Yes, Anna Wintour Packed Exactly One Pair of Shoes for Paris Fashion Week
It's safe to say Anna Wintour has a demanding job as the Global Editorial Director of Vogue and Chief Content Officer of Condé Nast. She has plenty of people to manage, deadlines to meet, and advertisers to court, but her outfits are one thing she doesn't have to worry about. Why? Because she relies on a tried-and-true uniform that she never wavers from. In the winter, this uniform consists of a long coat, a printed dress, and her favorite snake-print boots. Oh, and her precisely-cut bob haircut and oversized black sunglasses too, of course.
For Paris Fashion Week this season, Wintour has swapped out her coats and dresses to attend different shows but has kept on the same pair of Manolo Blahnik boots. I'm sure she has every shoe designer in the world at her beck and call, but she's not willing to ditch her reliable boots. If it's not broken, why fix it? Scroll down to see a few examples of how she's styled the snake-print boots with different outfits for Paris Fashion Week.
How Anna Wintour Styles the Same Boots With Different Outfits
Shop Similar Boots
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.