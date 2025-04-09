It’s Officially Linen Season— 48 Fashion Editor-Approved Styles To Wear Throughout 2025

Nothing signals warm weather season quite like linen fashion. It doesn’t matter if it’s a flowy dress or skirt or a crisp linen button-down. There’s no better sign to start wearing to wear the lightweight breezy material than sunnier and sunnier days. If you haven’t hopped on the linen train yet for 2025, then you’ve come to the right place. As a fashion person and warm-weather enthusiast, I’ve been so excited to grab a few new linen pieces myself. I’ve dug through the depths of the online retail world and found some seriously beautiful linen clothing worth snatching up ASAP. I’ve focused my findings on some top retail destinations among WWW editors: H&M, Nordstrom, J.Crew, Gap, and Reformation.

Maybe you’re looking for the perfect linen dress for picnic season or perhaps an everyday button-down top? No matter the desire I’ve included a wide array of top-tier selections from across product categories. Keep scrolling to uncover the best linen clothing available online now.

Best H&M Linen

Oversized Linen Shirt
H&M
Oversized Linen Shirt

Love these bold stripes.

Linen-Blend Pants
H&M
Linen-Blend Pants

H&M's famous linen pants are back for 2025.

Linen-Blend Blouse
H&M
Linen-Blend Blouse

The sleeves are giving cottage-core chic.

Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt

Love the half-length short sleeves on this easy top.

Linen Shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

More olive linen please.

Linen-Blend Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Shorts

Cute.

Linen-Blend Shirt Dress
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt Dress

Try with a fun wide-belt.

Best Nordstrom Linen

Amelie Linen Blend Dress
STAUD
Amelie Linen Blend Dress

Staud always makes great dresses.

Josefina Scarf Print Linen Blend Midi Dress
WAYF
Josefina Scarf Print Linen Blend Midi Dress

Such a fun, unique pattern.

Eden Print Sleeveless Linen Blend Minidress
WAYF
Eden Print Sleeveless Linen Blend Minidress

The short version is so darling.

Martini Linen Blend Minidress
WAYF
Martini Linen Blend Minidress

So vibrant.

Vera Sleeveless Linen Blend Button-Up Top
WAYF
Vera Sleeveless Linen Blend Button-Up Top

Pair with a linen pencil skirt for a breathable office look.

Drop Waist Cotton & Linen Midi Dress
All in Favor
Drop Waist Cotton & Linen Midi Dress

Navy basics are a must.

Wide Leg Linen Pants
Caslon®
Wide Leg Linen Pants

I love a roomy pant.

Pleated Button Front Linen Midi Shirtdress
Madewell
Pleated Button Front Linen Midi Shirtdress

Madewell does linen so well.

Best J.Crew Linen

Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen

J.Crew styles are on sale right now, so buy these pants ASAP.

Drop-Waist Mixy Dress
J.Crew
Drop-Waist Mixy Dress

This LBD will become an instant favorite.

New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Striped Linen
J.Crew
New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Striped Linen

Yes to linen slips all summer and spring long.

Cabana Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Cabana Dress in Linen

I'm all for the cinched waist.

New Relaxed Linen T-Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew
New Relaxed Linen T-Shirt in Stripe

This easy tee comes in other great color ways.

Linen-Cotton Blend Tie-Back Midi Dress
J.Crew
Linen-Cotton Blend Tie-Back Midi Dress

Such a vibe.

Gathered Popover Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Gathered Popover Dress in Linen

Perfect for a chill beach day.

Tropez Short in Linen
J.Crew
Tropez Short in Linen

These are bestsellers for a reason.

Best Gap Linen

Gap, Linen-Blend Midi Skirt
Gap
Linen-Blend Midi Skirt

Gap's tomato color way is everything.

Gap, 365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers
Gap
365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers

Easy linen pants.

Gap, Mid Rise Linen-Blend Easy Barrel Pants
Gap
Mid Rise Linen-Blend Easy Barrel Pants

Try the barrel-leg trend in its linen iteration.

Gap, Linen-Blend Relaxed Straight Ankle Pants
Gap
Linen-Blend Relaxed Straight Ankle Pants

Love this buttery yellow hue.

Gap, Linen-Blend Mini Shift Dress
Gap
Linen-Blend Mini Shift Dress

Date night anyone?

Gap, 365 High Rise Linen-Blend Shorts
Gap
365 High Rise Linen-Blend Shorts

I'm partial to a longer, elegant short.

Gap, Linen-Blend Cropped Shirt
Gap
Linen-Blend Cropped Shirt

Cute.

Gap, Linen-Blend Mini Skort
Gap
Linen-Blend Mini Skort

The linen mini of your dreams.

Gap, Linen-Blend Mini Dress
Gap
Linen-Blend Mini Dress

Yes, please.

Gap, 100% Linen Tie-Front Shirt
Gap
100% Linen Tie-Front Shirt

Love the tie-front design.

Best Reformation Linen

Kerri Linen Top
Reformation
Kerri Linen Top

The gingham is so pretty.

Clover Linen Skort
Reformation
Clover Linen Skort

Pair with your favorite simple tops and easy sandals for an everyday spring look.

Amela Linen Top
Reformation
Amela Linen Top

So presh.

Balia Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress Es

I wore this dress for my birthday recent, and it was such a hit.

Delilah Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Delilah Linen Dress Es

Bring on the halter top.

Molly Linen Shirt
Reformation
Molly Linen Shirt

Isn't this collar the cutest.

Katarin Linen Dress
Reformation
Katarin Linen Dress

So simple yet so chic.

Aubree Linen Dress
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress

Easy.

Bess Linen Top Es
Reformation
Bess Linen Top Es

No brainer.

Roslyn Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Roslyn Linen Dress Es

Plus-size LBD that'll stand the test of time.

Celosia Linen Dress
Reformation
Celosia Linen Dress

That neckline is stunning.

Tala Linen Dress
Reformation
Tala Linen Dress

Beautiful.

Everett Linen Dress
Reformation
Everett Linen Dress

So so gorgeous.

Alex Linen Pant Es
Reformation
Alex Linen Pant Es

These trousers are everything.

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes over 10 years of editorial experience to dish out shopping advice to the masses and analyze key pop-cultural moments. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyperfixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram.

