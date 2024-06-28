11 New J.Crew Pieces That Scream French Vacay
I don't actually have a trip to France booked, but will that stop me from dressing like I do? No, no it will not. I'm determined to have a French-girl summer despite the fact that I live over 5,000 miles away from Paris. As for exactly how I will attempt to pull it off, that's where J.Crew comes in. The retailer might be a classic American institution, but its newest arrivals are giving French vibes through and through.
Take, for instance, the new J.Crew Sheer Sweater-Dress ($148), which would look right at home on the beach in St. Tropez, or the Tiered Ruffle Dress ($398), which is begging to come along on your next Seine dinner cruise. I'm also a fan of the Halter Maxi Dress ($128), which I'd style with flat sandals and a straw tote for a day of shopping, as well as the Étienne Oversized Shirt ($98), which I'd wear as a swimsuit coverup. Scroll down to shop my favorite new arrivals from J.Crew.
The perfect dress to wear for a day of exploring a new city.
If you're not a bikini kind of gal, this one-piece is a foolproof option.
