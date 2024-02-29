Every Fashion Editor Agrees—These 5 Handbag Styles Are Everything Right Now

By Humaa Hussain
I consider it my duty as a fashion editor to keep you up to date on the comings and goings of handbag trends. With the A/W '24 shows currently underway, there have been a slew of new bag trends that I'm already adding to my wish list, from oversized totes that say "I mean business" to bold and fun statement bags that command attention. I don't need more convincing to add a bag to my collection, but nothing cements a new trend in my book quite like the collective stamp of approval from fashion people, and so many of the styles in this lineup are already being cosigned.

Now, let's discuss the bags in question. First up are the aforementioned totes. Practical yet stylish, these roomy companions are perfect for carrying everything you need from day to night, wherever you're going. Who What Wear UK editors all stand by a bag that can take us from the office straight to dinner—it's a versatile addition to any wardrobe and it's worth investing in one that will go the distance. On the flip side, the mini bag trend is also showing no signs of going away anytime soon; these tiny treasures may be small in size but they pack a serious style punch. Meanwhile, a bag in a bold colour or with eye-catching details will make a statement wherever you go, so naturally, I've added a few of these to the list.

When it comes to scoring these coveted handbag styles, there's one place I trust to deliver the goods: Harvey Nichols. Its curated selection of luxury brands elevates my shopping experience to a whole new level, and this season is no different. I scrolled through the luxury retailer's pages for hours and found the bags that ticked all of my boxes, from Toteme's T-Lock to Coperni's crystal-embellished top handle, and below are the editor-approved handbags that you'll want to get your hands on. Trust me: you won't regret having a look.

1. Top-Handle Bags

The Midi New York Leather Tote
DEMELLIER
The Midi New York Leather Tote

If you know, you know.

T-Lock Suede Top Handle Bag
TOTÊME
T-Lock Suede Top Handle Bag

Toteme's T-Lock bag is coveted by nearly all fashion people.

Musubi Leather Tote
ACNE STUDIOS
Musubi Leather Tote

Acne Studios never disappoints.

2. Oversized Totes

Sac Grained Leather Tote
AESTHER EKME
Sac Grained Leather Tote

It's like a never ending basket–so much room.

Lotus Medium Suede Tote
KHAITE
Lotus Medium Suede Tote

A beautiful tote that's large enough to throw everything in and go.

Spiral Curve 02 Large Leather Shoulder Bag
MUGLER
Spiral Curve 02 Large Leather Shoulder Bag

The shape alone is enough to convince me.

3. Mini Bags

Paseo Small Leather Top Handle Bag
LOEWE
Paseo Small Leather Top Handle Bag

Meet the perfect everyday bag.

Le 5 à 7 Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
SAINT LAURENT
Le 5 à 7 Mini Leather Shoulder Bag

This style is a favourite amongst Instagram's fashion set, but I love it even more in this miniature size.

Espiga Mini Leather Top Handle Bag
HEREU
Espiga Mini Leather Top Handle Bag

A timeless classic in the making.

4. Bright Bags

Horsebit Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag
GUCCI
Horsebit Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag

Now this is how to make an entrance with your handbag.

Patent Leather Top Handle Bag
FENDI
Patent Leather Top Handle Bag

Not a want, but a need.

Elena Leather Shoulder Bag
KHAITE
Elena Leather Shoulder Bag

I already own this bag in black, but now I'm eyeing the emerald green colourway.

5. Statement Bags

Emoji Leather Shoulder Bag
COPERNI
Emoji Leather Shoulder Bag

I can't think of an evening outfit that wouldn't benefit from a little silver.

Pencil Cat Nano Leather Top Handle Bag
LANVIN
Pencil Cat Nano Leather Top Handle Bag

The perfect wedding bag.

Pixel Chainmail Shoulder Bag
RABANNE
Pixel Chainmail Shoulder Bag

Rabanne's chainmail pieces are iconic.

