It’s Officially Linen Season— 48 Fashion Editor-Approved Styles To Wear Throughout 2025
Nothing signals warm weather season quite like linen fashion. It doesn’t matter if it’s a flowy dress or skirt or a crisp linen button-down. There’s no better sign to start wearing to wear the lightweight breezy material than sunnier and sunnier days. If you haven’t hopped on the linen train yet for 2025, then you’ve come to the right place. As a fashion person and warm-weather enthusiast, I’ve been so excited to grab a few new linen pieces myself. I’ve dug through the depths of the online retail world and found some seriously beautiful linen clothing worth snatching up ASAP. I’ve focused my findings on some top retail destinations among WWW editors: H&M, Nordstrom, J.Crew, Gap, and Reformation.
Maybe you’re looking for the perfect linen dress for picnic season or perhaps an everyday button-down top? No matter the desire I’ve included a wide array of top-tier selections from across product categories. Keep scrolling to uncover the best linen clothing available online now.
Best H&M Linen
Best Nordstrom Linen
Pair with a linen pencil skirt for a breathable office look.
Best J.Crew Linen
J.Crew styles are on sale right now, so buy these pants ASAP.
Best Gap Linen
Best Reformation Linen
Pair with your favorite simple tops and easy sandals for an everyday spring look.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes over 10 years of editorial experience to dish out shopping advice to the masses and analyze key pop-cultural moments. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyperfixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram.
