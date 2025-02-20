I Did a Nordstrom Deep Dive—Here's Every Under-$300 Find I'm Endorsing for Spring

Lucy Williams wearing a brown leather jacket, a striped tee, and white jeans.
(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)
Emma Spedding
The volume of new arrivals at Nordstrom is overwhelming at the best of times, let alone at the cusp of a new season. Luckily for you, my editor tasked me with an epic Nordstrom deep dive, saving you hours of endless scrolling. As a fashion editor, I don't want to ever encourage anyone to buy things they don't need or that won't deliver when it comes to quality, so I am always picky when compiling a shopping edit like this one.

I combed through the entire new-in section to bring you a concise edit of the best items to buy for spring, and they're all under $300. They are design-led pieces that all have an elevated aesthetic, but I made sure not to pick anything that would quickly fall victim to the fickle trend cycle or be hard to style. Highlights include a pair of Puma Speedcat sneakers (which I think are 2025's answer to the Samba), a Reformation blazer with a corset-like construction, and oversize aviator sunglasses that are in line with one of the key trends in our spring/summer 2025 accessory trend report. Keep reading for 24 of the best pieces I found at Nordstrom for spring and beyond.

Shop My Nordstrom Edit

Martha Front Button Asymmetric Top
Reformation
Martha Front Button Asymmetric Top

The sculpting on the waist is beautiful.

Chunky Metal Leather Belt
Madewell
Chunky Metal Leather Belt

This will be a cornerstone of your wardrobe.

Speedcat Og Sneaker
PUMA
Speedcat OG Sneaker

It's all about the Speedcat for 2025.

Whirlpool 53mm Aviator Sunglasses
AIRE
Whirlpool 53mm Aviator Sunglasses

One of the key accessory trends for 2025 is retro oversize aviators.

Cocoon Sleeve Denim Jacket
Madewell
Cocoon Sleeve Denim Jacket

The dark wash looks especially elegant when combined with this collarless silhouette.

Rhinestone Collar Knit Polo Shirt
MANGO
Rhinestone Collar Knit Polo Shirt

A smarter alternative to a T-shirt.

Wes High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Wes High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Wide-leg jeans are still going strong.

Jama Polo Sweater
MANGO
Jama Polo Sweater

I love how indulgent brown looks with navy.

The Thea Ponytail Holder
Lié Studio
The Thea Ponytail Holder

This is also available in silver.

The Kaia Plaid Slipdress
Favorite Daughter
The Kaia Plaid Slipdress

Plaid is a key trend for 2025.

Arched Tapered Ankle Jeans
COS
Arched Tapered Ankle Jeans

Just the right amount of curve.

Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses

A stylish pair of sunglasses for under $25.

Slim Boat Shoe
Sperry
Slim Boat Shoe

Boat shoes are a fun alternative to loafers.

Twisted Gathered Long Sleeve Shirt
& Other Stories
Twisted Gathered Long Sleeve Shirt

This would look stylish tucked into high-waisted wide-leg jeans.

Helsinki Belted Blazer
MANGO
Helsinki Belted Blazer

The belt makes this look even more put-together.

Wool Blend Maxi Pencil Skirt
Nordstrom
Wool Blend Maxi Pencil Skirt

This is available in black or khaki.

Dex Corduroy Collar Canvas Jacket
BDG
Dex Corduroy Collar Canvas Jacket

The perfect spring jacket does exist.

Micro Chain Handle Leather Hobo Bag
Madewell
Micro Chain Handle Leather Hobo Bag

White can freshen up your winter staples for the change in seasons.

Jennifer Zeuner, Anine Wavy Drop Earrings
Jennifer Zeuner
Anine Wavy Drop Earrings

The sculptural, wavy effect looks really expensive.

Odessa Faux Leather Belt
Petit Moments
Odessa Faux Leather Belt

The brown suede and the gold buckle make this a refined choice.

Suede Shopper Bag
MANGO
Suede Shopper Bag

Upgrade your everyday laptop bag.

Faubourg Quarter Zip Pullover
Sporty & Rich
Faubourg Quarter Zip Pullover

The preppy sportswear mood is still going strong.

Miro High Waist Barrel Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Miro High Waist Barrel Jeans

Barrel jeans are a fashion-forward silhouette.

Lace Nature Mock Neck Jersey Top
FARM Rio
Lace Nature Mock Neck Jersey Top

A more graphic twist on spring florals.

Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
Freelance Fashion Editor

Emma is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years experience in industry, having worked at The Telegraph, Grazia and, most recently, British Vogue. Emma was part of the founding team of Who What Wear UK, where she worked for six years as Deputy Editor and then Editor—helping shape the team into what it is today is one of the biggest privileges of her career and she will always see herself as a Who What Wear girl, contributing to both the US and UK sites. Whether she's writing about runway trends or spotlighting emerging brands, she aims to write about fashion in a way that is democratic and doesn't promote over consumption.

