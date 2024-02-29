Every Fashion Editor Agrees—These 5 Handbag Styles Are Everything Right Now

I consider it my duty as a fashion editor to keep you up to date on the comings and goings of handbag trends. With the A/W '24 shows currently underway, there have been a slew of new bag trends that I'm already adding to my wish list, from oversized totes that say "I mean business" to bold and fun statement bags that command attention. I don't need more convincing to add a bag to my collection, but nothing cements a new trend in my book quite like the collective stamp of approval from fashion people, and so many of the styles in this lineup are already being cosigned.



Now, let's discuss the bags in question. First up are the aforementioned totes. Practical yet stylish, these roomy companions are perfect for carrying everything you need from day to night, wherever you're going. Who What Wear UK editors all stand by a bag that can take us from the office straight to dinner—it's a versatile addition to any wardrobe and it's worth investing in one that will go the distance. On the flip side, the mini bag trend is also showing no signs of going away anytime soon; these tiny treasures may be small in size but they pack a serious style punch. Meanwhile, a bag in a bold colour or with eye-catching details will make a statement wherever you go, so naturally, I've added a few of these to the list.

(Image credit: Harvey Nichols)

When it comes to scoring these coveted handbag styles, there's one place I trust to deliver the goods: Harvey Nichols. Its curated selection of luxury brands elevates my shopping experience to a whole new level, and this season is no different. I scrolled through the luxury retailer's pages for hours and found the bags that ticked all of my boxes, from Toteme's T-Lock to Coperni's crystal-embellished top handle, and below are the editor-approved handbags that you'll want to get your hands on. Trust me: you won't regret having a look.

Shop 2024's Biggest Handbag Trends:

1. Top-Handle Bags

DEMELLIER The Midi New York Leather Tote £425 SHOP NOW If you know, you know.

TOTÊME T-Lock Suede Top Handle Bag £1070 SHOP NOW Toteme's T-Lock bag is coveted by nearly all fashion people.

ACNE STUDIOS Musubi Leather Tote £1400 SHOP NOW Acne Studios never disappoints.

2. Oversized Totes

AESTHER EKME Sac Grained Leather Tote £565 SHOP NOW It's like a never ending basket–so much room.

KHAITE Lotus Medium Suede Tote £2560 SHOP NOW A beautiful tote that's large enough to throw everything in and go.

MUGLER Spiral Curve 02 Large Leather Shoulder Bag £1410 SHOP NOW The shape alone is enough to convince me.

3. Mini Bags

LOEWE Paseo Small Leather Top Handle Bag £2100 SHOP NOW Meet the perfect everyday bag.

SAINT LAURENT Le 5 à 7 Mini Leather Shoulder Bag £1295 SHOP NOW This style is a favourite amongst Instagram's fashion set, but I love it even more in this miniature size.

HEREU Espiga Mini Leather Top Handle Bag £420 SHOP NOW A timeless classic in the making.

4. Bright Bags

GUCCI Horsebit Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag £2630 SHOP NOW Now this is how to make an entrance with your handbag.

FENDI Patent Leather Top Handle Bag £1150 SHOP NOW Not a want, but a need.

KHAITE Elena Leather Shoulder Bag £1800 SHOP NOW I already own this bag in black, but now I'm eyeing the emerald green colourway.

5. Statement Bags

COPERNI Emoji Leather Shoulder Bag £570 SHOP NOW I can't think of an evening outfit that wouldn't benefit from a little silver.

LANVIN Pencil Cat Nano Leather Top Handle Bag £2890 SHOP NOW The perfect wedding bag.