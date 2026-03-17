Get it, Nordstrom—I see you, and that massive new sale. Yes, I'm referring to The Spring Savings Event! Starting now through March 23, you can save majorly on coveted spring items.
As your trusty shopping director, I scrolled through the legit Nordstrom sale to create an initial edit of all of the fashionable items I don't think you'll regret because of their modern and chic nature. I'm referring to elevated basics (similar to many of the pieces featured above), trend-forward shoe styles (cool sneakers included!), and other spring staples that are bound to sell out. Keep scrolling to shop my fashion editor-approved list.
My Fashion Editor-Approved List of the Best Nordstrom Sale Picks
Caslon
Quilted Patch Pocket Jacket
Vince
Wool & Cashmere Blend Crewneck Sweater
Joe's
The Margot Cuffed Slant Pocket High Waist Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Marc Fisher LTD
Gradi Flats
This shape matters this season.
Bernardo
Long Check Collar Raincoat
Get these loafers before they sell out.
Varley
Hawley Half-Zip Sweatshirt
adidas
Japan Low Top Sneakers
Can't go wrong with these sneakers.
ASTR the Label
Pleated Metallic Pinstripe Pants
Open Edit
Oversize Crewneck Cotton Sweater
This sweater comes in a few different colors.
Bimba y Lola
13 29 Sneakers
Low-profile sneakers are everywhere.
SANDRO
Wide-Leg Raw Jeans