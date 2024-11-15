Chic People in London and NYC Love This Winter Shoe Trend—10 Styles From Nordstrom's BF Sale

Ingrid wears a brown blazer, brown skirt, sheer tights, a black bag, and black knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Looking at the cold-weather style choices of fashion people in New York City and London this year, it’s fascinating to observe the contrasts between the two vibrant metropolises. Yet, amid these differences, a striking similarity emerges: Both cities are embracing the chic and practical allure of knee-high boots as a staple in their fall and soon-to-be winter wardrobes.

The prevalence of knee-high boots in both locales is no coincidence. Each city is celebrated for its stylish yet expressive minimalism, often highlighting timeless and sophisticated pieces like knee-high boots. The shoe style blends functionality with fashion effortlessly, making it an essential component for any sophisticated winter ensemble.

If, like me, you're easily inspired and now are in need of a fresh pair of knee-high boots, you’re in luck—some of the most sought-after styles are currently on sale during Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale. Because I can't keep the amazing finds to myself, I've meticulously combed through over 20 pages of stunning boot options and compiled a list of the top 10 knee-high boots on sale. From sumptuous brown suede Western-inspired designs to sleek kitten-heel options and accommodating wide-calf silhouettes, there’s something to fit every taste.

So keep reading to discover the knee-high boots available at a discount during Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale. Additionally, you’ll find outfit ideas straight from the streets of London and New York City showcasing how fashion individuals are wearing knee-high boots. Whether you’re looking for style inspiration or discounted pieces that pair well with boots, there’s plenty to explore!

Shop the best knee-high boots at Nordstrom:

Annika Pointed Toe Boot
Dolce Vita
Annika Pointed Toe Boots

If you don’t have a pair of kitten-heel knee-high boots with a wide and flattering calf design, this is the pair you need.

Skylie Knee High Boot
Vince Camuto
Skylie Knee High Boots

These evening boots are perfect for pairing with maxi dress or tights and a miniskirt.

Lillian Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
PAIGE
Lillian Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

I own these boots, and I can confidently say they are fantastic. They offer exceptional comfort and breathability, making them perfect for all-day wear. The fabric is soft and lightweight, yet it has a secure fit that prevents them from slouching, ensuring they remain stylish and functional throughout the day.

Utah Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Kenneth Cole
Utah Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

The belted shoe trend is every fashion person's new favorite buy.

Brigitte Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Vince Camuto
Brigitte Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

I love how this brown leather lends a distressed and vintage look.

Fiora Knee High Boot
Chinese Laundry
Fiora Knee High Boots

It doesn't get more classic than these.

Celia Riding Boot
Stuart Weitzman
Celia Riding Boots

This equestrian-style design offers a timeless sophistication that’s truly unmatched.

Frankie Knee High Boot
Chinese Laundry
Frankie Knee High Boots

I can't believe you can get these today for over $100 off.

Leila Block Heel Knee High Boot
Vince Camuto
Leila Block Heel Knee High Boots

These come in regular, wide, and extra-wide calf sizes.

Emmett Knee High Boot
Kenneth Cole
Emmett Knee High Boots

The engineer boot is a grungy style you'll find in every fashion person's wardrobe.

How to style knee-high boots:

Ingrid wears a tan blazer, tan miniskirt, sheer tights, black patent leather knee-high boots, and a black bag.

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: A skirt-and-blazer set paired with sheer tights and knee-high boots embodies the ultimate cool-girl aesthetic for chilly weather. The beauty of this outfit lies in its simplicity; it's a breeze to assemble regardless of your budget, allowing anyone to achieve a polished and trendy appearance with minimal effort.

The Suits You Blazer
Favorite Daughter
The Suits You Blazer

Faux Wrap Stretch Poplin Skirt
Good American
Faux Wrap Stretch Poplin Skirt

Everyday Control Top Pantyhose
Nordstrom
Everyday Control Top Pantyhose

Sylvie wears a gray blazer, denim skirt, black tights, black knee-high boots, and a black tote bag.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: You may not consider a denim skirt as a viable option for the chilly fall or winter months. However, when paired with chic knee-high boots and an oversize blazer, this ensemble transforms the denim from casual to elevated. Plus, the other pieces infuse warmth, making it a practical and fashionable choice for the season.

Noellie Pinstripe Blazer
Steve Madden
Noellie Pinstripe Blazer

Davina Front Slit Denim Midi Skirt
AG
Davina Front Slit Denim Midi Skirt

Mcgraw Leather Tote
Tory Burch
Mcgraw Leather Tote

A woman wears a brown fur coat, brown skirt, sheer tights, brown suede knee high, boots, and leg warmers.

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Style Notes: Not only have I been on the hunt for the best suede knee-high boots, but I've also been searching for a short fur jacket that's affordable yet looks luxe. Since I found these pieces at Nordstrom's early Black Friday sale, I will re-create this look for occasions ranging from dinner with friends to coffee dates.

Faux Fur Jacket
Bernardo
Faux Fur Jacket

Herringbone Tweed Miniskirt
Treasure & Bond
Herringbone Tweed Miniskirt

Rae wears a brown leather jacket, black minidress, tan suede knee-high boots

(Image credit: @raeannlangas)

Style Notes: I love how New York City–based influencer Raeann Langas paired her brown leather jacket and black minidress with tan suede knee-high boots. Instead of the matching tops and shoes, which many opt for, her bold choice of color and texture adds depth and visual interest to her outfit, making it all the more captivating.

Relaxed Crop Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Levi's
Relaxed Crop Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Aster Off the Shoulder Ruched Minidress
AFRM
Aster Off the Shoulder Ruched Minidress

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

