The Prettiest New Jewelry Pieces I Could Find for Less Than $120
If you're familiar with my byline, you know I cover a lot of shoe trends and denim styles, but jewelry is a category I've always been fond of. More than other accessories, jewelry choices always strike me as extremely personal and sentimental. It's also a category that can get very expensive very quickly. Knowing that not everyone has thousands of dollars to spend on heirloom-worthy items, I decided to limit this roundup to pieces under $120.
My selection includes new arrivals from Kendra Scott, Luv Aj, Jenny Bird, Catbird, and more. And there's also a piece from a special new collab I'm obsessed with: Mejuri's partnership with my favorite Copenhagen brand, Ganni. Scroll down to shop my favorite new earrings, necklaces, and rings from a slew of beloved brands.
How sweet are these new Kendra Scott earrings? They're perfect for spring.
Kendra Scott never gets it wrong.
Just in time for St. Patrick's Day.
This ring is inspired by Missoma's sold-out collab with Harris Reed.
I've already added this pretty ring to my cart.
You can truly wear these earrings with every single item in your closet.
