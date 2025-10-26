Ahem, the Nordstrom End-of-Season Sale Is Almost Over—These Are the Last-Chance Fashionable Items You Won't Regret

You have one more day to score these deals.

last-chance Nordstrom sale items
(Image credit: Sarah Treacher for Who What Wear)
Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News

The Nordstrom End-of-Season Sale is legit. As I covered earlier this month, the offering of essentially pre-Black Friday deals is top-notch. I'm referring to pieces up to 50% off, like wear-everywhere sweaters, Parisian-inspired staples, and cool sneakers and boots. But the sale is coming to an end on October 27, so if there's something you're eyeing for yourself or as a holiday gift, this is the time.

Below, I rounded up last-chance items for shopping inspiration. I don't think you'd regret the selection of pieces ahead because of their versatility and overall chic nature. Keep scrolling to shop gorgeous knits, trending denim styles, beautiful jackets, and more.

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.

Latest