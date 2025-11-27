My 58-Year-Old Mum and I Scrolled Through 100s of Black Friday Buys—21 Chic Pieces That Stood Out
My mum is the chicest person I know, so I felt it was only right that, when I considered which pieces to invest in this Black Friday, I go to her first. Scroll on for the chic sale finds my 58-year-old mum and I both approve of from COS, Net-a-Porter and more.
Shopping with my mum has always been one of my favourite activities. At 58, with decades of fashion experience behind her, she has an incredible eye for pieces that feel considered yet slightly unexpected. She knows a great investment buy when she sees one, isn’t afraid of trend-led high-street finds if they feel timeless enough to work in her wardrobe, and happily takes risks without ever compromising her sense of style (which she has, naturally, perfected). She’s the ideal shopping partner and the only person whose approval I seek before committing to something in my basket.
Sale shopping is no different, and this Black Friday, I was excited to scroll through some of our favourite brands together to see what they had to offer. Spoiler alert: there’s a lot of goodness out there. And while we’re not advocates for buying just because something is discounted, we are always on the lookout for pieces that feel genuinely worth the investment—especially with a well-timed price drop. Note: this doesn't just apply to fashion! There are also some fantastic Black Friday 2025 beauty deals that my mum and I are eyeing up, too.
So here we are, ready to navigate the 2025 Black Friday sales and focus only on the true best of the best. After comparing notes, debating the merits of a few contenders and refining our shared wish list, we feel confident about what deserves a spot in our wardrobes. So, without further ado, scroll on to see the pieces my mum and I are eyeing up for Black Friday 2025.
See the Black Friday 2025 Buys My 58-Year-Old Mum and I Both Love:
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
This cardigan is so chic, and looks just perfect paired with dark-wash denim.
RIXO ⋆
Maribelle
The perfect black blouse for year-round wear.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Satin Kajal Liner
My mum and I both want to try this after reading the Who What Wear UK beauty team's rave review!
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend High Neck Coat
We both firmly believe that Black Friday is the perfect time to invest in a new winter coat and this gorgeous collarless style is one of the best we've seen.
Le Monde Béryl
Stella Slipper
I've had these on my wish list for years and now I am finally going to take the plunge! Think how cute they will look with denim, dresses and skirts.
Whistles
Dark Denim Stretch Barrel Leg Jean
I'm cheating here as I actually already own these incredibly comfortable jeans.
Reformation
Oversized Seraphina Tote
My mum is after a practical tote bag, and we think this is the one!
Shark
Cryoglow Under-Eye Cooling & Led Anti-Ageing & Blemish Repair Mask
It's rare that LED masks go on sale so if you're thinking of investing in one this year, now is your chance.
Róhe
Mandarin Wool Jacket
I think Christmas came early for me with this buy! An instant add to basket.
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Merino High Neck Jumper
My mum and I think deep khaki is one of the most elegant colours going.
Massimo Dutti
Satin Blouse With Button Detail
Ok, another item I already own! But now, so does my mum...She just got it at a much nicer price!
Merit Beauty
Flush Balm
Like most people, we love this blusher, so are using Black Friday as an excuse to try a new shade.
COS
Slim Merino Wool Top
COS's Black Friday sale is one that, every year, we wait for with bated breath so we can stock up on fantastic basics like this merino top.
MANGO
Handmade Oversized Wool Coat
Simply stunning. And so expensive looking.
Rise & Fall
Cashmere Double-Faced Wrap
The most luxurious winter accessory.
The Row
Belvedere Leather Bucket Bag
This timeless bucket bag is such am investment, yes, but it's a style that will literally never date and that I know will go with everything in my wardrobe, forever!
ASOS DESIGN
Bubble Hem Funnel Neck Trench Jacket
A slightly more trend-led piece but my mum and I both think this jacket looks so expensive.
COS
Fair Isle Wool-Cashmere Cardigan
I'll be wearing this on Christmas Eve for sure!
Elleme
Mini Boomerang Suede Khaki
The colour, the shape, the handle... this gets a big yes from us.
Space NK
Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint
Time to stock up on our favourite skin tint!
Massimo Dutti
100% Cashmere Knit Polo Sweater
Cashmere rarely goes on sale, so you best believe we're snapping this up.
What Is Black Friday?
Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.
When Is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.
Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.
When Does Black Friday 2025 End?
What Is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.
Poppy joined the Who What Wear UK team as managing editor in 2022. After graduating from university with a degree in English literature, she worked for several publications, including Women's Health, The Times and Marie Claire.
As WWW UK’s managing editor, Poppy looks after the content calendar and all output across the brand, in addition to working with contributors and supporting with social media planning, branded content, marketing and brand strategy. A keen eye for detail means Poppy oversees the production of tentpole moments such as special issues, events, gift guides and more. You won’t find many articles by Poppy on site, but when you do there’s no doubt they will either be focused on dresses, handbags or classic high-street buys she shares with her mum. Or better yet, all three!