The Prettiest New Jewelry Pieces I Could Find for Less Than $120

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

If you're familiar with my byline, you know I cover a lot of shoe trends and denim styles, but jewelry is a category I've always been fond of. More than other accessories, jewelry choices always strike me as extremely personal and sentimental. It's also a category that can get very expensive very quickly. Knowing that not everyone has thousands of dollars to spend on heirloom-worthy items, I decided to limit this roundup to pieces under $120.

My selection includes new arrivals from Kendra Scott, Luv Aj, Jenny Bird, Catbird, and more. And there's also a piece from a special new collab I'm obsessed with: Mejuri's partnership with my favorite Copenhagen brand, Ganni. Scroll down to shop my favorite new earrings, necklaces, and rings from a slew of beloved brands.

Luv Aj The Royale Stone Drop Studs $80 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this emerald and ruby color combo.

Kendra Scott Deliah Convertible Gold Huggie Earrings in Pastel Mix $75 SHOP NOW How sweet are these new Kendra Scott earrings? They're perfect for spring.

Mejuri x Ganni Clover Wrap Ring $98 SHOP NOW Mejuri x Ganni is the collab I didn't know I needed until now.

JENNY BIRD US Maeve Ear Cuff $98 SHOP NOW I own several Jenny Bird pieces, and I've never been disappointed.

Kendra Scott Daphne Convertible Gold Link and Chain Necklace in Light Green Mother-Of-Pearl $75 SHOP NOW Kendra Scott never gets it wrong.

Kendra Scott Clover Gold Crystal Short Pendant Necklace in Green Crystal $55 SHOP NOW Just in time for St. Patrick's Day.

Catbird Jewelry Tiniest Sylvie Snake Stud $58 SHOP NOW Note: These dainty earrings are sold separately.

By Adina Eden Open Hoop Earrings $35 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with gold earrings.

Ana Luisa Silver Heart Necklace $75 SHOP NOW Heart jewelry isn't just for Valentine's Day!

Luv Aj The Molten Heart Studs Set $65 SHOP NOW I adore these charming earrings.

Missoma Harris Reed in Good Hands Stacking Ring $110 SHOP NOW This ring is inspired by Missoma's sold-out collab with Harris Reed.

Kenneth Jay Lane Gold Ribbed Post Hoop Earrings $50 SHOP NOW A classic choice.

JENNY BIRD US 14k White Gold Bar Stud $88 SHOP NOW Fashion editors are obsessed with Jenny Bird jewelry.

Missoma Zenyu Link Ridge Open Ring in 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil $115 SHOP NOW I've already added this pretty ring to my cart.

Mejuri Block Large Hoops Silver $98 SHOP NOW Silver jewelry is at once trendy and timeless.

JENNY BIRD US 14k White Gold Huggie $98 SHOP NOW You can truly wear these earrings with every single item in your closet.