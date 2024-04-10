I Shop for a Living—These Are the Only 5 Pieces to Buy From Shopbop's Sale
Ask anyone close to me, and they'll tell you that I thrive in a sale, whether it's an in-person sample sale or an online markdown event that requires intense periods of scrolling and discerning between finds and duds. I've been doing it since I can remember and am, in turn, dangerously skillful. So naturally, when I saw that Shopbop was kicking off its big buy-more-save-more event, my sale senses started tingling, and I dropped everything to begin dissecting its more than 16,000 inclusions.
Since most people don't get as much satisfaction out of sale shopping as I do and probably don't have tons of free time between now and 11:59 p.m. ET on April 11 when the sale ends to comb through discounts, I figured I'd go ahead and share my own findings for anyone who wants to get in on the action. But before I set you up with the most buy-worthy five items from Shopbop's style event, here's a quick review of how the sale works. When you use the code STYLE at checkout, all orders of $200 and above will automatically receive a discount of 15%; all orders of $500 and above will receive a discount of 20%; and all orders of $800 and above will receive a discount of 25%. It's that simple. Now, it's time to start shopping.
Note: The below prices are calculated at the 15%-off level and are subject to change depending on how much you spend.
The best five items from Shopbop's sale:
Madewell's belts aren't talked about enough. The quality is sky high while the prices are incredible, even without this sale.
Free People's U-neck tank sold out the last two summers, so I can only assume that the same outcome is inevitable this year.
The drop-earring supremacy of the last few years isn't slowing down anytime soon.
Shop more top-tier buys from Shopbop's sale:
At this point, I feel like this oval shape is just as timeless and anti-trend as a cat-eye or aviator.
If you already own a great longer trench, try this short option to change things up.
I've been eyeing these Mary Jane flats for months. I think it's finally time for me to press purchase.
Only Hearts' Second Skins line is incredible. I have a slip dress from it and wear it under everything and even to bed.
A thick, structured cardigan like this one will always look classy with a pair of Levi's and some easy slides.
I have so many pairs of white, drawstring pants because they're all I can travel long distances in.
Whenever these go on sale, I snag a pair. They just get better with age and are so easy to throw on and head out the door.
Everyone I know who owns a Hunza G swimsuit speaks so highly of them and has gone on to buy a second or even third style. They're obsessed.
My mom and I both adore Lunya's sleep sets. They're so comfy but also incredibly luxe.
Throw on this jacket with anything, and the resulting outfit will be chic.
Tibi makes some of the best jeans I've ever tried—and I've tried a lot of jeans. In fact, I'm wearing a different style from the brand—the Sid jeans—as I type this.
I keep seeing this Manu Atelier bag on IG. It's following me everywhere.
I'm a longtime fan of Hanky Panky's original-rise thongs, so whenever they're on sale, I splurge on a few new pairs.
If you have any semi-formal or formal weddings this spring and summer, you need to score this dress while it's marked down.
Or if you're the bride, this white, lace bra would be a great addition to your bridal lingerie collection.
Didn't you hear? Capris are in.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
