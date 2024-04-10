I Shop for a Living—These Are the Only 5 Pieces to Buy From Shopbop's Sale

By Eliza Huber
published

Eliza Huber wearing a black top, white skirt, gold drop earrings, a burgundy handbag, and black oval sunglasses.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Ask anyone close to me, and they'll tell you that I thrive in a sale, whether it's an in-person sample sale or an online markdown event that requires intense periods of scrolling and discerning between finds and duds. I've been doing it since I can remember and am, in turn, dangerously skillful. So naturally, when I saw that Shopbop was kicking off its big buy-more-save-more event, my sale senses started tingling, and I dropped everything to begin dissecting its more than 16,000 inclusions.

Since most people don't get as much satisfaction out of sale shopping as I do and probably don't have tons of free time between now and 11:59 p.m. ET on April 11 when the sale ends to comb through discounts, I figured I'd go ahead and share my own findings for anyone who wants to get in on the action. But before I set you up with the most buy-worthy five items from Shopbop's style event, here's a quick review of how the sale works. When you use the code STYLE at checkout, all orders of $200 and above will automatically receive a discount of 15%; all orders of $500 and above will receive a discount of 20%; and all orders of $800 and above will receive a discount of 25%. It's that simple. Now, it's time to start shopping.

Note: The below prices are calculated at the 15%-off level and are subject to change depending on how much you spend.

The best five items from Shopbop's sale:

Dad Jeans
Levi's
Dad Jeans

I recently tried these on in the dark-blue wash and fell in love with the fit.

Chunky Buckle Skinny Leather Belt
Madewell
Chunky Buckle Skinny Leather Belt

Madewell's belts aren't talked about enough. The quality is sky high while the prices are incredible, even without this sale.

U Neck Tank
Free People
U Neck Tank

Free People's U-neck tank sold out the last two summers, so I can only assume that the same outcome is inevitable this year.

Solid Chunky Drop Stud Earrings
By Adina Eden
Solid Chunky Drop Stud Earrings

The drop-earring supremacy of the last few years isn't slowing down anytime soon.

Vincent Dress
STAUD
Vincent Dress

I want to live in this dress all summer long without a care in the world.

Shop more top-tier buys from Shopbop's sale:

Outta Love Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love Sunglasses

At this point, I feel like this oval shape is just as timeless and anti-trend as a cat-eye or aviator.

Cropped Trencherous Coat
Lioness
Cropped Trencherous Coat

If you already own a great longer trench, try this short option to change things up.

Kelly Rib Tee
Leset
Kelly Rib Tee

Leset's basics are baby soft and extremely luxurious.

Deon Gauze Skirt
XIRENA
Deon Gauze Skirt

White, A-line skirts are the pretty trend that keeps on giving.

Uma Flats
AEYDE
Uma Flats

I've been eyeing these Mary Jane flats for months. I think it's finally time for me to press purchase.

Second Skins Racer Back Bra
Only Hearts
Second Skins Racer Back Bra

Only Hearts' Second Skins line is incredible. I have a slip dress from it and wear it under everything and even to bed.

Danni Cardigan
LISA YANG
Danni Cardigan

A thick, structured cardigan like this one will always look classy with a pair of Levi's and some easy slides.

Micah Pants
Reformation
Micah Pants

I have so many pairs of white, drawstring pants because they're all I can travel long distances in.

Plate Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Plate Earrings

Hailey Bieber is a huge fan of this jewelry-and-accessories brand.

501 Original Shorts
Levi's
501 Original Shorts

Whenever these go on sale, I snag a pair. They just get better with age and are so easy to throw on and head out the door.

Juno Bikini Set
Hunza G
Juno Bikini Set

Everyone I know who owns a Hunza G swimsuit speaks so highly of them and has gone on to buy a second or even third style. They're obsessed.

Washable Silk Set
Lunya
Washable Silk Set

My mom and I both adore Lunya's sleep sets. They're so comfy but also incredibly luxe.

Wool Blended Standup Collar Cropped Jacket
Juun. J
Wool Blended Standup Collar Cropped Jacket

Throw on this jacket with anything, and the resulting outfit will be chic.

Classic Wash Stella Full Length Pants
Tibi
Classic Wash Stella Full Length Pants

Tibi makes some of the best jeans I've ever tried—and I've tried a lot of jeans. In fact, I'm wearing a different style from the brand—the Sid jeans—as I type this.

Xl Du Jour Canvas and Soft Calf Leather Tote
MANU Atelier
Xl Du Jour Canvas and Soft Calf Leather Tote

I keep seeing this Manu Atelier bag on IG. It's following me everywhere.

Signature Lace Original Rise Thong 5 Pack
Hanky Panky
Signature Lace Original Rise Thong 5 Pack

I'm a longtime fan of Hanky Panky's original-rise thongs, so whenever they're on sale, I splurge on a few new pairs.

Darra Knit Top
Reformation
Darra Knit Top

The low back on this top is so sexy yet sophisticated.

Minimalist Maxi Skirt
Lioness
Minimalist Maxi Skirt

Everyone could use a simple, black column skirt. Trust me.

Nina Flats
ANINE BING
Nina Flats

Need.

Cortona Dress
STAUD
Cortona Dress

If you have any semi-formal or formal weddings this spring and summer, you need to score this dress while it's marked down.

Duet Lace Half Cup Padded Bra
Timpa
Duet Lace Half Cup Padded Bra

Or if you're the bride, this white, lace bra would be a great addition to your bridal lingerie collection.

Fleece-Lined Cropped Flare Leggings
Plush
Fleece-Lined Cropped Flare Leggings

Didn't you hear? Capris are in.

Brigitte Mules
STAUD
Brigitte Mules

Pretty kitten heels are my kryptonite.

Explore More:
Sale Shopping Online Shopping Shopbop
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸