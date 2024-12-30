H&M's Expensive-Looking Cardigan Is Destined to Sell Out Again—4 Ways I'm Styling It This Winter

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

Almost every day I take a moment to scan through H&M's new-in section because I can be certain that within is an expensive-looking piece just waiting to be found. This week, it comes in the form of a sleek cardigan which has just been restocked. Composed of 100% wool featuring deep ribbed cuffs and bold front pockets, and with three colourways to choose from it comes as no surprise that this style has already sold out once. Now, it's back and I've taken the time to style it four ways for winter.

If you don't have the time to spend trawling through the H&M site on a daily basis, you can take two approaches to find the best pieces. One, refer to us, as we are more than happy to spend hours deep-diving the best high street brands to find the pieces that are truly worth your time. Or, you can head to the H&M Premium selection, a collection of the highest quality pieces the brand has to offer, which also includes some of the most timeless and expensive-looking silhouettes. With more premium fabrications often comes a more premium price tag, like the 100% wool composition of this cardigan, but I think you'll find after a quick scroll that these pieces are worthy of a little extra spending.

After noticing the restock of the cardigan, which has the eternal appeal and classic design that reminds me of Khaite's Scarlet cardigan, outfit ideas sprang to mind and I came straight here to share them with you. For day, reliable wide-leg jeans and simple ankle boots can create a put-together look without a whole lot of effort. For the office, I look for comfort and style in equal measure and paired with the sleek cardigan silk trousers are the natural pairing. For after-hours cocktails, a mini skirt and knee-high boots are my blueprint, with a smattering of jewellery and a refined bag as the finishing touch. Finally, you'll find this cardigan can also take on smarter evenings, with a silky dress and sleek mules.

Keep scrolling to shop the H&M knitted wool cardigan and see how I'm styling it this winter.

SHOP THE H&M KNITTED WOOL CARDIGAN

Knitted Wool Cardigan
H&M
Knitted Wool Cardigan

Knitted Wool Cardigan
H&M
Knitted Wool Cardigan

Knitted Wool Cardigan
H&M
Knitted Wool Cardigan

SEE HOW I'M STYLING THE H&M KNITTED WOOL CARDIGAN

1. For Shopping Trips

Cardigan, jeans, bag, black boots, sunglasses

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

Knitted Wool Cardigan
H&M
Knitted Wool Cardigan

This charcoal grey is so versatile.

Cloud Low Loose Jeans
Arket
Cloud Low Loose Jeans

Arket's cloud jeans are a fashion person favourite.

Women's Large Hop in Pinecone
Bottega Veneta
Women's Large Hop in Pinecone

Slouchy, roomy and incredibly luxurious.

Triomphe Black Oval Acetate Sunglasses
Celine
Triomphe Black Oval Acetate Sunglasses

Sunglasses are a staple through every season.

Leather Valerie Ankle Boot | Black
Jigsaw
Leather Valerie Ankle Boot | Black

I genuinely thought these were designer.

2. For the office

Cardigan, silk trousers, leopard flats, burgundy bag, chain necklace

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

Knitted Wool Cardigan
H&M
Knitted Wool Cardigan

So versatile.

The Midi New York | Burgundy Small Grain | Demellier
DeMellier
The Midi New York

I've already pre-ordered this deep burgundy version of the beloved Midi New York bag.

riseandfall,

Rise & Fall
Easy Silk Wide-Leg Trousers

Bring instant polish to any look with a touch of silk.

Axiom Chain Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated
Missoma
Axiom Chain Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated

Wear on its own or add to a necklace stack.

Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps
Mint Velvet
Leopard Print Textured Ballet Pumps

Even minimalists will be drawn to these playful ballet pumps.

3. For drinks out

Cream cardigan, black skirt, black boots, cream bag

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

Knitted Wool Cardigan
H&M
Knitted Wool Cardigan

There's something about cream that always feels so elevated.

abercrombie,

Abercrombie
The A&F Scarlett Mini Skort

With hidden shorts underneath!

mulberry,

Mulberry
Clovelly Shoulder Bag

My current obsession is the Mulberry Clovelly shoulder bag.

Braided Stud Earrings
& Other Stories
Braided Stud Earrings

These could pass for treasured vintage earrings.

Edina Tall
Clarks
Edina Tall

These might just be the perfect kitten heel knee high boots.

4. For evening

Black cardigan, black dress, black mules, diamond earrings, leopard print clutch

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Shop the look:

Knitted Wool Cardigan
H&M
Knitted Wool Cardigan

A cardigan for all occasions.

Hammered Satin Slip Dress
VINCE
Hammered Satin Slip Dress

A black satin slip dress is such a hardworking piece.

Matrix Drop Earrings, Crystal Pearl, Round Cut, White, Rhodium Plated
Swarovski
Matrix Drop Earrings, Crystal Pearl, Round Cut, White, Rhodium Plated

Bring some drama with striking Swarovski earrings.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Bring elevation to dresses, tailoring, jeans and more.

Detail Clutch Bag
ZARA
Detail Clutch Bag

This also has a longer strap for various ways to wear.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

