Chic People in London and NYC Love This Winter Shoe Trend—10 Styles From Nordstrom's BF Sale

Looking at the cold-weather style choices of fashion people in New York City and London this year, it’s fascinating to observe the contrasts between the two vibrant metropolises. Yet, amid these differences, a striking similarity emerges: Both cities are embracing the chic and practical allure of knee-high boots as a staple in their fall and soon-to-be winter wardrobes.

The prevalence of knee-high boots in both locales is no coincidence. Each city is celebrated for its stylish yet expressive minimalism, often highlighting timeless and sophisticated pieces like knee-high boots. The shoe style blends functionality with fashion effortlessly, making it an essential component for any sophisticated winter ensemble.

If, like me, you're easily inspired and now are in need of a fresh pair of knee-high boots, you’re in luck—some of the most sought-after styles are currently on sale during Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale . Because I can't keep the amazing finds to myself, I've meticulously combed through over 20 pages of stunning boot options and compiled a list of the top 10 knee-high boots on sale. From sumptuous brown suede Western-inspired designs to sleek kitten-heel options and accommodating wide-calf silhouettes, there’s something to fit every taste.

So keep reading to discover the knee-high boots available at a discount during Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale . Additionally, you’ll find outfit ideas straight from the streets of London and New York City showcasing how fashion individuals are wearing knee-high boots. Whether you’re looking for style inspiration or discounted pieces that pair well with boots, there’s plenty to explore!

Shop the best knee-high boots at Nordstrom:

Dolce Vita Annika Pointed Toe Boots $260 $104 SHOP NOW If you don’t have a pair of kitten-heel knee-high boots with a wide and flattering calf design, this is the pair you need.

Vince Camuto Skylie Knee High Boots $239 $143 SHOP NOW These evening boots are perfect for pairing with maxi dress or tights and a miniskirt.

PAIGE Lillian Pointed Toe Knee High Boots $498 $398 SHOP NOW I own these boots, and I can confidently say they are fantastic. They offer exceptional comfort and breathability, making them perfect for all-day wear. The fabric is soft and lightweight, yet it has a secure fit that prevents them from slouching, ensuring they remain stylish and functional throughout the day.

Kenneth Cole Utah Pointed Toe Knee High Boots $249 $150 SHOP NOW The belted shoe trend is every fashion person's new favorite buy.

Vince Camuto Brigitte Pointed Toe Knee High Boots $239 $143 SHOP NOW I love how this brown leather lends a distressed and vintage look.

Chinese Laundry Fiora Knee High Boots $120 $100 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more classic than these.

Stuart Weitzman Celia Riding Boots $795 $596 SHOP NOW This equestrian-style design offers a timeless sophistication that’s truly unmatched.

Chinese Laundry Frankie Knee High Boots $170 $68 SHOP NOW I can't believe you can get these today for over $100 off.

Vince Camuto Leila Block Heel Knee High Boots $239 $143 SHOP NOW These come in regular, wide, and extra-wide calf sizes.

Kenneth Cole Emmett Knee High Boots $279 $160 SHOP NOW The engineer boot is a grungy style you'll find in every fashion person's wardrobe.

How to style knee-high boots:

Style Notes: A skirt-and-blazer set paired with sheer tights and knee-high boots embodies the ultimate cool-girl aesthetic for chilly weather. The beauty of this outfit lies in its simplicity; it's a breeze to assemble regardless of your budget, allowing anyone to achieve a polished and trendy appearance with minimal effort.

Favorite Daughter The Suits You Blazer $428 $300 SHOP NOW

Good American Faux Wrap Stretch Poplin Skirt $65 $58 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Everyday Control Top Pantyhose $15 $8 SHOP NOW

Style Notes: You may not consider a denim skirt as a viable option for the chilly fall or winter months. However, when paired with chic knee-high boots and an oversize blazer, this ensemble transforms the denim from casual to elevated. Plus, the other pieces infuse warmth, making it a practical and fashionable choice for the season.

Steve Madden Noellie Pinstripe Blazer $66 $59 SHOP NOW

AG Davina Front Slit Denim Midi Skirt $245 $196 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Mcgraw Leather Tote $428 $300 SHOP NOW

Style Notes: Not only have I been on the hunt for the best suede knee-high boots, but I've also been searching for a short fur jacket that's affordable yet looks luxe. Since I found these pieces at Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale, I will re-create this look for occasions ranging from dinner with friends to coffee dates.

Bernardo Faux Fur Jacket $200 $130 SHOP NOW

Treasure & Bond Herringbone Tweed Miniskirt $60 SHOP NOW

Style Notes: I love how New York City–based influencer Raeann Langas paired her brown leather jacket and black minidress with tan suede knee-high boots. Instead of the matching tops and shoes, which many opt for, her bold choice of color and texture adds depth and visual interest to her outfit, making it all the more captivating.

Levi's Relaxed Crop Faux Leather Moto Jacket $200 $130 SHOP NOW