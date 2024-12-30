I Did a Nordstrom Deep Dive—15 Epic 2025 Items I Recommend

When I last looked, Nordstrom had 12,573 items listed in its women's new-arrivals section. That is a staggering number of product, and let's be frank—no one has time to scroll for that long. However, there are hidden gems and lesser-known brands hiding within those pages that you might never stumble across without some real digging.

Luckily for you, my editor tasked me with an epic Nordstrom deep dive. I spent an afternoon combing through the entire website to put together a considered edit of pieces that I think are truly worth investing in for 2025 and beyond. They are all fashion-forward and design-led, but I made sure not to pick anything that would quickly fall victim to the fickle trend cycle.

Highlights include a belt by Scandinavian label Lié Studio, an exquisite ruffled organza dress by BITE, the coolest denim jumpsuit by the cult brand Haikure, and a perfect sweater by the fashion-editor favorite Navygrey. As for luxury investment pieces, I had to include The Row's chocolate-hued pointed pumps and a pair of bold, curved Loewe sunglasses. There are more affordable finds in the mix, too, including a wool maxi skirt by COS and a rugby shirt I might have to order myself. Keep scrolling for the 15 buys that I recommend from Nordstrom for 2025 and beyond.

Shop My Nordstrom Edit

Navygrey The Heirloom Cable Funnel $625 SHOP NOW This ribbed-knit sweater looks so expensive in this rich shade.

Loewe Sunglasses $340 SHOP NOW For 2025, lots of designers celebrated individual, bold styling. Sunglasses are an easy way to add personality to your everyday looks.

TOTEME Crinkle Texture Knit Maxi Dress $800 SHOP NOW This is made from a beautiful crinkle-effect knit.

Lié Studio The Georgia Leather Belt $245 SHOP NOW Scandinavian jewelry brand Lié Studio recently launched belts, which are stocked at Nordstrom.

Loulou Studio Samur High Waist Tapered Leg Jeans $108 SHOP NOW Baggy denim will continue to be the dominant silhouette in 2025.

Paloma Wool Aoi Crinkled Midi Skirt $380 SHOP NOW Sheer, romantic fabrics were all over the spring/summer 2025 runways, and this crinkled midi would look amazing with an oversize crewneck sweater.

Haikure Tessie Denim Jumpsuit $611 SHOP NOW Haikure is the denim brand to know in industry circles right now, and this jumpsuit is an effortless everyday look.

MANGO Asymmetric Off the Shoulder Top $60 SHOP NOW The way the fabric ripples looks so expensive.

Topshop Heidi Knit Headscarf $35 SHOP NOW Knitted scarves are trending in Europe right now.

BITE Radieux Organic Silk Organza Evening Dress $1080 SHOP NOW There is also a skirt version of this dress.

The Row Uxor Pointed Toe Pump $1050 SHOP NOW The Row never puts a foot wrong when it comes to accessories.

MANGO Plaid Snap-Up Shirt $70 SHOP NOW Grunge is on the horizon for 2025, with '90s plaid taking over new-in sections.

COS Wool Maxi Skirt $175 SHOP NOW Tailoring is one of the key trends for spring/summer 2025, which Who What Wear's Kristen Nichols has named soft power in its new iteration for spring. This ankle-length pencil skirt will look beautiful with a silk blouse, knitwear, or a tailored blazer.

STAUD Brigitte Slide Sandal $295 SHOP NOW When it comes to shoes, it's all about peep-toe sandals.

Madewell Long Sleeve Rugby Polo Shirt $98 SHOP NOW It has been the year of sporty style, and rugby tops will continue to be popular in 2025.