Every Fashion Editor Agrees—These 5 Handbag Styles Are Everything Right Now
Sponsor Content Created With Harvey Nichols
I consider it my duty as a fashion editor to keep you up to date on the comings and goings of handbag trends. With the A/W '24 shows currently underway, there have been a slew of new bag trends that I'm already adding to my wish list, from oversized totes that say "I mean business" to bold and fun statement bags that command attention. I don't need more convincing to add a bag to my collection, but nothing cements a new trend in my book quite like the collective stamp of approval from fashion people, and so many of the styles in this lineup are already being cosigned.
Now, let's discuss the bags in question. First up are the aforementioned totes. Practical yet stylish, these roomy companions are perfect for carrying everything you need from day to night, wherever you're going. Who What Wear UK editors all stand by a bag that can take us from the office straight to dinner—it's a versatile addition to any wardrobe and it's worth investing in one that will go the distance. On the flip side, the mini bag trend is also showing no signs of going away anytime soon; these tiny treasures may be small in size but they pack a serious style punch. Meanwhile, a bag in a bold colour or with eye-catching details will make a statement wherever you go, so naturally, I've added a few of these to the list.
When it comes to scoring these coveted handbag styles, there's one place I trust to deliver the goods: Harvey Nichols. Its curated selection of luxury brands elevates my shopping experience to a whole new level, and this season is no different. I scrolled through the luxury retailer's pages for hours and found the bags that ticked all of my boxes, from Toteme's T-Lock to Coperni's crystal-embellished top handle, and below are the editor-approved handbags that you'll want to get your hands on. Trust me: you won't regret having a look.
Shop 2024's Biggest Handbag Trends:
1. Top-Handle Bags
2. Oversized Totes
3. Mini Bags
This style is a favourite amongst Instagram's fashion set, but I love it even more in this miniature size.
4. Bright Bags
I already own this bag in black, but now I'm eyeing the emerald green colourway.
5. Statement Bags
I can't think of an evening outfit that wouldn't benefit from a little silver.