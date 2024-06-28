11 New J.Crew Pieces That Scream French Vacay

I don't actually have a trip to France booked, but will that stop me from dressing like I do? No, no it will not. I'm determined to have a French-girl summer despite the fact that I live over 5,000 miles away from Paris. As for exactly how I will attempt to pull it off, that's where J.Crew comes in. The retailer might be a classic American institution, but its newest arrivals are giving French vibes through and through.

Take, for instance, the new J.Crew Sheer Sweater-Dress ($148), which would look right at home on the beach in St. Tropez, or the Tiered Ruffle Dress ($398), which is begging to come along on your next Seine dinner cruise. I'm also a fan of the Halter Maxi Dress ($128), which I'd style with flat sandals and a straw tote for a day of shopping, as well as the Étienne Oversized Shirt ($98), which I'd wear as a swimsuit coverup. Scroll down to shop my favorite new arrivals from J.Crew.

J.Crew Philomena Dress in Cotton Poplin $168 SHOP NOW This lace embroidery is too cute.

J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt in Lightweight Oxford $98 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing this as a swimsuit coverup.

J.Crew New French Bikini Top in Berry Block Print $80 SHOP NOW This sweet floral print is so charming.

Anna October x J.Crew Sheer Sweater-Dress $148 SHOP NOW This dress is guaranteed to earn you compliments.

J.Crew Collection Tiered Ruffle Dress in Chiffon $398 SHOP NOW I'm dying to wear this to my next summer wedding.

J.Crew Calliste Mini Dress in Cotton Voile $98 SHOP NOW Easy breezy.

J.Crew Halter Maxi Dress in Cocoa Block Print Cotton Voile $128 SHOP NOW The perfect dress to wear for a day of exploring a new city.

J.Crew Fit-And-Flare Mini Dress With Rickrack Trim $168 $85 SHOP NOW Sleek and simple—oh, and it's on sale too!

J.Crew Ruched Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit in Cocoa Block Print $128 SHOP NOW If you're not a bikini kind of gal, this one-piece is a foolproof option.

J.Crew Clio Top in Textured Gauze $70 $35 SHOP NOW Hurry: This won't be on sale forever.