warmer months.
The fact that I own this cardigan in so many colourways tells you all you need to know.
The right bag can elevate an entire outfit, and this blue canvas tote will do just that.