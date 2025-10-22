Our Unfiltered, No-BS Baby Registry Advice

There is nothing more humbling than the arrival of a newborn. No matter how many books you read or forums you devour or how much product research you do, there is always what feels like a mountain that you won't know until you actually live through it. This can be quite disheartening, but with a shift of perspective and trust in the process, you can get to a graceful point of acceptance and understanding that you are not alone in this struggle, and that's okay. I know this might sound a little wild when all we're seemingly talking about are baby products, but having a baby is a life-changing, earth-shattering moment, and these products can be quite powerful in bringing about sweet, sweet relief to your everyday life.
When baby registries are put together, it's common for both the parents-to-be and gift givers to focus primarily on cute clothes, aesthetic toys, and other nonessential items. (Trust me—I know what it's like to have drawers full of the chicest baby clothes only to end up relying daily on more practical options.) It's for that very reason that I set out to cut through all the BS and provide a straightforward list of key essentials that have the experienced-parent stamp of approval, in this case, from my fellow editors who are parents themselves.
Ahead, you'll find a curated list of 2025 baby registry recommendations that are guaranteed to transform your new journey into parenthood. There's everything from effective booger suckers to a chic glider with major perks to a life-saving baby monitor, and so much more. Add these to your must-have baby-product list ASAP and thank us later.
The Spit-Up Saver
Little Unicorn
3 Pack Muslin Swaddle Blanket
"The first thing I learned upon giving birth is that you can literally never have enough swaddle blankets. Whether it's to drape over someone who wants to hold your newborn or cover the sofa during a feeding in case of an accidental spit-up, I found myself using them nonstop and for months and months after giving birth." — Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour, editor at large
Gross But Effective
Frida Baby
Nosefrida Snotsucker
"When your baby gets their first cold—and it will happen—nothing can replace this 'snot sucker.' You will be shocked by how tiny baby nostrils are, and it is literally impossible to relieve your baby's congestion any other way." — Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
The Unsung Hero
Doona
Convertible Infant Car Seat/compact Stroller System With Base
"I couldn't imagine the first year without the Doona. One of my friends mentioned it to me, and I put it on our registry. My mom was generous to purchase it for us, and I'm so happy she did. It made everything easier—travel, going in and out of the doctor's office (aka, not having to carry something), and even going out to restaurants because we could tuck the Doona right next to us at the table or fold it to fit next to us in a booth. It's certainly an investment item, but we literally used it every single day. Side note: I also want to echo Rachel's statement on the Nanit—it's the best and one of my top recommended items as well." — Bobby Schuessler, shopping director
Most Likely to Save Your Sanity
Magnetic Me
Eloise Magnetic Organic Cotton Footie
"People told me I should avoid any sort of buttons or clasps on onesies, and I didn't really understand until I was in it. Onesies with zippers or easy magnetic closures are lifesavers when you're changing your fussy baby multiple times per day. I loved the Magnetic Me brand." — Schuessler
The Snuggle Starter Kit
aden + anais
Issie Security Blankets 2 Pack
"Your baby will love snuggling these soft blankets against their cheeks to self-soothe. And if you're lucky, it just might become their most treasured lovey—just like my kids'." — Alexa Wiley, vice president, creative
The Hush Hero
Baby Shusher
Portable Sound Machine
"You've got enough on your plate—let this little machine do the shushing for you. It'll work its magic and lull your baby straight to dreamland. And it travels well, good for a stroller!" — Wiley
The Bedtime (or Wake-Up) Boss
Hatch Baby
Sound Machine and Night Light
"This nightlight does it all! It casts a gentle glow for baby, doubles as a sound machine, and grows with your little one. When they become a toddler, it changes colors to signal bedtime or a sensible wake-up time." — Wiley
Most Likely to Change Your Life (and Vacation)
SlumberPod
Blackout Sleep Tent
"We have used the Slumber Pod in hotel rooms, an RV, Airbnbs, at grandparents' houses… It's made of breathable material, has a little pouch for a baby monitor, and folds up neatly in a small bag for easy packing. If your kids are used to sleeping in a super-dark room at home, I could not recommend it enough for traveling." — Alyson Boragno, copy chief
Best in Scratch Protection
Burt's Bees Baby
100% Organic Cotton No-Scratch Mittens
"My baby loved to put his hands over his face, but it would leave scratch marks on his delicate skin. These light organic cotton mittens are perfect for protecting your baby's skin." — Natalia Sztyk, creative director
The Most Effective Tummy-Time Trainer
"Truly the only 'toy' your baby needs in their first 10 months of life. It's educational, engaging, and pretty to look at for the parents. My son did tummy time, rolled over, and started crawling thanks to this play gym!" — Sztyk
"This was our special morning tummy time, and my son loved all the hanging objects. It also helps with motor skills at such a young age." — Melissa Gilbert, associate vice president, West Coast partnerships
The Practical Yet Aesthetic Sanctuary
Babyletto
Kiwi Striped Nursery Glider Recliner Chair
"Our saving grace! My husband and I almost got a very aesthetic rocking chair, but then decided we needed to be more practical and get a beautiful glider instead. I'm so glad we got neither and landed on this nursery chair! It's not only a rocker and glider, but it reclines at the push of a button! We lived in this chair for the first year of our baby's life. Bonus: the phone charger for all the feeding sessions." — Sztyk
I personally spent so many hours in this chair and have endless precious memories of my time sitting in it. We chose it because it looks so much chicer than most feeding chairs (we went with a neutral linen), it reclined for added comfort, and it had a place to charge your phone, which was game-changing when I would get stuck with a napping baby that I knew better not to disturb.
Most Reliable for When They Go on the Go
Pehr
Portable Changing Pad
"Organic cotton, machine washable, zipper pouch for diapers/wipes. Leave it in your car. While we got a very fancy diaper bag with a changing mat attached, I never used it (also realized I hated having a diaper bag). Two years later, I still use this portable mat!" — Sztyk
The Literal Lifesaver
Frida Baby
Electric Nosefrida Pro Nasal Aspirator
"I buy this for all the new parents in my life. You will be given dozens of cute but impractical things—loveys, stuffies, blankets, and cute outfits they will wear once. Put things on your list that are practical and not necessarily glamorous. I wish I had this when my son was hospitalized for RSV at six weeks old. The electric one works so much better than the manual ones. I got it shortly after and used it for many, many years. Kids take a long time to learn how to blow their own nose. Literally could save their lives." — Rachel Zeilic, vice president, influencer marketing
Best in Giving Peace of Mind
Nanit
Smart Baby Monitor With Floor Stand
"The Rolls-Royce of baby monitors. Lets you sleep easy knowing your baby is safe (particularly with the breathing monitor feature), and you can collect data to help with sleep training." — Zeilic
Frida Baby
Windi Gas Passer
I had to really work up the courage to use this gas helper, but when I say it worked, it worked. Our daughter's belly pain was relieved instantly, and while gross, it was a memorable, funny moment for my husband and me.
The Indestructible Catchall
OXO Tot
Roll-Up Bib 2 Pack
We got this bib for both of our kids. It saved us so much time in not having to spot-treat every last outfit. Not to mention it caught a lot of food and spit-up, which made for easier clean-up after meals. We took it everywhere we went. The best part is they are indestructible.
The Breath of Fresh Air
Coway
Airmega Hepa Purifier
My second was born right at the start of the pandemic, so we made sure to have HEPA air filters throughout our house. They are well-known for helping stop the spread of not only COVID but also the flu and other airborne illnesses that newborns are susceptible to, especially with a toddler in the house. This Coway option is research-backed and has withstood many years of daily use.
Most Likely to Make You Smile
Before my first was born, I fell in love with Jellycat stuffies. I started to stock up on each one that caught my eye, which quickly became a problem since they are all too cute. Not to mention, they are all so soft and still bring smiles even now to my growing kids.
The Master of Safe Sleep
Snoo
Smart Sleeper Baby Bassinet
With the amount of sleep that my husband and I got to sneak in because of it, the Snoo was well worth the investment. It gently rocks and shushes babies to sleep in a safe position, which soothed a great deal of my mom anxieties.
The Head-to-Toe Healer
Aquaphor
Baby Healing Ointment
When my daughter had her first diaper rash, we tried every cream under the sun to no avail. When Baby Aquaphor came into our lives, not only was her derrière salvaged, but so were our hands (it's wild how much handwashing happens) and any other skin irritations that popped up.
Most Likely to Provide Comfort
AlpacaNext
Baby Alpaca Teddy Bear
A fashion insider put me on to this alpaca-fur bear, and it has become a go-to gift for many of my friends and family when they are expecting. It's super soft, comforting, and made of natural fibers.
The Ultimate Protector of Precious Cargo
My husband and I turned into slightly obsessive researchers when I was pregnant with my first. We wanted the safest, most secure everything. When we came across the Cybex Cloud Q (now offered as the Cloud T or Cloud G), we were more than impressed by the stats: It performed highly against high European safety standards, it's Greenguard Gold Certified, it has near-flat recline, plus it looks super sleek. A family member called it the "Mercedes-Benz of car seats," and we totally agree.
The Multipurpose Haven
Lamlo
Wicker Moses Basket
Not only did this classic Moses basket serve as a changing-and-napping station, but it also came in handy for storing toys and stuffed animals. I also used it once as a gift basket for a friend's baby shower presents. It's great for getting cute photos of your baby as well.