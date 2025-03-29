There’s no doubt about it—the summer months are my favourite time of year. The long evenings, the warm days, the endless blue skies—each aspect feels energising. And beyond the mood-boosting benefits, summer also brings the easiest dressing equation of all: one great dress + a pair of sandals = a chic silhouette without a moment's thought.

As someone who swears by effortless, throw-on dresses, I dedicate a little time each spring to scouting the best new-in styles. I compare fabrics, fits and price points, searching for the silhouettes that feel both timeless and fresh. This year, however, my usual hunt was cut short—I stumbled upon the perfect summer dress just weeks into the new season.

Crafted from a heavyweight linen-blend fabric, COS's A-Line Maxi Dress (£115) made an immediate impression. The deep chocolate brown shade is an ideal transitional hue—it pairs naturally with the rich, moody tones lingering from my winter wardrobe while also offering a striking contrast to the soft peach and pink shades I’m leaning into for the warmer months.

Designed with a generous A-line cut, the dress has a voluminous yet graceful silhouette that skims the body elegantly, allowing for plenty of movement and breathability without feeling bulky. Subtle pockets add a practical touch, and the true maxi length—just shy of my ankles at 5’7"—gives it an elongated effect.

Easy, chic and pleasantly versatile, I'll be wearing this with strappy sandals for relaxed weekend days, and dressing it up with a slouchy clutch and heels for evening plans.

While I love this in the chocolate brown hue, I've also spotted a pretty apricot style hit the shelves that's well worth a look in if you're trying to weave more colour into your spring rotation. Priced at £115, this isn't the cheapest style on the high street, but honestly, after feeling the fabrication and trying it on, I would have guessed it was far more expensive than it actually is. A versatile staple that makes this case via a cost-per-wear angle; this is the kind of dress that you can turn to season after season.

If you're on the hunt for a chic summer dress, read on to shop COS's A-line maxi, plus my edit of other excellent linen dresses on the market.

SHOP COS'S A-LINE LINEN-BLEND MAXI DRESS:

COS A-Line Linen-Blend Maxi Dress £115 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

COS A-Line Linen-Blend Maxi Dress £115 SHOP NOW This pretty apricot shade is so easy to slip into a spring capsule wardrobe.

SHOP MORE LINEN DRESSES:

Zara Linen-Blend Draped Dress £80 SHOP NOW This pretty sky blue shade is having a major moment right now.

Marks & Spencer Linen Rich Round Neck Mini Shift Dress £30 SHOP NOW This easy shift dress comes in UK sizes 6—24.

H&M Balloon-Sleeved Dress £38 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear out of this puff-sleeve style.

Reiss Ruched Sleeveless Midi Dress £140 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of wedding season.

Nobody's Child Brown Linen-Blend Maddie Midi Dress £65 SHOP NOW I can see this selling out fast.

Reformation Monette Linen Dress £198 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other shades.

Faithfull Lydie Linen Maxi Dress £300 SHOP NOW I always come back to Faithfull for their pretty summer dresses

Jigsaw Scallop Detail Linen Dress £175 SHOP NOW The scallop detailing entirely elevates the energy of this pretty dress.

Free People Gemma Maxi £88 SHOP NOW No brand does linen quite like Free People.

Andre Otalora Kamar Tasseled Embroidered Linen Midi Dress £648 SHOP NOW Style this with stappy sandals or dress it up with a kitten heel.