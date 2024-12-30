H&M's Expensive-Looking Cardigan Is Destined to Sell Out Again—4 Ways I'm Styling It This Winter
Almost every day I take a moment to scan through H&M's new-in section because I can be certain that within is an expensive-looking piece just waiting to be found. This week, it comes in the form of a sleek cardigan which has just been restocked. Composed of 100% wool featuring deep ribbed cuffs and bold front pockets, and with three colourways to choose from it comes as no surprise that this style has already sold out once. Now, it's back and I've taken the time to style it four ways for winter.
If you don't have the time to spend trawling through the H&M site on a daily basis, you can take two approaches to find the best pieces. One, refer to us, as we are more than happy to spend hours deep-diving the best high street brands to find the pieces that are truly worth your time. Or, you can head to the H&M Premium selection, a collection of the highest quality pieces the brand has to offer, which also includes some of the most timeless and expensive-looking silhouettes. With more premium fabrications often comes a more premium price tag, like the 100% wool composition of this cardigan, but I think you'll find after a quick scroll that these pieces are worthy of a little extra spending.
After noticing the restock of the cardigan, which has the eternal appeal and classic design that reminds me of Khaite's Scarlet cardigan, outfit ideas sprang to mind and I came straight here to share them with you. For day, reliable wide-leg jeans and simple ankle boots can create a put-together look without a whole lot of effort. For the office, I look for comfort and style in equal measure and paired with the sleek cardigan silk trousers are the natural pairing. For after-hours cocktails, a mini skirt and knee-high boots are my blueprint, with a smattering of jewellery and a refined bag as the finishing touch. Finally, you'll find this cardigan can also take on smarter evenings, with a silky dress and sleek mules.
Keep scrolling to shop the H&M knitted wool cardigan and see how I'm styling it this winter.
SHOP THE H&M KNITTED WOOL CARDIGAN
SEE HOW I'M STYLING THE H&M KNITTED WOOL CARDIGAN
1. For Shopping Trips
Shop the look:
2. For the office
Shop the look:
I've already pre-ordered this deep burgundy version of the beloved Midi New York bag.
Even minimalists will be drawn to these playful ballet pumps.
3. For drinks out
Shop the look:
4. For evening
Shop the look:
Bring some drama with striking Swarovski earrings.
Bring elevation to dresses, tailoring, jeans and more.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
Londoners Are in Love With This One Winter Accessory
A more fashion-forward twist on a beanie.
By Emma Spedding
-
This Is the Only Color That Looks Better With Burgundy Than Black—Period
Rich hues unite.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
5 Ways to Wear the Anti-Baggy Pant Trend That Has Us Divided
The outfit inspo you didn't know you needed.
By Natalie Cantell
-
5 Snow-Day Outfits European Women Consistently Rely On
Get ready to layer up.
By Emma Spedding
-
The Specific Color Combo That's Bubbling Up in NYC Right Now
Chic.
By Drew Elovitz
-
The Denim Trend Fashion People in London Wear to Look Cool
It's all in the jeans.
By Courtney Falsey
-
3 Chic Winter Pieces That Are Perfect for Mastering the Viral "Olsen Tuck" Trend
Phoebe Philo is also known for doing this.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I've Lived in NYC and Boston—Here's Everything I Think Is Chic for Winter
Stay warm without sacrificing style.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes