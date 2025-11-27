My 58-Year-Old Mum and I Scrolled Through 100s of Black Friday Buys—21 Chic Pieces That Stood Out

My mum is the chicest person I know, so I felt it was only right that, when I considered which pieces to invest in this Black Friday, I go to her first. Scroll on for the chic sale finds my 58-year-old mum and I both approve of from COS, Net-a-Porter and more.

OVER 50S BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING EDIT
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Poppy Nash's avatar
By
published
in Features

Shopping with my mum has always been one of my favourite activities. At 58, with decades of fashion experience behind her, she has an incredible eye for pieces that feel considered yet slightly unexpected. She knows a great investment buy when she sees one, isn’t afraid of trend-led high-street finds if they feel timeless enough to work in her wardrobe, and happily takes risks without ever compromising her sense of style (which she has, naturally, perfected). She’s the ideal shopping partner and the only person whose approval I seek before committing to something in my basket.

Sale shopping is no different, and this Black Friday, I was excited to scroll through some of our favourite brands together to see what they had to offer. Spoiler alert: there’s a lot of goodness out there. And while we’re not advocates for buying just because something is discounted, we are always on the lookout for pieces that feel genuinely worth the investment—especially with a well-timed price drop. Note: this doesn't just apply to fashion! There are also some fantastic Black Friday 2025 beauty deals that my mum and I are eyeing up, too.

So here we are, ready to navigate the 2025 Black Friday sales and focus only on the true best of the best. After comparing notes, debating the merits of a few contenders and refining our shared wish list, we feel confident about what deserves a spot in our wardrobes. So, without further ado, scroll on to see the pieces my mum and I are eyeing up for Black Friday 2025.

See the Black Friday 2025 Buys My 58-Year-Old Mum and I Both Love:

What Is Black Friday?

Black Friday weekend is an annual sale shopping event that originated in the US. It marks the end of Thanksgiving and the start of the festive shopping season, resulting in the majority of well-known—and even, in recent years, smaller—brands and retailers heading into a period sale for a full four days.

When Is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday will fall on Friday 28 November 2025, and you can expect deals across the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday, which falls on Monday 1 December 2025. Our editors will be busy compiling the best of the Black Friday savings, whether it be clothing deals or beauty tools deals for you.

Black Friday sales tend to run over the weekend and end on Cyber Monday, which will fall on Monday 1 December 2025.

When Does Black Friday 2025 End?

What Is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the final day of sales of the Black Friday sales period. In 2025 it will be Monday 1 December, and is typically the last chance to snap up savings.

Explore More:
Poppy Nash
Poppy Nash
Managing Editor

Poppy joined the Who What Wear UK team as managing editor in 2022. After graduating from university with a degree in English literature, she worked for several publications, including Women's Health, The Times and Marie Claire.

As WWW UK’s managing editor, Poppy looks after the content calendar and all output across the brand, in addition to working with contributors and supporting with social media planning, branded content, marketing and brand strategy. A keen eye for detail means Poppy oversees the production of tentpole moments such as special issues, events, gift guides and more. You won’t find many articles by Poppy on site, but when you do there’s no doubt they will either be focused on dresses, handbags or classic high-street buys she shares with her mum. Or better yet, all three!

Latest
  • woman wearing knee high sock outfit
    The Under-$10 Item That Will Dominate All of Winter's Coolest Outfits

    Affordable and chic.

  • hailey bieber style
    Of All Her Outfits, *This* Hailey Bieber Look Is Stuck in My Brain

    And I will be re-creating it.

You might also like
View More ▸