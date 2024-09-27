H&M Launched Its Most Luxe, Sophisticated Collection to Date—Everything I'm Buying

Elegance, elegance, elegance. It's the been the buzzword at the center of all things cool this year and the main descriptor for 99% of my clothing-related purchases. That's meant luxury labels by the likes of The Row and Loro Piana are what have littered my mood board and wish list, but for the sake of my budget, I've been on the hunt for sophisticated pieces that achieve this vibe without requiring a small fortune. H&M is the latest to answer this call and their latest AW24 Studio collection is oozing with a luxurious vibe.

Twice a year, the retailer launches a Studio collection comprised of a well-edited capsule of their most trend-forward pieces with the quality to match. Season after season, these collections sell out in the blink of an eye causing a fashion-person frenzy on drop day, and the fall/winter 2024 collection is no exception.

Inspired by the moody sophistication smoky jazz clubs and the day-to-night wardrobe of the genre's artists, the collection is a case study in the foundational pieces that make up a stylish wardrobe—denim, tailoring, eveningwear—but done in a very timeless and cleverly versatile way. Think shirting that transforms from fitted to boxy by a single button and relaxed suiting that's cool without trying.

I got an exclusive preview of the collection at the H&M HQ in Stockholm some months ago and after going through everything piece by piece and trying on several standout, I landed on 13 favorites below. From a leopard-print organza top to a sophisticated bouclé skirt set, discover and shop the best pieces from the H&M Studio AW24 collection.

Pleat-Detail Organza Blouse + Tailored Wool Pants

I knew I was going to pull this perfect leopard shell right out of the gate, and it exceeded my every expectation. Made from organza for a sheer look but layered so as not to be too sheer, it's the ideal piece for an evening wardrobe that's striking but still quite wearable—and better yet, is the kind of piece that makes the outfit. I tucked it into the straight-slouchy trousers to prove my point: the top speaks for itself.

H&M Tailored Wool Pants $169 SHOP NOW

Wool-Blend Hourglass Dress + Padded Crossbody Bag

This might be the LBD to end them all. Made from a thick, wool-blend material that holds its shape, it features an hourglass silhouette made all the more dramatic by the hip pads that give it a very editorial look. Honestly, looking at the photos they don't even do it justice. This is one of those pieces you just have to experience to fully understand. I grabbed the padded patent-leather clutch to give the cocktail dress a more playful feel.

H&M Wool-Blend Hourglass Bandeau Dress $169 SHOP NOW

H&M Padded Crossbody Bag $99 SHOP NOW

Wool-Blend Jacket + Tailored Mini Skirt + Button-Front Knit Top

Tailoring is something that H&M does particularly well, and to me, this skirt suit is the ultimate testament to their expertise. Not to play favorites, but this blazer and mini skirt are easily two of my top picks. I'm a sucker for a big jacket, so the shape of the blazer immediately won me over. It's boxy and oversized in the best way and features a slanted hem that's longer in the front along with covered buttons, two subtle details that impressed me most.

I also need to talk about this knit top because the not-quite-turtleneck-not-quite-polo-neck neckline was really something else. The silver buttons made it feel especially premium.

H&M Wool-Blend Tailored Mini Skirt $99 SHOP NOW

V-Neck Cashmere Sweater + Poplin Tuxedo Shirt

H&M was ahead of the curve when they opted for this shade of powder pink to pepper in because it's a color we've noticed repeated all across the spring/summer 2025 collections this fashion month. Their take comes in the form of a V-neck sweater and modular button-down shirt. I wore them layered but want to call out the elements on this shirt that set it apart from any other button-down I've seen. Savvy buttons at the top allow you to choose between wearing it with or without the collar and two more on the sides of the shirt can either be fastened for a nipped-in waist or undone for a more traditional shirt shape, so it's like getting four in one.

H&M Poplin Tuxedo Shirt $90 SHOP NOW

Tapered-Waist Jacket + Wool-Blend Mini Skirt

This skirt suit is giving me major Upper East Side energy. The high notched collar, the thick bouclé fabric, the perfectly-tapered waist—everything about this set just oozes sophistication.

Graphic-Patterned Dress + Kitten-Heeled Leather Slingbacks

I ventured a little outside my comfort zone here, and I'm glad I did because this swingy dot-printed dress is a whole moment. The scarf-like neckties were ultra-chic and the dots were surprisingly more wearable than I would have imagined.

H&M Graphic-Patterned Dress with Tie Neck $90 SHOP NOW

More from the FW '24 Studio Collection

H&M Oversized Cotton Trench Coat $349 SHOP NOW

H&M Track Jacket with High Collar $75 SHOP NOW

H&M Wool Sweater with High Collar $149 SHOP NOW

H&M Tailored Wool Pants $169 SHOP NOW

H&M Boxy Leather Biker Jacket $419 SHOP NOW