There Are a Few Secret High-Street Sales Going on Right Now—Here's What's Worth Looking At
Two four-day weeks, a plethora of Easter eggs to hide and devour, and perhaps a pub lunch—there’s a lot to look forward right now. To add even more excitement, rumour has it the spring sunshine we’ve all been hoping for is set to make an appearance on at least some of the days. All in all, it's looking like a pretty good few days, and that was before I spotted three of our favourite high-street stores are celebrating the long weekend with sales. This isn't something that many brands are doing this year, so it feels like the discounts are flying pretty under the radar, so we wanted to bring your attention to the important news. As we all want to get out, spend time with our friends or simply take a moment of rest, I’ve saved you the trouble of endless scrolling by creating a refined edit of the worthwhile savings this Easter weekend.
Anytime that we're shopping the sales it's important to take a considered approach to ensure that we don't get swept away by savings. I've previously fallen into the trap of buying things that don't suit my style, or blend with the rest of my wardrobe, just because I like a good deal. Lucky for us, the three stores we're highlighting—& Other Stories, Anthropologie and Nobody's Child—have added timeless, classic and versatile pieces into their sales which are sure to work hard in any wardrobe. Find forever denim, spring-ready knits and a sprinkling of accessories that can instantly be added into your outfit rotations. Alongside, there are a few more playful styles, like Nobody's Child's tile print maxi skirt that is destined to be a holiday favourite, as well as more elegant styles to tick off dressier events in the wake of wedding season.
Keep scrolling to explore the best sales pieces from & Other Stories, Anthropologie and Nobody's Child.
& OTHER STORIES
Sale details: There's plenty of savings to be found in & Other Stories sale that runs until Sunday. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off when buying 2 products.
This versatile shade will blend seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe.
From the classic cut to the premium shade, this is a clever addition.
The organic-shaped silver buttons set this cardigan apart.
ANTHROPOLOGIE
Sale Details: Anthropologie's general sale spans across fashion, accessories and homeware. Keep an eye out for wardrobe staples, timeless tailoring and elegant dresses.
The crisp pleats add to the overall expensive feel of this pair.
From the deep brown shade to the mix of fabrics, this jumpsuit is seriously elegant.
I never knew I needed a pair of white leather trousers, until now.
I've long been a fan of Rachel Jackson's eternally chic designs.
If a classic black dress is missing from your wardrobe, I'd recommend this one.
NOBODY'S CHILD
Sale Details: Nobody's Child is offering 15% off everything using code BLOOM15. The sale ends on the 2nd of April.
A voluminous skirt has been top of my list for a while now, and this one ticks all the boxes.
Nobody's Child is known for it's brilliant dresses.
From the gingham print to the bold collar, this is seriously sweet.
We're welcoming light linens back into our wardrobes for spring, and Nobody's Child has so many great linen pieces.
This set has me dreaming of holidays on the Amalfi Coat. Time to book a flight!
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
