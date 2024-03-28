There Are a Few Secret High-Street Sales Going on Right Now—Here's What's Worth Looking At

By Florrie Alexander
published

Two four-day weeks, a plethora of Easter eggs to hide and devour, and perhaps a pub lunch—there’s a lot to look forward right now. To add even more excitement, rumour has it the spring sunshine we’ve all been hoping for is set to make an appearance on at least some of the days. All in all, it's looking like a pretty good few days, and that was before I spotted three of our favourite high-street stores are celebrating the long weekend with sales. This isn't something that many brands are doing this year, so it feels like the discounts are flying pretty under the radar, so we wanted to bring your attention to the important news. As we all want to get out, spend time with our friends or simply take a moment of rest, I’ve saved you the trouble of endless scrolling by creating a refined edit of the worthwhile savings this Easter weekend.

Woman wears a linen top and trousers standing in art studio.

(Image credit: Nobody's Child)

Anytime that we're shopping the sales it's important to take a considered approach to ensure that we don't get swept away by savings. I've previously fallen into the trap of buying things that don't suit my style, or blend with the rest of my wardrobe, just because I like a good deal. Lucky for us, the three stores we're highlighting—& Other Stories, Anthropologie and Nobody's Child—have added timeless, classic and versatile pieces into their sales which are sure to work hard in any wardrobe. Find forever denim, spring-ready knits and a sprinkling of accessories that can instantly be added into your outfit rotations. Alongside, there are a few more playful styles, like Nobody's Child's tile print maxi skirt that is destined to be a holiday favourite, as well as more elegant styles to tick off dressier events in the wake of wedding season.

Keep scrolling to explore the best sales pieces from & Other Stories, Anthropologie and Nobody's Child.

Sale details: There's plenty of savings to be found in & Other Stories sale that runs until Sunday. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off when buying 2 products.

Mohair Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
Mohair Knit Jumper

This versatile shade will blend seamlessly with the rest of your wardrobe.

Relaxed Embroidery Blouse
& Other Stories
Relaxed Embroidery Blouse

Add a touch of boho flair with this embroidered blouse.

Straight Jeans
& Other Stories
Straight Jeans

So many of our editors rate & Other Stories jeans.

Fuzzy Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
Fuzzy Knit Jumper

From the classic cut to the premium shade, this is a clever addition.

New Balance 550 C Sneaker
& Other Stories
New Balance 550 C Sneaker

White trainers feature in every capsule wardrobe.

Metal Button Knit Cardigan
& Other Stories
Metal Button Knit Cardigan

The organic-shaped silver buttons set this cardigan apart.

Breton Stripe Top
& Other Stories
Breton Stripe Top

Stripes can always be relied upon.

Pencil Maxi Skirt
& Other Stories
Pencil Maxi Skirt

I can't believe this elegant pencil skirt made it into the sale!

& Other Stories Boucle Jacket
& Other Stories
Buttoned Bouclé Jacket

Add polish to any outfit with this chic bouclé jacket.

Leather Penny Loafers
& Other Stories
Leather Penny Loafers

You'll reach for loafers all year round.

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Sale Details: Anthropologie's general sale spans across fashion, accessories and homeware. Keep an eye out for wardrobe staples, timeless tailoring and elegant dresses.

Maeve Cropped Racerback Tank
Maeve
Cropped Racerback Tank

This will be a staple throughout the warmer spring and summer months.

Mare Mare Classic Tie Blazer
Mare Mare
Classic Tie Blazer

I keep spotting fashion people in tie-waist blazers.

The Avery Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers by Maeve: Pinstripe Edition
Maeve
The Avery Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers

The crisp pleats add to the overall expensive feel of this pair.

By Anthropologie Off-The-Shoulder Mockable Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
Off-The-Shoulder Mockable Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

From the deep brown shade to the mix of fabrics, this jumpsuit is seriously elegant.

Connie High-Rise Straight-Leg Leather Trousers
Anthropologie
Connie High-Rise Straight-Leg Leather Trousers

I never knew I needed a pair of white leather trousers, until now.

Selected Femme Britt Waistcoat
Selected Femme
Britt Waistcoat

Pair with tailoring, jeans or a floaty maxi skirt.

Rachel Jackson Stellar Gold-Plated Orb Hoop Pendant Necklace
Rachel Jackson
Stellar Gold-Plated Orb Hoop Pendant Necklace

I've long been a fan of Rachel Jackson's eternally chic designs.

Maeve Cap-Sleeve Slim Midi Dress
Maeve
Cap-Sleeve Slim Midi Dress

If a classic black dress is missing from your wardrobe, I'd recommend this one.

Pilcro Fluted Denim Maxi Skirt
Pilcro
Fluted Denim Maxi Skirt

The silhouette of this skirt is exquisite.

Ciao Lucia Crew-Neck Slim Midi Dress
Ciao Lucia
Crew-Neck Slim Midi Dress

A style you can easily dress up or down.

NOBODY'S CHILD

Sale Details: Nobody's Child is offering 15% off everything using code BLOOM15. The sale ends on the 2nd of April.

White Poplin Drawstring Midi Skirt
Nobody's Child
White Poplin Drawstring Midi Skirt

A voluminous skirt has been top of my list for a while now, and this one ticks all the boxes.

Forest Green Puff Sleeve Evelyn Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Forest Green Puff Sleeve Evelyn Midi Dress

This green immediately caught my eye.

Black One Shoulder Georgia Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Black One Shoulder Georgia Midi Dress

Nobody's Child is known for it's brilliant dresses.

Cream and Black Stripe Cardigan
Nobody's Child
Cream and Black Stripe Cardigan

Spring is all about light layers.

Cream A-Line Rib Knitted Dress
Nobody's Child
Cream A-Line Rib Knitted Dress

A throw-on-and-go kind of dress.

Green Gingham Peter Pan Collar Long Sleeve Blouse
Nobody's Child
Green Gingham Peter Pan Collar Long Sleeve Blouse

From the gingham print to the bold collar, this is seriously sweet.

Cream Linen-Blend Drawstring Trousers
Nobody's Child
Cream Linen-Blend Drawstring Trousers

We're welcoming light linens back into our wardrobes for spring, and Nobody's Child has so many great linen pieces.

Green Twist Bardot Top
Nobody's Child
Green Twist Bardot Top

The drape on this top is seriously elegant.

Mid Wash Blue Wide Leg Denim Jeans
Nobody's Child
Mid Wash Blue Wide Leg Denim Jeans

I've heard great things about the brand's denim.

Cream Tile Print Maxi Skirt
Nobody's Child
Cream Tile Print Maxi Skirt

This set has me dreaming of holidays on the Amalfi Coat. Time to book a flight!

Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

