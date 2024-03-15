Trust Me: These 5 Classic Jewellery Pieces Will Elevate Any Outfit, Old or New
Sponsor Content Created With Thomas Sabo
Hi, my name is Humaa, and I really love jewellery. Recently, I've noticed more than ever how adding a few key jewellery pieces to my collection has the potential to change my whole wardrobe for the better. For me, jewellery isn't just about accessorising; it's about infusing my looks with personality and flair, elevating even the simplest of outfits to something truly remarkable. From delicate necklaces to statement rings, each piece tells a story and adds a touch of sophistication to my ensembles. That's why I turn to Thomas Sabo, a brand synonymous with elegance and craftspersonship, to fulfil my jewellery needs time and again.
I can say without hesitation that I'd wear every single piece Thomas Sabo makes—something that's very rare for me when it comes to jewellery brands. Each peach has been so intricately created, whether it's a classic gold bangle or a freshwater pearl necklace, they are perfect for everyday wear–I mean what's not to love?.
As I look to add to my collection, I'm instantly gravitating to a few key pieces: a stack of delicate bracelets for layering, a single hoop earring for everyday elegance and a sleek cuff bracelet for a touch of modern sophistication. And if you're someone who likes to make a statement with their jewellery, the brand has plenty of bolder pieces that are just as stunning and special.
So, if you too are looking to update your collection, I've done the heavy lifting for you and rounded up my top pieces from Thomas Sabo below.
Shop My Favourite Classic Jewellery Pieces:
1. Stacking Bracelets
A bracelet-stack staple. I like to mix silver with yellow and rose gold for the ultimate wrist game.
2. The Perfect Hoops
I just bought a pair for myself and my sisters so we can match.
Adding silver back into my jewellery rotation has been tricky, but these earrings with their black pavé stones were a no-brainer.
3. Statement Earrings
This classy earring does all the talking for you.
This single stud will absolutely complement any other earrings you wear.
I'm obsessed with the mix of pink and purple stones.
4. Classic Rings
This double ring with white stones is so striking yet simple.
5. Linked Necklaces
This necklace combines the best of both worlds: dainty pearls and a gold link chain.