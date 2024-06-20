5 Tops French Girls Always Wear With Denim Shorts

In the heat of the summer, the effortlessly chic style of French women shines through. Even though denim shorts are the ultimate laid-back wardrobe staple, Parisian women manage to make them look so dang chic by pairing them with specific types of tops. Cropped cardigans, for instance, are a popular choice, offering a polished option that exudes understated elegance. The French penchant for striped tops also comes into play, with classic Breton shirts making a timeless statement when paired with denim shorts.

They say to dress for the job you want, but I say to dress for the vacation you want. Sadly I don't have a trip to France planned this year, but that doesn't mean I won't be dressing the part and pretending I'm strolling through a Provençal town this summer. When it comes to styling my favorite pair of denim shorts, I'll be looking to French women for inspiration. Scroll down for outfit ideas aplenty.

1. Rugby Shirts

I'm simply obsessed with how Léna Farl styled her rugby shirt with denim shorts and red accessories. It's my ideal sporty-chic look for summer.

Gap 24/7 Split-Hem Polo Sweater $39 SHOP NOW

Ragabond Rs7 Rugby Patchwork Long-Sleeve Tee $98 SHOP NOW

Cotton On Oversized Long Sleeve Polo $60 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Sailor-Collar Pullover Sweater in Stripe $75 SHOP NOW

2. Cropped Cardigans

I'll be copying Tamara Mory and wearing a cardigan sans a shirt this summer. Just one button will do.

J.Crew Cashmere Shrunken Cable-Knit V-Neck Cardigan Sweater $168 SHOP NOW

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Millie Off Shoulder Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW

CALLE DEL MAR Ribbed-Knit Cardigan $450 SHOP NOW

3. Denim Shirts

Denim on denim may be called a Canadian tuxedo, but French women are also fans. Camille Charrière looks chic wearing the trend with Chanel rain boots.

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

H&M Feather Soft Denim Shirt $35 SHOP NOW

Good American Classic Denim Shirt $92 SHOP NOW

H&M Lyocell Denim Shirt $32 SHOP NOW

4. Baby Tees

I'll always love my baggy tees, but French women are quite partial to fitted short-sleeve T-shirts right now.

GOOD AMERICAN Super Stretch Baby Tee $59 SHOP NOW

RE/DONE 90s Baby Tee $150 SHOP NOW

perfectwhitetee Katy Pointelle Baby Tee $60 SHOP NOW

DL1961 Baby Tee $219 SHOP NOW

5. Breton Striped T-Shirts

Breton stripe tops are the ultimate classic choice. I feel like I belong on a yacht in Saint-Tropez whenever I wear one.

J.Crew Boatneck Muscle T-Shirt in Stripe Mariner Cotton $60 $30 SHOP NOW

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo School Boy Stripe Tee $98 SHOP NOW