5 Tops French Girls Always Wear With Denim Shorts
In the heat of the summer, the effortlessly chic style of French women shines through. Even though denim shorts are the ultimate laid-back wardrobe staple, Parisian women manage to make them look so dang chic by pairing them with specific types of tops. Cropped cardigans, for instance, are a popular choice, offering a polished option that exudes understated elegance. The French penchant for striped tops also comes into play, with classic Breton shirts making a timeless statement when paired with denim shorts.
They say to dress for the job you want, but I say to dress for the vacation you want. Sadly I don't have a trip to France planned this year, but that doesn't mean I won't be dressing the part and pretending I'm strolling through a Provençal town this summer. When it comes to styling my favorite pair of denim shorts, I'll be looking to French women for inspiration. Scroll down for outfit ideas aplenty.
1. Rugby Shirts
I'm simply obsessed with how Léna Farl styled her rugby shirt with denim shorts and red accessories. It's my ideal sporty-chic look for summer.
2. Cropped Cardigans
I'll be copying Tamara Mory and wearing a cardigan sans a shirt this summer. Just one button will do.
3. Denim Shirts
Denim on denim may be called a Canadian tuxedo, but French women are also fans. Camille Charrière looks chic wearing the trend with Chanel rain boots.
4. Baby Tees
I'll always love my baggy tees, but French women are quite partial to fitted short-sleeve T-shirts right now.
5. Breton Striped T-Shirts
Breton stripe tops are the ultimate classic choice. I feel like I belong on a yacht in Saint-Tropez whenever I wear one.
