I Did a Nordstrom Deep Dive—15 Epic 2025 Items I Recommend

Woman wearing a gray jumper and gray skirt.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

When I last looked, Nordstrom had 12,573 items listed in its women's new-arrivals section. That is a staggering number of product, and let's be frank—no one has time to scroll for that long. However, there are hidden gems and lesser-known brands hiding within those pages that you might never stumble across without some real digging.

Luckily for you, my editor tasked me with an epic Nordstrom deep dive. I spent an afternoon combing through the entire website to put together a considered edit of pieces that I think are truly worth investing in for 2025 and beyond. They are all fashion-forward and design-led, but I made sure not to pick anything that would quickly fall victim to the fickle trend cycle.

Highlights include a belt by Scandinavian label Lié Studio, an exquisite ruffled organza dress by BITE, the coolest denim jumpsuit by the cult brand Haikure, and a perfect sweater by the fashion-editor favorite Navygrey. As for luxury investment pieces, I had to include The Row's chocolate-hued pointed pumps and a pair of bold, curved Loewe sunglasses. There are more affordable finds in the mix, too, including a wool maxi skirt by COS and a rugby shirt I might have to order myself. Keep scrolling for the 15 buys that I recommend from Nordstrom for 2025 and beyond.

Shop My Nordstrom Edit

The Heirloom Cable Funnel
Navygrey
The Heirloom Cable Funnel

This ribbed-knit sweater looks so expensive in this rich shade.

Curvy 55mm Gradient Pilot Sunglasses
Loewe
Sunglasses

For 2025, lots of designers celebrated individual, bold styling. Sunglasses are an easy way to add personality to your everyday looks.

Crinkle Texture Knit Maxi Dress
TOTEME
Crinkle Texture Knit Maxi Dress

This is made from a beautiful crinkle-effect knit.

The Georgia Leather Belt
Lié Studio
The Georgia Leather Belt

Scandinavian jewelry brand Lié Studio recently launched belts, which are stocked at Nordstrom.

Samur High Waist Tapered Leg Jeans
Loulou Studio
Samur High Waist Tapered Leg Jeans

Baggy denim will continue to be the dominant silhouette in 2025.

Aoi Crinkled Midi Skirt
Paloma Wool
Aoi Crinkled Midi Skirt

Sheer, romantic fabrics were all over the spring/summer 2025 runways, and this crinkled midi would look amazing with an oversize crewneck sweater.

Tessie Denim Jumpsuit
Haikure
Tessie Denim Jumpsuit

Haikure is the denim brand to know in industry circles right now, and this jumpsuit is an effortless everyday look.

Asymmetric Off the Shoulder Top
MANGO
Asymmetric Off the Shoulder Top

The way the fabric ripples looks so expensive.

Heidi Knit Headscarf
Topshop
Heidi Knit Headscarf

Knitted scarves are trending in Europe right now.

Radieux Organic Silk Organza Evening Dress
BITE
Radieux Organic Silk Organza Evening Dress

There is also a skirt version of this dress.

Uxor Pointed Toe Pump
The Row
Uxor Pointed Toe Pump

The Row never puts a foot wrong when it comes to accessories.

Plaid Snap-Up Shirt
MANGO
Plaid Snap-Up Shirt

Grunge is on the horizon for 2025, with '90s plaid taking over new-in sections.

Wool Maxi Skirt
COS
Wool Maxi Skirt

Tailoring is one of the key trends for spring/summer 2025, which Who What Wear's Kristen Nichols has named soft power in its new iteration for spring. This ankle-length pencil skirt will look beautiful with a silk blouse, knitwear, or a tailored blazer.

STAUD, Brigitte Slide Sandal
STAUD
Brigitte Slide Sandal

When it comes to shoes, it's all about peep-toe sandals.

Long Sleeve Rugby Polo Shirt
Madewell
Long Sleeve Rugby Polo Shirt

It has been the year of sporty style, and rugby tops will continue to be popular in 2025.

