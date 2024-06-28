11 New J.Crew Pieces That Scream French Vacay

I don't actually have a trip to France booked, but will that stop me from dressing like I do? No, no it will not. I'm determined to have a French-girl summer despite the fact that I live over 5,000 miles away from Paris. As for exactly how I will attempt to pull it off, that's where J.Crew comes in. The retailer might be a classic American institution, but its newest arrivals are giving French vibes through and through.

Take, for instance, the new J.Crew Sheer Sweater-Dress ($148), which would look right at home on the beach in St. Tropez, or the Tiered Ruffle Dress ($398), which is begging to come along on your next Seine dinner cruise. I'm also a fan of the Halter Maxi Dress ($128), which I'd style with flat sandals and a straw tote for a day of shopping, as well as the Étienne Oversized Shirt ($98), which I'd wear as a swimsuit coverup. Scroll down to shop my favorite new arrivals from J.Crew.

Philomena Dress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Philomena Dress in Cotton Poplin

This lace embroidery is too cute.

Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford

I'll be wearing this as a swimsuit coverup.

New French Bikini Top in Berry Block Print
J.Crew
New French Bikini Top in Berry Block Print

This sweet floral print is so charming.

Anna October© X J.crew Sheer Sweater-Dress
Anna October x J.Crew
Sheer Sweater-Dress

This dress is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

Collection Tiered Ruffle Dress in Chiffon
J.Crew
Collection Tiered Ruffle Dress in Chiffon

I'm dying to wear this to my next summer wedding.

Calliste Mini Dress in Cotton Voile
J.Crew
Calliste Mini Dress in Cotton Voile

Easy breezy.

Halter Maxi Dress in Cocoa Block Print Cotton Voile
J.Crew
Halter Maxi Dress in Cocoa Block Print Cotton Voile

The perfect dress to wear for a day of exploring a new city.

Fit-And-Flare Mini Dress With Rickrack Trim
J.Crew
Fit-And-Flare Mini Dress With Rickrack Trim

Sleek and simple—oh, and it's on sale too!

Ruched Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit in Cocoa Block Print
J.Crew
Ruched Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit in Cocoa Block Print

If you're not a bikini kind of gal, this one-piece is a foolproof option.

Clio Top in Textured Gauze
J.Crew
Clio Top in Textured Gauze

Hurry: This won't be on sale forever.

Athena Dress in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Athena Dress in Cotton Poplin

Yep, I'd style this dress exactly the same way.

