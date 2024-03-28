There Are a Few Secret High-Street Sales Going on Right Now—Here's What's Worth Looking At

Two four-day weeks, a plethora of Easter eggs to hide and devour, and perhaps a pub lunch—there’s a lot to look forward right now. To add even more excitement, rumour has it the spring sunshine we’ve all been hoping for is set to make an appearance on at least some of the days. All in all, it's looking like a pretty good few days, and that was before I spotted three of our favourite high-street stores are celebrating the long weekend with sales. This isn't something that many brands are doing this year, so it feels like the discounts are flying pretty under the radar, so we wanted to bring your attention to the important news. As we all want to get out, spend time with our friends or simply take a moment of rest, I’ve saved you the trouble of endless scrolling by creating a refined edit of the worthwhile savings this Easter weekend.

Anytime that we're shopping the sales it's important to take a considered approach to ensure that we don't get swept away by savings. I've previously fallen into the trap of buying things that don't suit my style, or blend with the rest of my wardrobe, just because I like a good deal. Lucky for us, the three stores we're highlighting—& Other Stories, Anthropologie and Nobody's Child—have added timeless, classic and versatile pieces into their sales which are sure to work hard in any wardrobe. Find forever denim, spring-ready knits and a sprinkling of accessories that can instantly be added into your outfit rotations. Alongside, there are a few more playful styles, like Nobody's Child's tile print maxi skirt that is destined to be a holiday favourite, as well as more elegant styles to tick off dressier events in the wake of wedding season.

Keep scrolling to explore the best sales pieces from & Other Stories, Anthropologie and Nobody's Child.

& OTHER STORIES

Sale details: There's plenty of savings to be found in & Other Stories sale that runs until Sunday. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off when buying 2 products.

& Other Stories Mohair Knit Jumper £85 £45 SHOP NOW This versatile shade will blend seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe.

& Other Stories Relaxed Embroidery Blouse £95 £39 SHOP NOW Add a touch of boho flair with this embroidered blouse.

& Other Stories Straight Jeans £85 £55 SHOP NOW So many of our editors rate & Other Stories jeans.

& Other Stories Fuzzy Knit Jumper £120 £49 SHOP NOW From the classic cut to the premium shade, this is a clever addition.

& Other Stories New Balance 550 C Sneaker £120 £69 SHOP NOW White trainers feature in every capsule wardrobe.

& Other Stories Metal Button Knit Cardigan £75 £55 SHOP NOW The organic-shaped silver buttons set this cardigan apart.

& Other Stories Breton Stripe Top £27 £11 SHOP NOW Stripes can always be relied upon.

& Other Stories Pencil Maxi Skirt £75 £35 SHOP NOW I can't believe this elegant pencil skirt made it into the sale!

& Other Stories Buttoned Bouclé Jacket £165 £69 SHOP NOW Add polish to any outfit with this chic bouclé jacket.

& Other Stories Leather Penny Loafers £110 £65 SHOP NOW You'll reach for loafers all year round.

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Sale Details: Anthropologie's general sale spans across fashion, accessories and homeware. Keep an eye out for wardrobe staples, timeless tailoring and elegant dresses.

Maeve Cropped Racerback Tank £30 £14 SHOP NOW This will be a staple throughout the warmer spring and summer months.

Mare Mare Classic Tie Blazer £140 £42 SHOP NOW I keep spotting fashion people in tie-waist blazers.

Maeve The Avery Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers £120 £84 SHOP NOW The crisp pleats add to the overall expensive feel of this pair.

Anthropologie Off-The-Shoulder Mockable Wide-Leg Jumpsuit £148 £44 SHOP NOW From the deep brown shade to the mix of fabrics, this jumpsuit is seriously elegant.

Anthropologie Connie High-Rise Straight-Leg Leather Trousers £250 £75 SHOP NOW I never knew I needed a pair of white leather trousers, until now.

Selected Femme Britt Waistcoat £95 £57 SHOP NOW Pair with tailoring, jeans or a floaty maxi skirt.

Rachel Jackson Stellar Gold-Plated Orb Hoop Pendant Necklace £95 £65 SHOP NOW I've long been a fan of Rachel Jackson's eternally chic designs.

Maeve Cap-Sleeve Slim Midi Dress £140 £42 SHOP NOW If a classic black dress is missing from your wardrobe, I'd recommend this one.

Pilcro Fluted Denim Maxi Skirt £125 £36 SHOP NOW The silhouette of this skirt is exquisite.

Ciao Lucia Crew-Neck Slim Midi Dress £325 £162 SHOP NOW A style you can easily dress up or down.

NOBODY'S CHILD

Sale Details: Nobody's Child is offering 15% off everything using code BLOOM15. The sale ends on the 2nd of April.

Nobody's Child White Poplin Drawstring Midi Skirt £55 £47 SHOP NOW A voluminous skirt has been top of my list for a while now, and this one ticks all the boxes.

Nobody's Child Forest Green Puff Sleeve Evelyn Midi Dress £79 £68 SHOP NOW This green immediately caught my eye.

Nobody's Child Black One Shoulder Georgia Midi Dress £79 £67 SHOP NOW Nobody's Child is known for it's brilliant dresses.

Nobody's Child Cream and Black Stripe Cardigan £65 £55 SHOP NOW Spring is all about light layers.

Nobody's Child Cream A-Line Rib Knitted Dress £85 £72 SHOP NOW A throw-on-and-go kind of dress.

Nobody's Child Green Gingham Peter Pan Collar Long Sleeve Blouse £55 £48 SHOP NOW From the gingham print to the bold collar, this is seriously sweet.

Nobody's Child Cream Linen-Blend Drawstring Trousers £65 £55 SHOP NOW We're welcoming light linens back into our wardrobes for spring, and Nobody's Child has so many great linen pieces.

Nobody's Child Green Twist Bardot Top £39 £33 SHOP NOW The drape on this top is seriously elegant.

Nobody's Child Mid Wash Blue Wide Leg Denim Jeans £65 £55 SHOP NOW I've heard great things about the brand's denim.