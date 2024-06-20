5 Tops French Girls Always Wear With Denim Shorts

a French woman wears a striped T-shirt with denim shorts

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

In the heat of the summer, the effortlessly chic style of French women shines through. Even though denim shorts are the ultimate laid-back wardrobe staple, Parisian women manage to make them look so dang chic by pairing them with specific types of tops. Cropped cardigans, for instance, are a popular choice, offering a polished option that exudes understated elegance. The French penchant for striped tops also comes into play, with classic Breton shirts making a timeless statement when paired with denim shorts.

They say to dress for the job you want, but I say to dress for the vacation you want. Sadly I don't have a trip to France planned this year, but that doesn't mean I won't be dressing the part and pretending I'm strolling through a Provençal town this summer. When it comes to styling my favorite pair of denim shorts, I'll be looking to French women for inspiration. Scroll down for outfit ideas aplenty.

1. Rugby Shirts

I'm simply obsessed with how Léna Farl styled her rugby shirt with denim shorts and red accessories. It's my ideal sporty-chic look for summer.

a woman wears a red and white striped T-shirt with denim shorts

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

red and white striped sweater with a collar
Gap
24/7 Split-Hem Polo Sweater

a model wears a rugby shirt in red with a navy stripe
Ragabond
Rs7 Rugby Patchwork Long-Sleeve Tee

a model wears a red and navy blue striped polo shirt
Cotton On
Oversized Long Sleeve Polo

Sailor-Collar Pullover Sweater in Stripe
J.Crew
Sailor-Collar Pullover Sweater in Stripe

2. Cropped Cardigans

I'll be copying Tamara Mory and wearing a cardigan sans a shirt this summer. Just one button will do.

a woman wears a pink cardigan with denim shorts

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Cashmere Shrunken Cable-Knit V-Neck Cardigan Sweater in Pink
J.Crew
Cashmere Shrunken Cable-Knit V-Neck Cardigan Sweater

a model wears a pink cashmere cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

a model wears an off-the-shoulder pink cropped cardigan
Reformation
Millie Off Shoulder Cardigan

Ribbed-Knit Cardigan in Pink
CALLE DEL MAR
Ribbed-Knit Cardigan

3. Denim Shirts

Denim on denim may be called a Canadian tuxedo, but French women are also fans. Camille Charrière looks chic wearing the trend with Chanel rain boots.

a woman wears a denim shirt with denim shorts and rain boots

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Feather Soft Denim Shirt
H&M
Feather Soft Denim Shirt

a model wears a denim shirt with jeans
Good American
Classic Denim Shirt

a model wears a denim shirt with jeans and a black blazer
H&M
Lyocell Denim Shirt

a model wears a denim shirt
H&M
Denim Shirt

4. Baby Tees

I'll always love my baggy tees, but French women are quite partial to fitted short-sleeve T-shirts right now.

two women wear long denim shorts with short-sleeve T-shirts

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Super Stretch Baby Tee in White
GOOD AMERICAN
Super Stretch Baby Tee

a model wears a white T-shirt with the word

RE/DONE
90s Baby Tee

a model wears a white T-shirt
perfectwhitetee
Katy Pointelle Baby Tee

a model wears a white short-sleeve T-shirt
DL1961
Baby Tee

5. Breton Striped T-Shirts

Breton stripe tops are the ultimate classic choice. I feel like I belong on a yacht in Saint-Tropez whenever I wear one.

A french woman wears a striped T-shirt with denim shorts

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

a model wears a boatneck muscle T-shirt
J.Crew
Boatneck Muscle T-Shirt in Stripe Mariner Cotton

a model wears a short-sleeve striped T-shirt
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo
School Boy Stripe Tee

a model wears a short-sleeve striped T-shirt
J.Crew
Pointelle Short-Sleeve T-Shirt in Stripe

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

