It's hard to believe we're discussing Black Friday sales. It feels like just yesterday I was lost in a whirlwind of 100+ pages of incredible fashion finds during Nordstrom's Black Friday extravaganza, and here I am once again to dive into the retailer's latest deals.

Although it may not be Thanksgiving week just yet, Nordstrom's Black Friday 2024 sale has officially kicked off, and it seems to be the retailer's best sale yet. I've dedicated a considerable amount of time (I'm a little embarrassed to reveal exactly how long) to browsing the plethora of fashion deals to curate the absolute best for my readers while also picking out some new wardrobe staples for the winter months ahead.

This year, nearly every fashion category is offering discounts, but I have to highlight that coats, winter sweaters , and boots are where the most exciting deals are to be found. Prepare to discover fantastic bargains on high-end designer brands like Sandro, Ralph Lauren, and Stuart Weitzman while also snagging chic pieces from contemporary favorites such as Open Edit, Vince Camuto, and Avec Les Filles.

With that in mind, I've put together a carefully curated list of the top Nordstrom Black Friday deals on coats, sweaters, and boots so you can skip the scrolling and jump right into the savings. You're welcome!

Best Sweater Deals

Nordstrom V-Neck Cashmere Sweater $149 $100 SHOP NOW When it comes to timeless sweaters, it doesn't get better than this cashmere one.

Treasure & Bond Crop Cardigan $80 $53 SHOP NOW The round neckline and hem make this cardigan so chic.

Nordstrom Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $169 $100 SHOP NOW This comes in nine colors, but the bold red is my favorite.

Gobi Cashmere V-Neck Sweater $149 $97 SHOP NOW Another wardrobe staple.

Open Edit Johnny Collar Boxy Crop Sweater $80 $36 SHOP NOW This cut is so chic.

Free People Riley Mock Neck Sweater $98 $74 SHOP NOW This shade will be a refreshing addition to your winter color palette.

Favorite Daughter The Jackie Merino Wool Sweater $178 $134 SHOP NOW Dress this up with trousers or down with baggy jeans.

Treasure & Bond Oversize V-Neck Sweater $70 $47 SHOP NOW This navy looks so expensive.

Best Boot Deals

Nordstrom Arazio Kitten Heel Booties $120 $80 SHOP NOW Have you ever seen better ankle boots for less than $100?

Sam Edelman Daria Booties $160 $112 SHOP NOW I can't believe these chocolate-brown suede boots are on sale.

Vince Camuto Gali Booties $169 $101 SHOP NOW The belted-shoe trend is every fashion person's new favorite buy.

Marc Fisher Marlie Western Boot $199 $130 SHOP NOW I'll be taking a break from black boots with this chic tan suede pair.

Vince Camuto Brigitte Pointed Toe Knee High Boots $239 $143 SHOP NOW Chic people in London and NYC love wearing knee-high boots in the fall.

SANDRO Crackled Leather Chelsea Boots $475 $380 SHOP NOW I could totally see fashion people in Copenhagen wearing these.

Best Coat Deals

Avec Les Filles Padded Shoulder Longline Coat $239 $160 SHOP NOW You have to see the camel version too.

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Blazer $149 $112 SHOP NOW Wow, I'm shocked Nordstrom is discounting its best-selling blazer.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Leather & Faux Shearling Bomber Jacket $300 $220 SHOP NOW Style muses like Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are wearing leather bomber jackets like this one.

Andrew Marc Beatrix Leather Jacket $575 $440 SHOP NOW So luxe.

Avec Les Filles Cocoon Wool Blend Peacoat $250 $160 SHOP NOW This looks so cozy.

Open Edit Belted Faux Leather Moto Jacket $130 $87 SHOP NOW Style with an LBD, sheer tights, and pumps.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Cotton Blend Coat With Removable Hood $220 $130 SHOP NOW Yes, you need this elegant rain coat.

BCBGMAXAZRIA Reversible Wool Blend Barn Jacket $298 $200 SHOP NOW Two coats for the price of one? Yes, please.

Sam Edelman Quilted Puffer Coat With Removable Hood $220 $130 SHOP NOW I just found the puffer coat you've been looking for. You're welcome.

When is Nordstrom's Black Friday sale?

Nordstrom's official Black Friday sale began yesterday, November 21, offering great savings on clothing, beauty products, and home essentials. While we might be a bit biased, we believe the fashion deals are especially impressive, particularly the discounts on boots, coats, and sweaters. This is a perfect opportunity for those in colder climates to stock up on fall and winter essentials from popular brands such as Open Edit, Vince Camuto, Levi's, Ralph Lauren, Madewell, Sam Edelman, and more.

Are the Nordstrom Black Friday deals worth shopping?

Short answer: yes! Nordstrom is serious about its big savings events, which don't happen very often, so you definitely don't want to miss this one. It's a great opportunity to refresh your cold-weather wardrobe with cozy sweaters, warm coats, and stylish yet sturdy boots that will keep you comfortable through all your festive celebrations and beyond. Additionally, you can get a head start on holiday shopping by finding the perfect gifts for the fashion lover, beauty lover, or homebody in your life. What are you waiting for? Start shopping now—once the items sell out, they're gone for good.