I Just Found the Chicest Sweaters, Coats, and Boots From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale—Enjoy
It's hard to believe we're discussing Black Friday sales. It feels like just yesterday I was lost in a whirlwind of 100+ pages of incredible fashion finds during Nordstrom's Black Friday extravaganza, and here I am once again to dive into the retailer's latest deals.
Although it may not be Thanksgiving week just yet, Nordstrom's Black Friday 2024 sale has officially kicked off, and it seems to be the retailer's best sale yet. I've dedicated a considerable amount of time (I'm a little embarrassed to reveal exactly how long) to browsing the plethora of fashion deals to curate the absolute best for my readers while also picking out some new wardrobe staples for the winter months ahead.
This year, nearly every fashion category is offering discounts, but I have to highlight that coats, winter sweaters, and boots are where the most exciting deals are to be found. Prepare to discover fantastic bargains on high-end designer brands like Sandro, Ralph Lauren, and Stuart Weitzman while also snagging chic pieces from contemporary favorites such as Open Edit, Vince Camuto, and Avec Les Filles.
With that in mind, I've put together a carefully curated list of the top Nordstrom Black Friday deals on coats, sweaters, and boots so you can skip the scrolling and jump right into the savings. You're welcome!
Best Sweater Deals
When it comes to timeless sweaters, it doesn't get better than this cashmere one.
This shade will be a refreshing addition to your winter color palette.
Dress this up with trousers or down with baggy jeans.
Best Boot Deals
I'll be taking a break from black boots with this chic tan suede pair.
Chic people in London and NYC love wearing knee-high boots in the fall.
I could totally see fashion people in Copenhagen wearing these.
Best Coat Deals
Style muses like Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are wearing leather bomber jackets like this one.
I just found the puffer coat you've been looking for. You're welcome.
When is Nordstrom's Black Friday sale?
Nordstrom's official Black Friday sale began yesterday, November 21, offering great savings on clothing, beauty products, and home essentials. While we might be a bit biased, we believe the fashion deals are especially impressive, particularly the discounts on boots, coats, and sweaters. This is a perfect opportunity for those in colder climates to stock up on fall and winter essentials from popular brands such as Open Edit, Vince Camuto, Levi's, Ralph Lauren, Madewell, Sam Edelman, and more.
Are the Nordstrom Black Friday deals worth shopping?
Short answer: yes! Nordstrom is serious about its big savings events, which don't happen very often, so you definitely don't want to miss this one. It's a great opportunity to refresh your cold-weather wardrobe with cozy sweaters, warm coats, and stylish yet sturdy boots that will keep you comfortable through all your festive celebrations and beyond. Additionally, you can get a head start on holiday shopping by finding the perfect gifts for the fashion lover, beauty lover, or homebody in your life. What are you waiting for? Start shopping now—once the items sell out, they're gone for good.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
