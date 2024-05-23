24 Summer Staples I'm Ordering From J.Crew's Shocking Site-Wide Sale

Allyson Payer
By
published

J.Crew model wearing a striped shirt with white pants

(Image credit: J.Crew)

J.Crew has a lot of great sales, but not every one is as all-encompassing as the one it just launched this week, right in time for Memorial Day. From now through Friday, May 28, J.Crew is offering a whopping 40% off almost everything. Additionally, you can get an extra 60% off (yes, 60%) sale styles with the code SUMMER through May 28. It's overwhelming in the best way possible.

I spent a good hour last night scrolling through the sale offerings, and I'm convinced this is the best J.Crew has ever been. I was shocked by how many items I added to my cart. I could see myself incorporating all of them into my wardrobe daily all summer long. So if you need some new wardrobe staples ahead of summer, this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop 24 sale finds that are the most worthy of adding to your cart.

Claudia Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Claudia Dress in Linen

I've been eyeing this cute linen dress, and now it shall be mine.

Vintage Jersey Shrunken Polo T-Shirt
J.Crew
Vintage Jersey Shrunken Polo T-Shirt

I want it in every color.

String Hipster Bikini Bottom
J.Crew
String Hipster Bikini Bottom

Good to know that the perfect black bikini is only $53.

Shop the matching Perfect String Bikini Top ($33).

Scoopneck Linen-Blend Vest
J.Crew
Scoopneck Linen-Blend Vest

J.Crew shoppers have lost it over this top.

Callie Sandals in Leather
J.Crew
Callie Sandals in Leather

These lovely sandals look so comfortable.

Limited-Edition Ultracropped Boatneck T-Shirt in Mariner Cotton
J.Crew
Limited-Edition Ultracropped Boatneck T-Shirt in Mariner Cotton

I plan on pairing this with high-waisted denim shorts and flat sandals.

Midlength Denim Short in Blue Wash
J.Crew
Midlength Denim Short in Blue Wash

Who's joining the bermuda shorts club?

Bow-Back Linen Top
J.Crew
Bow-Back Linen Top

What's not to love about a little white linen top?

Cropped Bomber Jacket in Drapey Denim

J.Crew
Cropped Bomber Jacket in Drapey Denim

As someone who's always freezing, I appreciate a good summer jacket.

Maxine Button-Back Top in Linen
J.Crew
Maxine Button-Back Top in Linen

The reviews for this top are ridiculously good.

Textured Crochet Lady Jacket
J.Crew
Textured Crochet Lady Jacket

I'm so excited that this is on sale.

Godet Knee-Length Skirt in Crepe De Chine
J.Crew
Godet Knee-Length Skirt in Crepe De Chine

Just think of all the cute ways to style this.

Étienne Oversized Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Stripe

This is exactly how I'd style this.

Colbie Buckle Sandals in Snake-Embossed Leather
J.Crew
Colbie Buckle Sandals in Snake-Embossed Leather

Our editors are losing it over these.

Linen-Viscose Blend Mini Short in Stripe
J.Crew
Linen-Viscose Blend Mini Shorts in Stripe

Such an elevated take on the boxer shorts trend.

Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top in Stripe
J.Crew
Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top in Stripe

I'm a sucker for stripes, and the neckline on this is so good.

Remi Short in Stretch Linen Blend
J.Crew
Remi Short in Stretch Linen Blend

When July hits, all you'll want to wear is linen shorts.

Wide-Brim Raffia Bucket Hat
J.Crew
Wide-Brim Raffia Bucket Hat

'Tis the season.

Relaxed Beach Pant in Airy Gauze
J.Crew
Relaxed Beach Pant in Airy Gauze

I officially need to book a trip.

Smocked Beach Short
J.Crew
Smocked Beach Shorts

We all need a pair of beach shorts.

Beachfront Sunglasses
J.Crew
Beachfront Sunglasses

These are the only sunglasses you need.

Barn Jacket™ in Crinkle Nylon
J.Crew
Barn Jacket in Crinkle Nylon

The perfect warm weather rainy day jacket.

J.crew™ Baseball Hat
J.Crew
J.Crew Baseball Hat

Show your J.Crew love.

High-Rise Denim Short in White
J.Crew
High-Rise Denim Short in White

After reading some of the reviews for these, I'm convinced.

Explore More:
J.crew Sale Shopping
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸