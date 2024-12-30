I Did a Nordstrom Deep Dive—15 Epic 2025 Items I Recommend
When I last looked, Nordstrom had 12,573 items listed in its women's new-arrivals section. That is a staggering number of product, and let's be frank—no one has time to scroll for that long. However, there are hidden gems and lesser-known brands hiding within those pages that you might never stumble across without some real digging.
Luckily for you, my editor tasked me with an epic Nordstrom deep dive. I spent an afternoon combing through the entire website to put together a considered edit of pieces that I think are truly worth investing in for 2025 and beyond. They are all fashion-forward and design-led, but I made sure not to pick anything that would quickly fall victim to the fickle trend cycle.
Highlights include a belt by Scandinavian label Lié Studio, an exquisite ruffled organza dress by BITE, the coolest denim jumpsuit by the cult brand Haikure, and a perfect sweater by the fashion-editor favorite Navygrey. As for luxury investment pieces, I had to include The Row's chocolate-hued pointed pumps and a pair of bold, curved Loewe sunglasses. There are more affordable finds in the mix, too, including a wool maxi skirt by COS and a rugby shirt I might have to order myself. Keep scrolling for the 15 buys that I recommend from Nordstrom for 2025 and beyond.
Shop My Nordstrom Edit
For 2025, lots of designers celebrated individual, bold styling. Sunglasses are an easy way to add personality to your everyday looks.
Scandinavian jewelry brand Lié Studio recently launched belts, which are stocked at Nordstrom.
Baggy denim will continue to be the dominant silhouette in 2025.
Sheer, romantic fabrics were all over the spring/summer 2025 runways, and this crinkled midi would look amazing with an oversize crewneck sweater.
Haikure is the denim brand to know in industry circles right now, and this jumpsuit is an effortless everyday look.
Grunge is on the horizon for 2025, with '90s plaid taking over new-in sections.
Tailoring is one of the key trends for spring/summer 2025, which Who What Wear's Kristen Nichols has named soft power in its new iteration for spring. This ankle-length pencil skirt will look beautiful with a silk blouse, knitwear, or a tailored blazer.
It has been the year of sporty style, and rugby tops will continue to be popular in 2025.
-
The Only 6 Trends British Women Are Adding to Their Closets in 2025
Britpop fever is coming.
By Emma Spedding
-
I've Been a Stylist for 14 Years—These 5 Winter Staples Have Never Once Failed Me
The zero-regret purchases I buy on repeat.
By Natalie Cantell
-
The 30 Items That Will Define Style in 2025
A complete list.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Didn't Think These 5 Controversial Trends Would Make It, But They're Still Going Strong
You'll either love or loathe them.
By Emma Spedding
-
Sorry, But the UK Is Ahead of the U.S. With Trends—Here's What's Coming Up Next
The looks I see every time I leave the house.
By Emma Spedding
-
Even If They Tried, These 7 Outfits Could Never Go Out of Style
Flawless formulas.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
This Is the Only Color That Looks Better With Burgundy Than Black—Period
Rich hues unite.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
These Are the 5 Elevated Basics I Always Wear to Look Fashionable
Introducing the closet safety net.
By Courtney Falsey