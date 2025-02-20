I Did a Nordstrom Deep Dive—Here's Every Under-$300 Find I'm Endorsing for Spring

The volume of new arrivals at Nordstrom is overwhelming at the best of times, let alone at the cusp of a new season. Luckily for you, my editor tasked me with an epic Nordstrom deep dive, saving you hours of endless scrolling. As a fashion editor, I don't want to ever encourage anyone to buy things they don't need or that won't deliver when it comes to quality, so I am always picky when compiling a shopping edit like this one.

I combed through the entire new-in section to bring you a concise edit of the best items to buy for spring, and they're all under $300. They are design-led pieces that all have an elevated aesthetic, but I made sure not to pick anything that would quickly fall victim to the fickle trend cycle or be hard to style. Highlights include a pair of Puma Speedcat sneakers (which I think are 2025's answer to the Samba), a Reformation blazer with a corset-like construction, and oversize aviator sunglasses that are in line with one of the key trends in our spring/summer 2025 accessory trend report. Keep reading for 24 of the best pieces I found at Nordstrom for spring and beyond.

Shop My Nordstrom Edit

Reformation Martha Front Button Asymmetric Top $132 SHOP NOW The sculpting on the waist is beautiful.

Madewell Chunky Metal Leather Belt $68 SHOP NOW This will be a cornerstone of your wardrobe.

PUMA Speedcat OG Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW It's all about the Speedcat for 2025.

AIRE Whirlpool 53mm Aviator Sunglasses $39 SHOP NOW One of the key accessory trends for 2025 is retro oversize aviators.

Madewell Cocoon Sleeve Denim Jacket $128 SHOP NOW The dark wash looks especially elegant when combined with this collarless silhouette.

MANGO Rhinestone Collar Knit Polo Shirt $70 SHOP NOW A smarter alternative to a T-shirt.

Reformation Wes High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $198 SHOP NOW Wide-leg jeans are still going strong.

MANGO Jama Polo Sweater $70 SHOP NOW I love how indulgent brown looks with navy.

Lié Studio The Thea Ponytail Holder $145 SHOP NOW This is also available in silver.

Favorite Daughter The Kaia Plaid Slipdress $278 SHOP NOW Plaid is a key trend for 2025.

COS Arched Tapered Ankle Jeans $135 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of curve.

Le Specs Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses $23 SHOP NOW A stylish pair of sunglasses for under $25.

Sperry Slim Boat Shoe $100 SHOP NOW Boat shoes are a fun alternative to loafers.

& Other Stories Twisted Gathered Long Sleeve Shirt $99 SHOP NOW This would look stylish tucked into high-waisted wide-leg jeans.

MANGO Helsinki Belted Blazer $180 SHOP NOW The belt makes this look even more put-together.

Nordstrom Wool Blend Maxi Pencil Skirt $129 SHOP NOW This is available in black or khaki.

BDG Dex Corduroy Collar Canvas Jacket $109 SHOP NOW The perfect spring jacket does exist.

Madewell Micro Chain Handle Leather Hobo Bag $88 SHOP NOW White can freshen up your winter staples for the change in seasons.

Jennifer Zeuner Anine Wavy Drop Earrings $176 SHOP NOW The sculptural, wavy effect looks really expensive.

Petit Moments Odessa Faux Leather Belt $70 SHOP NOW The brown suede and the gold buckle make this a refined choice.

MANGO Suede Shopper Bag $100 SHOP NOW Upgrade your everyday laptop bag.

Sporty & Rich Faubourg Quarter Zip Pullover $195 SHOP NOW The preppy sportswear mood is still going strong.

Citizens of Humanity Miro High Waist Barrel Jeans $248 SHOP NOW Barrel jeans are a fashion-forward silhouette.

FARM Rio Lace Nature Mock Neck Jersey Top $120 SHOP NOW A more graphic twist on spring florals.