24 Summer Staples I'm Ordering From J.Crew's Shocking Site-Wide Sale

J.Crew has a lot of great sales, but not every one is as all-encompassing as the one it just launched this week, right in time for Memorial Day. From now through Friday, May 28, J.Crew is offering a whopping 40% off almost everything. Additionally, you can get an extra 60% off (yes, 60%) sale styles with the code SUMMER through May 28. It's overwhelming in the best way possible.

I spent a good hour last night scrolling through the sale offerings, and I'm convinced this is the best J.Crew has ever been. I was shocked by how many items I added to my cart. I could see myself incorporating all of them into my wardrobe daily all summer long. So if you need some new wardrobe staples ahead of summer, this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop 24 sale finds that are the most worthy of adding to your cart.

J.Crew Claudia Dress in Linen $168 $100 SHOP NOW I've been eyeing this cute linen dress, and now it shall be mine.

J.Crew Vintage Jersey Shrunken Polo T-Shirt $45 $27 SHOP NOW I want it in every color.

J.Crew String Hipster Bikini Bottom $45 $20 SHOP NOW Good to know that the perfect black bikini is only $53. Shop the matching Perfect String Bikini Top ($33).

J.Crew Scoopneck Linen-Blend Vest $90 $53 SHOP NOW J.Crew shoppers have lost it over this top.

J.Crew Callie Sandals in Leather $138 $69 SHOP NOW These lovely sandals look so comfortable.

J.Crew Limited-Edition Ultracropped Boatneck T-Shirt in Mariner Cotton $50 $18 SHOP NOW I plan on pairing this with high-waisted denim shorts and flat sandals.

J.Crew Midlength Denim Short in Blue Wash $98 $57 SHOP NOW Who's joining the bermuda shorts club?

J.Crew Bow-Back Linen Top $80 $40 SHOP NOW What's not to love about a little white linen top?

J.Crew Cropped Bomber Jacket in Drapey Denim As someone who's always freezing, I appreciate a good summer jacket.

J.Crew Maxine Button-Back Top in Linen $80 $47 SHOP NOW The reviews for this top are ridiculously good.

J.Crew Textured Crochet Lady Jacket $168 $100 SHOP NOW I'm so excited that this is on sale.

J.Crew Godet Knee-Length Skirt in Crepe De Chine $168 $115 SHOP NOW Just think of all the cute ways to style this.

J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt in Stripe $98 $57 SHOP NOW This is exactly how I'd style this.

J.Crew Colbie Buckle Sandals in Snake-Embossed Leather $228 $113 SHOP NOW Our editors are losing it over these.

J.Crew Linen-Viscose Blend Mini Shorts in Stripe $98 $57 SHOP NOW Such an elevated take on the boxer shorts trend.

J.Crew Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top in Stripe $50 $30 SHOP NOW I'm a sucker for stripes, and the neckline on this is so good.

J.Crew Remi Short in Stretch Linen Blend $98 $57 SHOP NOW When July hits, all you'll want to wear is linen shorts.

J.Crew Wide-Brim Raffia Bucket Hat $80 $33 SHOP NOW 'Tis the season.

J.Crew Relaxed Beach Pant in Airy Gauze $80 $47 SHOP NOW I officially need to book a trip.

J.Crew Smocked Beach Shorts $80 $40 SHOP NOW We all need a pair of beach shorts.

J.Crew Beachfront Sunglasses $80 $15 SHOP NOW These are the only sunglasses you need.

J.Crew Barn Jacket in Crinkle Nylon $258 $180 SHOP NOW The perfect warm weather rainy day jacket.

J.Crew J.Crew Baseball Hat $50 $27 SHOP NOW Show your J.Crew love.