I'm a Shopping Director, and So Here for the Big Nordstrom Spring Sale—These Are the Fashionable Items You Won't Regret

The Spring Savings Event is here!

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The Nordstrom Sale best items
(Image credit: Asia Typek and Sandra Semberg for Who What Wear)
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Get it, Nordstrom—I see you, and that massive new sale. Yes, I'm referring to The Spring Savings Event! Starting now through March 23, you can save majorly on coveted spring items.

As your trusty shopping director, I scrolled through the legit Nordstrom sale to create an initial edit of all of the fashionable items I don't think you'll regret because of their modern and chic nature. I'm referring to elevated basics (similar to many of the pieces featured above), trend-forward shoe styles (cool sneakers included!), and other spring staples that are bound to sell out. Keep scrolling to shop my fashion editor-approved list.

My Fashion Editor-Approved List of the Best Nordstrom Sale Picks