Known for her playful designs and use of charms and beads, Susan Alexandra's collab with Bombas features adorable embroidered half-calf socks, embellished ruffle-rib quarter socks, and anklet quarter socks with a D-ring on the back where you can actually add in charms to make the socks your own. Any of these styles would bring a fun twist to any shoe, but especially sandals (yes, sandals and socks—especially jelly sandals), sneakers (with shorts!), and flats.
"We partnered with Susan Alexandra at a moment when we were seeing real momentum in our elevated sock assortment. Customers are gravitating toward styles with embellishments including ruffles, bows, lace, and rhinestones. It was a natural opportunity to take our designs a step further and explore how we could push the boundaries of everyday essentials," explained Tamara Conlin, SVP Merchandising and Design at Bombas. "Bringing in a jewelry designer was especially exciting because it introduced a completely new lens. Susan is so skilled at working with unexpected materials, color, and texture, and she has a distinct, joyful point of view that translates beautifully into product. Collaborating with her allowed us to reimagine what socks could look and feel like in a way that was both playful and elevated."
Keep scrolling to check out imagery from the collab, and shop your favorite styles.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.