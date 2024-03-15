Trust Me: These 5 Classic Jewellery Pieces Will Elevate Any Outfit, Old or New

Sponsor Content Created With Thomas Sabo

By Humaa Hussain
published

Hi, my name is Humaa, and I really love jewellery. Recently, I've noticed more than ever how adding a few key jewellery pieces to my collection has the potential to change my whole wardrobe for the better. For me, jewellery isn't just about accessorising; it's about infusing my looks with personality and flair, elevating even the simplest of outfits to something truly remarkable. From delicate necklaces to statement rings, each piece tells a story and adds a touch of sophistication to my ensembles. That's why I turn to Thomas Sabo, a brand synonymous with elegance and craftspersonship, to fulfil my jewellery needs time and again.

I can say without hesitation that I'd wear every single piece Thomas Sabo makes—something that's very rare for me when it comes to jewellery brands. Each peach has been so intricately created, whether it's a classic gold bangle or a freshwater pearl necklace, they are perfect for everyday wear–I mean what's not to love?.

(Image credit: Thomas Sabo)

As I look to add to my collection, I'm instantly gravitating to a few key pieces: a stack of delicate bracelets for layering, a single hoop earring for everyday elegance and a sleek cuff bracelet for a touch of modern sophistication. And if you're someone who likes to make a statement with their jewellery, the brand has plenty of bolder pieces that are just as stunning and special.

So, if you too are looking to update your collection, I've done the heavy lifting for you and rounded up my top pieces from Thomas Sabo below.

Shop My Favourite Classic Jewellery Pieces:

1. Stacking Bracelets

Gold Bracelet with White Stones

Simple and delicate, it's a yes from me.

Gold Snakeskin Bangle

This snakeskin bangle is so simple yet stunning.

Gold Plated Link Bracelet with Zirconia

A bracelet-stack staple. I like to mix silver with yellow and rose gold for the ultimate wrist game.

2. The Perfect Hoops

Rose Gold Single Hoop Earring with White Stones

So cute.

Gold Plated Hoop Earrings

I just bought a pair for myself and my sisters so we can match.

Silver Hoop Earrings with Pavé Black Stones

Adding silver back into my jewellery rotation has been tricky, but these earrings with their black pavé stones were a no-brainer.

3. Statement Earrings

Silver Single Stud Climber with White Zirconia

This classy earring does all the talking for you.

Silver Infinity Single Ear Stud with White Stones

This single stud will absolutely complement any other earrings you wear.

Silver Studs with Pink and Violet Zirconia

I'm obsessed with the mix of pink and purple stones.

4. Classic Rings

Silver Band with Cold Enamel and Stones

A statement piece for your fingers.

Gold Beaded Ring

This beaded style takes it up a notch.

Double Silver Ring with White Stones

This double ring with white stones is so striking yet simple.

5. Linked Necklaces

Silver Link Necklace

I can't think of a beter word to describe this than just perfect!

Gold Plated Necklace with Freshwater Pearls and Zirconia

This necklace combines the best of both worlds: dainty pearls and a gold link chain.

Silver Link Necklace with Pearls

Another timeless piece for "lady of leisure", quiet-luxury vibes.

