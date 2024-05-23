24 Summer Staples I'm Ordering From J.Crew's Shocking Site-Wide Sale
J.Crew has a lot of great sales, but not every one is as all-encompassing as the one it just launched this week, right in time for Memorial Day. From now through Friday, May 28, J.Crew is offering a whopping 40% off almost everything. Additionally, you can get an extra 60% off (yes, 60%) sale styles with the code SUMMER through May 28. It's overwhelming in the best way possible.
I spent a good hour last night scrolling through the sale offerings, and I'm convinced this is the best J.Crew has ever been. I was shocked by how many items I added to my cart. I could see myself incorporating all of them into my wardrobe daily all summer long. So if you need some new wardrobe staples ahead of summer, this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop 24 sale finds that are the most worthy of adding to your cart.
Good to know that the perfect black bikini is only $53.
Shop the matching Perfect String Bikini Top ($33).
I plan on pairing this with high-waisted denim shorts and flat sandals.
As someone who's always freezing, I appreciate a good summer jacket.
I'm a sucker for stripes, and the neckline on this is so good.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
