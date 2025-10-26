Ahem, the Nordstrom End-of-Season Sale Is Almost Over—These Are the Last-Chance Fashionable Items You Won't Regret

The Nordstrom End-of-Season Sale is legit. As I covered earlier this month, the offering of essentially pre-Black Friday deals is top-notch. I'm referring to pieces up to 50% off, like wear-everywhere sweaters, Parisian-inspired staples, and cool sneakers and boots. But the sale is coming to an end on October 27, so if there's something you're eyeing for yourself or as a holiday gift, this is the time.
Below, I rounded up last-chance items for shopping inspiration. I don't think you'd regret the selection of pieces ahead because of their versatility and overall chic nature. Keep scrolling to shop gorgeous knits, trending denim styles, beautiful jackets, and more.
FRAME
Le Slim Palazzo Patch Pocket High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
This wash is where it's at.
Lilysilk
Silk Knitted Turtleneck Sleeveless Top
Sleek on its own or layered.
Nordstrom
Maraise Ballet Flats
You can dress these Mary-Janes up or down.
Avec Les Filles
Pieced Back Leather Bomber Jacket
Dolce Vita
Serina Sneakers
Caslon
Cotton Trench Coat
Wait until you see the plaid lining!
French Connection
Sloane Johnny Collar Pullover
This pullover also comes in a tan color.
Caslon
Sweater Shirt Jacket
Veronica Beard
Riviera Sneakers
Nordstrom
Long Sleeve Wool & Cashmere Blend Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
Classic One-Button Blazer
Nordstrom
Wool Blend Skinny Sweater
Nordstrom
Hanna Tall Boots
Barbour
Camilla Waterproof Trench Coat
A waterproof trench is a staple.
Varley
Ramona Half-Zip Sweatshirt
Treasure & Bond
Nep Pointelle Cardigan
Free People
Bonfire Cable Knit Cardigan
This cardigan comes in a few colors.
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Chambray Puffer Jacket With Faux Shearling Collar
Treasure & Bond
Slouchy V-Neck Sweater
One of those sweaters you'll want to live in.
Levi's
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket With Faux Shearling Collar
BP.
Mid Rise Baggy Barrel Jeans
Bernardo
Single Breasted Suede Blazer
Marc Fisher LTD
Perina Knee High Boots
Nordstrom
Scuba Knit Bomber Jacket
Pistola
Ryder High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Lole
Piper 2.0 Hooded Water Repellent Raincoat
SANDRO
Short-Sleeved Cardigan
I always adore a short-sleeve knit.
Lucky Brand
Missy Cotton Blend Barn Jacket
Avec Les Filles
Cotton Twill Heritage Peacoat