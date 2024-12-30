H&M's Expensive-Looking Cardigan Is Destined to Sell Out Again—4 Ways I'm Styling It This Winter

Almost every day I take a moment to scan through H&M's new-in section because I can be certain that within is an expensive-looking piece just waiting to be found. This week, it comes in the form of a sleek cardigan which has just been restocked. Composed of 100% wool featuring deep ribbed cuffs and bold front pockets, and with three colourways to choose from it comes as no surprise that this style has already sold out once. Now, it's back and I've taken the time to style it four ways for winter.

If you don't have the time to spend trawling through the H&M site on a daily basis, you can take two approaches to find the best pieces. One, refer to us, as we are more than happy to spend hours deep-diving the best high street brands to find the pieces that are truly worth your time. Or, you can head to the H&M Premium selection, a collection of the highest quality pieces the brand has to offer, which also includes some of the most timeless and expensive-looking silhouettes. With more premium fabrications often comes a more premium price tag, like the 100% wool composition of this cardigan, but I think you'll find after a quick scroll that these pieces are worthy of a little extra spending.

After noticing the restock of the cardigan, which has the eternal appeal and classic design that reminds me of Khaite's Scarlet cardigan, outfit ideas sprang to mind and I came straight here to share them with you. For day, reliable wide-leg jeans and simple ankle boots can create a put-together look without a whole lot of effort. For the office, I look for comfort and style in equal measure and paired with the sleek cardigan silk trousers are the natural pairing. For after-hours cocktails, a mini skirt and knee-high boots are my blueprint, with a smattering of jewellery and a refined bag as the finishing touch. Finally, you'll find this cardigan can also take on smarter evenings, with a silky dress and sleek mules.

Keep scrolling to shop the H&M knitted wool cardigan and see how I'm styling it this winter.

H&M Knitted Wool Cardigan £110 SHOP NOW

1. For Shopping Trips

H&M Knitted Wool Cardigan £110 SHOP NOW This charcoal grey is so versatile.

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans £97 SHOP NOW Arket's cloud jeans are a fashion person favourite.

Bottega Veneta Women's Large Hop in Pinecone £3670 SHOP NOW Slouchy, roomy and incredibly luxurious.

Celine Triomphe Black Oval Acetate Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW Sunglasses are a staple through every season.

Jigsaw Leather Valerie Ankle Boot | Black £195 SHOP NOW I genuinely thought these were designer.

2. For the office

H&M Knitted Wool Cardigan £110 SHOP NOW So versatile.

DeMellier The Midi New York £445 SHOP NOW I've already pre-ordered this deep burgundy version of the beloved Midi New York bag.

Rise & Fall Easy Silk Wide-Leg Trousers £165 SHOP NOW Bring instant polish to any look with a touch of silk.

Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated £189 SHOP NOW Wear on its own or add to a necklace stack.

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps £109 SHOP NOW Even minimalists will be drawn to these playful ballet pumps.

3. For drinks out

H&M Knitted Wool Cardigan £110 SHOP NOW There's something about cream that always feels so elevated.

Abercrombie The A&F Scarlett Mini Skort £52 SHOP NOW With hidden shorts underneath!

Mulberry Clovelly Shoulder Bag £695 SHOP NOW My current obsession is the Mulberry Clovelly shoulder bag.

& Other Stories Braided Stud Earrings £23 SHOP NOW These could pass for treasured vintage earrings.

Clarks Edina Tall £130 SHOP NOW These might just be the perfect kitten heel knee high boots.

4. For evening

H&M Knitted Wool Cardigan £110 SHOP NOW A cardigan for all occasions.

VINCE Hammered Satin Slip Dress £280 SHOP NOW A black satin slip dress is such a hardworking piece.

Swarovski Matrix Drop Earrings, Crystal Pearl, Round Cut, White, Rhodium Plated £280 SHOP NOW Bring some drama with striking Swarovski earrings.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules £595 SHOP NOW Bring elevation to dresses, tailoring, jeans and more.