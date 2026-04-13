If you've been wanting to give your wardrobe a meaningful update for the warmer months to come without shelling out thousands, it's your lucky day. Nordstrom is having a huge end of season sale to celebrate the start of spring. Right now you can score up to 50% off a range of top-tier items across categories. As your resident shopping editor bestie, I've dug through the latest markdowns and highlighted some spring dresses, tops, and sandals that you're sure to love ahead.
Yes, you read that correctly. Some seriously cool items are up for grabs at unbelievable prices. In the mix you can expect to find versatile dresses for just about any occasion, easy tops to mix and match with your existing wardrobe favorites, and pretty sandals to go with everything. Keep scrolling to uncover the best Nordstrom End of Season Sale finds.
Nordstrom End Of Season Sale Dresses
Petal & Pup
Odelia Cotton Denim Maxi Dress
Pact
Fit & Flare Midi Dress Made With Organic Cotton
Open Edit
Short Sleeve Godet Pleat Dress
Billabong
Overheated Midi Dress
Significant Other
Kahlo Stripe Satin Gown
Free People
Juno Embroidered Baby Doll Minidress
Damson Madder
Goldie Stripe Minidress
SANDRO
Short Pleated Dress
Nordstrom End Of Season Sale Tops
Topshop
Floral Ruched One-Shoulder Top
LIONESS
Horizon Stripe Top
LIONESS
Loft Stripe T-Shirt
Topshop
Stripe Zip Rib Polo