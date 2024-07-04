Wimbledon White Is My Vibe This Month—15 Crisp Pieces I'm Eyeing
As a tennis-loving fashion editor, I'm happy as a clam every time Wimbledon rolls around. I'm heavily invested in watching my favorite player's matches, which began this week, but I'm equally enthralled with seeing what everyone's wearing. I'm crossing my fingers that Kate Middleton will make an appearance in the stands alongside stylish regular attendees like Sienna Miller and Anna Wintour. While guests can wear anything they want, players must adhere to a strict all-white dress code while on court. Some may call this an outdated rule, but I'm a sucker for tradition, and I absolutely love a crisp all-white outfit this time of year.
Inspired by Wimbledon's dress code, I decided to round up some easy outfit ideas that feature white from head to toe. One laid-back look includes an oversize T-shirt and extra-baggy jeans, while another showcases a top-and-skirt matching set that's decidedly more polished. Scroll down for seven all-white outfit ideas for summer.
This relaxed tee is perfect for a chill weekend outfit.
These pants look fantastic with the coordinating blazer, but you can also mix and match them with other pieces in your closet.
Influencer Tamara Mory posted a photo wearing this fantastic dress and now I need it.
I'm obsessed with white sunglasses for summer.
I own several pairs of ALO Yoga leggings, and I wear them constantly.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.