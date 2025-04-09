It’s Officially Linen Season— 48 Fashion Editor-Approved Styles To Wear Throughout 2025

Nothing signals warm weather season quite like linen fashion. It doesn’t matter if it’s a flowy dress or skirt or a crisp linen button-down. There’s no better sign to start wearing to wear the lightweight breezy material than sunnier and sunnier days. If you haven’t hopped on the linen train yet for 2025, then you’ve come to the right place. As a fashion person and warm-weather enthusiast, I’ve been so excited to grab a few new linen pieces myself. I’ve dug through the depths of the online retail world and found some seriously beautiful linen clothing worth snatching up ASAP. I’ve focused my findings on some top retail destinations among WWW editors: H&M, Nordstrom, J.Crew, Gap, and Reformation.

Maybe you’re looking for the perfect linen dress for picnic season or perhaps an everyday button-down top? No matter the desire I’ve included a wide array of top-tier selections from across product categories. Keep scrolling to uncover the best linen clothing available online now.

Best H&M Linen

H&M Oversized Linen Shirt $45 SHOP NOW Love these bold stripes.

H&M Linen-Blend Pants $30 SHOP NOW H&M's famous linen pants are back for 2025.

H&M Linen-Blend Blouse $25 SHOP NOW The sleeves are giving cottage-core chic.

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt $25 SHOP NOW Love the half-length short sleeves on this easy top.

H&M Linen Shirt $33 SHOP NOW More olive linen please.

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt Dress $45 SHOP NOW Try with a fun wide-belt.

Best Nordstrom Linen

STAUD Amelie Linen Blend Dress $375 SHOP NOW Staud always makes great dresses.

WAYF Josefina Scarf Print Linen Blend Midi Dress $99 SHOP NOW Such a fun, unique pattern.

WAYF Eden Print Sleeveless Linen Blend Minidress $79 SHOP NOW The short version is so darling.

WAYF Martini Linen Blend Minidress $89 SHOP NOW So vibrant.

WAYF Vera Sleeveless Linen Blend Button-Up Top $69 SHOP NOW Pair with a linen pencil skirt for a breathable office look.

All in Favor Drop Waist Cotton & Linen Midi Dress $69 SHOP NOW Navy basics are a must.

Caslon® Wide Leg Linen Pants $80 SHOP NOW I love a roomy pant.

Madewell Pleated Button Front Linen Midi Shirtdress $148 SHOP NOW Madewell does linen so well.

Best J.Crew Linen

J.Crew Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen $100 SHOP NOW J.Crew styles are on sale right now, so buy these pants ASAP.

J.Crew Drop-Waist Mixy Dress $98 SHOP NOW This LBD will become an instant favorite.

J.Crew New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Striped Linen $77 SHOP NOW Yes to linen slips all summer and spring long.

J.Crew Cabana Dress in Linen $100 SHOP NOW I'm all for the cinched waist.

J.Crew New Relaxed Linen T-Shirt in Stripe $35 SHOP NOW This easy tee comes in other great color ways.

J.Crew Linen-Cotton Blend Tie-Back Midi Dress $87 SHOP NOW Such a vibe.

J.Crew Gathered Popover Dress in Linen $100 SHOP NOW Perfect for a chill beach day.

J.Crew Tropez Short in Linen $30 SHOP NOW These are bestsellers for a reason.

Best Gap Linen

Gap Linen-Blend Midi Skirt $70 SHOP NOW Gap's tomato color way is everything.

Gap 365 High Rise Linen-Blend Trousers $68 SHOP NOW Easy linen pants.

Gap Mid Rise Linen-Blend Easy Barrel Pants $80 SHOP NOW Try the barrel-leg trend in its linen iteration.

Gap Linen-Blend Relaxed Straight Ankle Pants $98 SHOP NOW Love this buttery yellow hue.

Gap Linen-Blend Mini Shift Dress $70 SHOP NOW Date night anyone?

Gap 365 High Rise Linen-Blend Shorts $39 SHOP NOW I'm partial to a longer, elegant short.

Gap Linen-Blend Cropped Shirt $47 SHOP NOW Cute.

Gap Linen-Blend Mini Skort $45 SHOP NOW The linen mini of your dreams.

Gap Linen-Blend Mini Dress $60 SHOP NOW Yes, please.

Gap 100% Linen Tie-Front Shirt $63 SHOP NOW Love the tie-front design.

Best Reformation Linen

Reformation Kerri Linen Top $78 SHOP NOW The gingham is so pretty.

Reformation Clover Linen Skort $148 SHOP NOW Pair with your favorite simple tops and easy sandals for an everyday spring look.

Reformation Amela Linen Top $148 SHOP NOW So presh.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress Es $278 SHOP NOW I wore this dress for my birthday recent, and it was such a hit.

Reformation Delilah Linen Dress Es $278 SHOP NOW Bring on the halter top.

Reformation Molly Linen Shirt $168 SHOP NOW Isn't this collar the cutest.

Reformation Katarin Linen Dress $278 SHOP NOW So simple yet so chic.

Reformation Aubree Linen Dress $98 SHOP NOW Easy.

Reformation Bess Linen Top Es $168 SHOP NOW No brainer.

Reformation Roslyn Linen Dress Es $278 SHOP NOW Plus-size LBD that'll stand the test of time.

Reformation Celosia Linen Dress $178 SHOP NOW That neckline is stunning.

Reformation Tala Linen Dress $298 SHOP NOW Beautiful.

Reformation Everett Linen Dress $298 SHOP NOW So so gorgeous.

Reformation Alex Linen Pant Es $198 SHOP NOW These trousers are everything.