I Shop for a Living—These Are the Only 5 Pieces to Buy From Shopbop's Sale

Ask anyone close to me, and they'll tell you that I thrive in a sale, whether it's an in-person sample sale or an online markdown event that requires intense periods of scrolling and discerning between finds and duds. I've been doing it since I can remember and am, in turn, dangerously skillful. So naturally, when I saw that Shopbop was kicking off its big buy-more-save-more event, my sale senses started tingling, and I dropped everything to begin dissecting its more than 16,000 inclusions.

Since most people don't get as much satisfaction out of sale shopping as I do and probably don't have tons of free time between now and 11:59 p.m. ET on April 11 when the sale ends to comb through discounts, I figured I'd go ahead and share my own findings for anyone who wants to get in on the action. But before I set you up with the most buy-worthy five items from Shopbop's style event, here's a quick review of how the sale works. When you use the code STYLE at checkout, all orders of $200 and above will automatically receive a discount of 15%; all orders of $500 and above will receive a discount of 20%; and all orders of $800 and above will receive a discount of 25%. It's that simple. Now, it's time to start shopping.

Note: The below prices are calculated at the 15%-off level and are subject to change depending on how much you spend.

The best five items from Shopbop's sale:

Levi's Dad Jeans $98 $84 SHOP NOW I recently tried these on in the dark-blue wash and fell in love with the fit.

Madewell Chunky Buckle Skinny Leather Belt $48 $41 SHOP NOW Madewell's belts aren't talked about enough. The quality is sky high while the prices are incredible, even without this sale.

Free People U Neck Tank $20 $17 SHOP NOW Free People's U-neck tank sold out the last two summers, so I can only assume that the same outcome is inevitable this year.

By Adina Eden Solid Chunky Drop Stud Earrings $55 $47 SHOP NOW The drop-earring supremacy of the last few years isn't slowing down anytime soon.

STAUD Vincent Dress $235 $200 SHOP NOW I want to live in this dress all summer long without a care in the world.

Shop more top-tier buys from Shopbop's sale:

Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses $55 $47 SHOP NOW At this point, I feel like this oval shape is just as timeless and anti-trend as a cat-eye or aviator.

Lioness Cropped Trencherous Coat $79 $68 SHOP NOW If you already own a great longer trench, try this short option to change things up.

Leset Kelly Rib Tee $78 $67 SHOP NOW Leset's basics are baby soft and extremely luxurious.

XIRENA Deon Gauze Skirt $190 $162 SHOP NOW White, A-line skirts are the pretty trend that keeps on giving.

AEYDE Uma Flats $375 $319 SHOP NOW I've been eyeing these Mary Jane flats for months. I think it's finally time for me to press purchase.

Only Hearts Second Skins Racer Back Bra $53 $46 SHOP NOW Only Hearts' Second Skins line is incredible. I have a slip dress from it and wear it under everything and even to bed.

LISA YANG Danni Cardigan $695 $591 SHOP NOW A thick, structured cardigan like this one will always look classy with a pair of Levi's and some easy slides.

Reformation Micah Pants $178 $152 SHOP NOW I have so many pairs of white, drawstring pants because they're all I can travel long distances in.

Heaven Mayhem Plate Earrings $130 $111 SHOP NOW Hailey Bieber is a huge fan of this jewelry-and-accessories brand.

Levi's 501 Original Shorts $70 $60 SHOP NOW Whenever these go on sale, I snag a pair. They just get better with age and are so easy to throw on and head out the door.

Hunza G Juno Bikini Set $245 $209 SHOP NOW Everyone I know who owns a Hunza G swimsuit speaks so highly of them and has gone on to buy a second or even third style. They're obsessed.

Lunya Washable Silk Set $188 $160 SHOP NOW My mom and I both adore Lunya's sleep sets. They're so comfy but also incredibly luxe.

Juun. J Wool Blended Standup Collar Cropped Jacket $648 $551 SHOP NOW Throw on this jacket with anything, and the resulting outfit will be chic.

Tibi Classic Wash Stella Full Length Pants $435 $370 SHOP NOW Tibi makes some of the best jeans I've ever tried—and I've tried a lot of jeans. In fact, I'm wearing a different style from the brand—the Sid jeans—as I type this.

MANU Atelier Xl Du Jour Canvas and Soft Calf Leather Tote $635 $540 SHOP NOW I keep seeing this Manu Atelier bag on IG. It's following me everywhere.

Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original Rise Thong 5 Pack $108 $92 SHOP NOW I'm a longtime fan of Hanky Panky's original-rise thongs, so whenever they're on sale, I splurge on a few new pairs.

Reformation Darra Knit Top $58 $48 SHOP NOW The low back on this top is so sexy yet sophisticated.

Lioness Minimalist Maxi Skirt $79 $68 SHOP NOW Everyone could use a simple, black column skirt. Trust me.

ANINE BING Nina Flats $450 $383 SHOP NOW Need.

STAUD Cortona Dress $275 $234 SHOP NOW If you have any semi-formal or formal weddings this spring and summer, you need to score this dress while it's marked down.

Timpa Duet Lace Half Cup Padded Bra $69 $59 SHOP NOW Or if you're the bride, this white, lace bra would be a great addition to your bridal lingerie collection.

Plush Fleece-Lined Cropped Flare Leggings $84 $72 SHOP NOW Didn't you hear? Capris are in.