Wimbledon White Is My Vibe This Month—15 Crisp Pieces I'm Eyeing

As a tennis-loving fashion editor, I'm happy as a clam every time Wimbledon rolls around. I'm heavily invested in watching my favorite player's matches, which began this week, but I'm equally enthralled with seeing what everyone's wearing. I'm crossing my fingers that Kate Middleton will make an appearance in the stands alongside stylish regular attendees like Sienna Miller and Anna Wintour. While guests can wear anything they want, players must adhere to a strict all-white dress code while on court. Some may call this an outdated rule, but I'm a sucker for tradition, and I absolutely love a crisp all-white outfit this time of year.

Inspired by Wimbledon's dress code, I decided to round up some easy outfit ideas that feature white from head to toe. One laid-back look includes an oversize T-shirt and extra-baggy jeans, while another showcases a top-and-skirt matching set that's decidedly more polished. Scroll down for seven all-white outfit ideas for summer.

a woman wears a white T-shirt and baggy white jeans

(Image credit: @leiasfez)

White Relaxed Organic Cotton Boyfriend T-Shirt
Caslon
Relaxed Organic Cotton Boyfriend T-Shirt

This relaxed tee is perfect for a chill weekend outfit.

White Wide-Leg Relaxed Vintage Jeans
DL1961
Zoie Wide Leg Relaxed Vintage Jeans

Wide-leg jeans are very much on-trend right now.

a woman wears a white cropped tank top with a matching midi skirt

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

a model wears a white sleeveless lace top
With Jéan
Maeve Top in White

Sabina's exact outfit is still in stock, so what are you waiting for?

a white lace midi skirt
With Jéan
Maeve Midi Skirt in White

Don't forget the matching skirt.

a woman wears a white blazer with matching wide-leg trousers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Stretch Linen Blend White Blazer
J.Crew
Helena Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend

J.Crew has an excellent selection of blazers right now.

White Flare Pants in Stretch Linen Blend
J.Crew
Carolina Flare Pants in Stretch Linen Blend

These pants look fantastic with the coordinating blazer, but you can also mix and match them with other pieces in your closet.

White Kitten Heel Flip Flops
Steve Madden
Jessa Kitten Heel Flip Flops

Chicer than your average pair of flip-flops.

a woman wears a short white lace tank dress

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

a short white lace tank dress
Réalisation
The Cindy Dress in Snow

Influencer Tamara Mory posted a photo wearing this fantastic dress and now I need it.

+ Khaite 1969 Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
OLIVER PEOPLES
+ Khaite 1969 Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

I'm obsessed with white sunglasses for summer.

a woman wears a white T-shirt with a white maxi skirt

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

White Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt

Meet your new favorite everyday tee.

The Linen Eyelet Midi Skirt
Everlane
The Linen Eyelet Midi Skirt

This skirt can be styled in a million ways.

a woman wears a white cropped sports bra with matching leggings

(Image credit: @chrissyford)

a model wears a white scoopneck tank top with white jeans
GOOD AMERICAN
Scuba Scoop Tank

Sleek and simple.

High-Waist Airbrush Leggings in White
Alo Yoga
High-Waist Airbrush Leggings in White

I own several pairs of ALO Yoga leggings, and I wear them constantly.

a woman wears a white button-down shirt with matching pants

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Cotton Poplin Short-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
J.Crew
Gamine Shirt in Cotton Poplin

I'll never get tired of a crisp cotton button-up shirt.

Pleated Pull-On Pant in Linen-Cupro Blend
J.Crew
Pleated Pull-On Pants in Linen-Cupro Blend

I'm adding these to cart ASAP.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

