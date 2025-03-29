No Lie—This Throw-On Linen Dress Is the Chicest Thing on the High Street Right Now
There’s no doubt about it—the summer months are my favourite time of year. The long evenings, the warm days, the endless blue skies—each aspect feels energising. And beyond the mood-boosting benefits, summer also brings the easiest dressing equation of all: one great dress + a pair of sandals = a chic silhouette without a moment's thought.
As someone who swears by effortless, throw-on dresses, I dedicate a little time each spring to scouting the best new-in styles. I compare fabrics, fits and price points, searching for the silhouettes that feel both timeless and fresh. This year, however, my usual hunt was cut short—I stumbled upon the perfect summer dress just weeks into the new season.
Crafted from a heavyweight linen-blend fabric, COS's A-Line Maxi Dress (£115) made an immediate impression. The deep chocolate brown shade is an ideal transitional hue—it pairs naturally with the rich, moody tones lingering from my winter wardrobe while also offering a striking contrast to the soft peach and pink shades I’m leaning into for the warmer months.
Designed with a generous A-line cut, the dress has a voluminous yet graceful silhouette that skims the body elegantly, allowing for plenty of movement and breathability without feeling bulky. Subtle pockets add a practical touch, and the true maxi length—just shy of my ankles at 5’7"—gives it an elongated effect.
Easy, chic and pleasantly versatile, I'll be wearing this with strappy sandals for relaxed weekend days, and dressing it up with a slouchy clutch and heels for evening plans.
While I love this in the chocolate brown hue, I've also spotted a pretty apricot style hit the shelves that's well worth a look in if you're trying to weave more colour into your spring rotation. Priced at £115, this isn't the cheapest style on the high street, but honestly, after feeling the fabrication and trying it on, I would have guessed it was far more expensive than it actually is. A versatile staple that makes this case via a cost-per-wear angle; this is the kind of dress that you can turn to season after season.
If you're on the hunt for a chic summer dress, read on to shop COS's A-line maxi, plus my edit of other excellent linen dresses on the market.
SHOP COS'S A-LINE LINEN-BLEND MAXI DRESS:
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
This pretty apricot shade is so easy to slip into a spring capsule wardrobe.
SHOP MORE LINEN DRESSES:
This easy shift dress comes in UK sizes 6—24.
The scallop detailing entirely elevates the energy of this pretty dress.
Style this with stappy sandals or dress it up with a kitten heel.
I'm so obsessed with the beautiful colour palette on this pretty linen dress.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
