I Just Found the Chicest Sweaters, Coats, and Boots From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale—Enjoy

Mary wears a white t-shirt, black blazer, brown sweater, blue jeans, black boots, and a large black east-west bag.

It's hard to believe we're discussing Black Friday sales. It feels like just yesterday I was lost in a whirlwind of 100+ pages of incredible fashion finds during Nordstrom's Black Friday extravaganza, and here I am once again to dive into the retailer's latest deals.

Although it may not be Thanksgiving week just yet, Nordstrom's Black Friday 2024 sale has officially kicked off, and it seems to be the retailer's best sale yet. I've dedicated a considerable amount of time (I'm a little embarrassed to reveal exactly how long) to browsing the plethora of fashion deals to curate the absolute best for my readers while also picking out some new wardrobe staples for the winter months ahead.

This year, nearly every fashion category is offering discounts, but I have to highlight that coats, winter sweaters, and boots are where the most exciting deals are to be found. Prepare to discover fantastic bargains on high-end designer brands like Sandro, Ralph Lauren, and Stuart Weitzman while also snagging chic pieces from contemporary favorites such as Open Edit, Vince Camuto, and Avec Les Filles.

With that in mind, I've put together a carefully curated list of the top Nordstrom Black Friday deals on coats, sweaters, and boots so you can skip the scrolling and jump right into the savings. You're welcome!

Best Sweater Deals

V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater

When it comes to timeless sweaters, it doesn't get better than this cashmere one.

Crop Cardigan
Treasure & Bond
Crop Cardigan

The round neckline and hem make this cardigan so chic.

Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom
Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

This comes in nine colors, but the bold red is my favorite.

V-Neck Sweater
Gobi Cashmere
V-Neck Sweater

Another wardrobe staple.

Johnny Collar Boxy Crop Sweater
Open Edit
Johnny Collar Boxy Crop Sweater

This cut is so chic.

Riley Mock Neck Sweater
Free People
Riley Mock Neck Sweater

This shade will be a refreshing addition to your winter color palette.

The Jackie Merino Wool Sweater
Favorite Daughter
The Jackie Merino Wool Sweater

Dress this up with trousers or down with baggy jeans.

Oversize V-Neck Sweater
Treasure & Bond
Oversize V-Neck Sweater

This navy looks so expensive.

Best Boot Deals

Arazio Kitten Heel Bootie
Nordstrom
Arazio Kitten Heel Booties

Have you ever seen better ankle boots for less than $100?

Daria Bootie
Sam Edelman
Daria Booties

I can't believe these chocolate-brown suede boots are on sale.

Gali Bootie
Vince Camuto
Gali Booties

The belted-shoe trend is every fashion person's new favorite buy.

Marlie Western Boot
Marc Fisher
Marlie Western Boot

I'll be taking a break from black boots with this chic tan suede pair.

Brigitte Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Vince Camuto
Brigitte Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

Chic people in London and NYC love wearing knee-high boots in the fall.

Crackled Leather Chelsea Boots
SANDRO
Crackled Leather Chelsea Boots

I could totally see fashion people in Copenhagen wearing these.

Best Coat Deals

Padded Shoulder Longline Coat
Avec Les Filles
Padded Shoulder Longline Coat

You have to see the camel version too.

Relaxed Fit Blazer
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Blazer

Wow, I'm shocked Nordstrom is discounting its best-selling blazer.

Faux Leather & Faux Shearling Bomber Jacket
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Faux Leather & Faux Shearling Bomber Jacket

Style muses like Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are wearing leather bomber jackets like this one.

Beatrix Leather Jacket
Andrew Marc
Beatrix Leather Jacket

So luxe.

Cocoon Wool Blend Peacoat
Avec Les Filles
Cocoon Wool Blend Peacoat

This looks so cozy.

Belted Oversize Croc Embossed Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Open Edit
Belted Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Style with an LBD, sheer tights, and pumps.

Cotton Blend Coat With Removable Hood
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Cotton Blend Coat With Removable Hood

Yes, you need this elegant rain coat.

Reversible Wool Blend Barn Jacket
BCBGMAXAZRIA
Reversible Wool Blend Barn Jacket

Two coats for the price of one? Yes, please.

Quilted Puffer Coat With Removable Hood
Sam Edelman
Quilted Puffer Coat With Removable Hood

I just found the puffer coat you've been looking for. You're welcome.

When is Nordstrom's Black Friday sale?

Nordstrom's official Black Friday sale began yesterday, November 21, offering great savings on clothing, beauty products, and home essentials. While we might be a bit biased, we believe the fashion deals are especially impressive, particularly the discounts on boots, coats, and sweaters. This is a perfect opportunity for those in colder climates to stock up on fall and winter essentials from popular brands such as Open Edit, Vince Camuto, Levi's, Ralph Lauren, Madewell, Sam Edelman, and more.

Are the Nordstrom Black Friday deals worth shopping?

Short answer: yes! Nordstrom is serious about its big savings events, which don't happen very often, so you definitely don't want to miss this one. It's a great opportunity to refresh your cold-weather wardrobe with cozy sweaters, warm coats, and stylish yet sturdy boots that will keep you comfortable through all your festive celebrations and beyond. Additionally, you can get a head start on holiday shopping by finding the perfect gifts for the fashion lover, beauty lover, or homebody in your life. What are you waiting for? Start shopping now—once the items sell out, they're gone for good.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

