The Prettiest New Jewelry Pieces I Could Find for Less Than $120

Erin Fitzpatrick
(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

If you're familiar with my byline, you know I cover a lot of shoe trends and denim styles, but jewelry is a category I've always been fond of. More than other accessories, jewelry choices always strike me as extremely personal and sentimental. It's also a category that can get very expensive very quickly. Knowing that not everyone has thousands of dollars to spend on heirloom-worthy items, I decided to limit this roundup to pieces under $120.

My selection includes new arrivals from Kendra Scott, Luv Aj, Jenny Bird, Catbird, and more. And there's also a piece from a special new collab I'm obsessed with: Mejuri's partnership with my favorite Copenhagen brand, Ganni. Scroll down to shop my favorite new earrings, necklaces, and rings from a slew of beloved brands.

The Royale Stone Drop Studs
Luv Aj
The Royale Stone Drop Studs

I'm obsessed with this emerald and ruby color combo.

Deliah Convertible Gold Huggie Earrings in Pastel Mix
Kendra Scott
Deliah Convertible Gold Huggie Earrings in Pastel Mix

How sweet are these new Kendra Scott earrings? They're perfect for spring.

Mejuri x Ganni
Clover Wrap Ring

Mejuri x Ganni is the collab I didn't know I needed until now.

Maeve Ear Cuff
JENNY BIRD US
Maeve Ear Cuff

I own several Jenny Bird pieces, and I've never been disappointed.

Daphne Convertible Gold Link and Chain Necklace in Light Green Mother-Of-Pearl
Kendra Scott
Daphne Convertible Gold Link and Chain Necklace in Light Green Mother-Of-Pearl

Kendra Scott never gets it wrong.

Clover Gold Crystal Short Pendant Necklace in Green Crystal
Kendra Scott
Clover Gold Crystal Short Pendant Necklace in Green Crystal

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day.

Catbird Jewelry
Tiniest Sylvie Snake Stud

Note: These dainty earrings are sold separately.

By Adina Eden
Open Hoop Earrings

You can never go wrong with gold earrings.

Ana Luisa
Silver Heart Necklace

Heart jewelry isn't just for Valentine's Day!

The Molten Heart Studs Set
Luv Aj
The Molten Heart Studs Set

I adore these charming earrings.

Harris Reed in Good Hands Stacking Ring | 18ct Gold Plated/cubic Zirconia & Black Onyx
Missoma
Harris Reed in Good Hands Stacking Ring

This ring is inspired by Missoma's sold-out collab with Harris Reed.

Gold Ribbed Post Hoop Earrings
Kenneth Jay Lane
Gold Ribbed Post Hoop Earrings

A classic choice.

14k White Gold Bar Stud
JENNY BIRD US
14k White Gold Bar Stud

Fashion editors are obsessed with Jenny Bird jewelry.

Zenyu Link Ridge Open Ring | 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil
Missoma
Zenyu Link Ridge Open Ring in 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil

I've already added this pretty ring to my cart.

Block Large Hoops Silver
Mejuri
Block Large Hoops Silver

Silver jewelry is at once trendy and timeless.

14k White Gold Huggie
JENNY BIRD US
14k White Gold Huggie

You can truly wear these earrings with every single item in your closet.

Puffy Cut Out Heart Bracelet
Madewell
Puffy Cut Out Heart Bracelet

This versatile Madewell bracelet will get a ton of wear.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Senior News Editor

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

