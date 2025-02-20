I Did a Nordstrom Deep Dive—Here's Every Under-$300 Find I'm Endorsing for Spring
The volume of new arrivals at Nordstrom is overwhelming at the best of times, let alone at the cusp of a new season. Luckily for you, my editor tasked me with an epic Nordstrom deep dive, saving you hours of endless scrolling. As a fashion editor, I don't want to ever encourage anyone to buy things they don't need or that won't deliver when it comes to quality, so I am always picky when compiling a shopping edit like this one.
I combed through the entire new-in section to bring you a concise edit of the best items to buy for spring, and they're all under $300. They are design-led pieces that all have an elevated aesthetic, but I made sure not to pick anything that would quickly fall victim to the fickle trend cycle or be hard to style. Highlights include a pair of Puma Speedcat sneakers (which I think are 2025's answer to the Samba), a Reformation blazer with a corset-like construction, and oversize aviator sunglasses that are in line with one of the key trends in our spring/summer 2025 accessory trend report. Keep reading for 24 of the best pieces I found at Nordstrom for spring and beyond.
Shop My Nordstrom Edit
One of the key accessory trends for 2025 is retro oversize aviators.
The dark wash looks especially elegant when combined with this collarless silhouette.
This would look stylish tucked into high-waisted wide-leg jeans.
White can freshen up your winter staples for the change in seasons.
The brown suede and the gold buckle make this a refined choice.
Emma is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years experience in industry, having worked at The Telegraph, Grazia and, most recently, British Vogue. Emma was part of the founding team of Who What Wear UK, where she worked for six years as Deputy Editor and then Editor—helping shape the team into what it is today is one of the biggest privileges of her career and she will always see herself as a Who What Wear girl, contributing to both the US and UK sites. Whether she's writing about runway trends or spotlighting emerging brands, she aims to write about fashion in a way that is democratic and doesn't promote over consumption.
