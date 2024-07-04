Wimbledon White Is My Vibe This Month—15 Crisp Pieces I'm Eyeing

As a tennis-loving fashion editor, I'm happy as a clam every time Wimbledon rolls around. I'm heavily invested in watching my favorite player's matches, which began this week, but I'm equally enthralled with seeing what everyone's wearing. I'm crossing my fingers that Kate Middleton will make an appearance in the stands alongside stylish regular attendees like Sienna Miller and Anna Wintour. While guests can wear anything they want, players must adhere to a strict all-white dress code while on court. Some may call this an outdated rule, but I'm a sucker for tradition, and I absolutely love a crisp all-white outfit this time of year.

Inspired by Wimbledon's dress code, I decided to round up some easy outfit ideas that feature white from head to toe. One laid-back look includes an oversize T-shirt and extra-baggy jeans, while another showcases a top-and-skirt matching set that's decidedly more polished. Scroll down for seven all-white outfit ideas for summer.

Caslon Relaxed Organic Cotton Boyfriend T-Shirt $45 SHOP NOW This relaxed tee is perfect for a chill weekend outfit.

DL1961 Zoie Wide Leg Relaxed Vintage Jeans $219 SHOP NOW Wide-leg jeans are very much on-trend right now.

With Jéan Maeve Top in White $99 SHOP NOW Sabina's exact outfit is still in stock, so what are you waiting for?

With Jéan Maeve Midi Skirt in White $139 SHOP NOW Don't forget the matching skirt.

J.Crew Helena Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend $198 $150 SHOP NOW J.Crew has an excellent selection of blazers right now.

J.Crew Carolina Flare Pants in Stretch Linen Blend $148 SHOP NOW These pants look fantastic with the coordinating blazer, but you can also mix and match them with other pieces in your closet.

Steve Madden Jessa Kitten Heel Flip Flops $90 SHOP NOW Chicer than your average pair of flip-flops.

Réalisation The Cindy Dress in Snow $120 SHOP NOW Influencer Tamara Mory posted a photo wearing this fantastic dress and now I need it.

OLIVER PEOPLES + Khaite 1969 Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses $525 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with white sunglasses for summer.

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt $35 SHOP NOW Meet your new favorite everyday tee.

Everlane The Linen Eyelet Midi Skirt $148 SHOP NOW This skirt can be styled in a million ways.

GOOD AMERICAN Scuba Scoop Tank £73 SHOP NOW Sleek and simple.

Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Leggings in White $98 SHOP NOW I own several pairs of ALO Yoga leggings, and I wear them constantly.

J.Crew Gamine Shirt in Cotton Poplin $90 SHOP NOW I'll never get tired of a crisp cotton button-up shirt.