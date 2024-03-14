Arket Never Disappoints Me–These Are the New-In Pieces I’m Eyeing Up

By Humaa Hussain
There are a handful of brands I shop from regularly, and ARKET sits at the top of that list. For me, the temptation to snap up everything the brand creates each season is very real. ARKET has not only become one of my go-tos for elevated basics, but it's the store I recommend to everyone—and that says a lot. I've come to trust its curation of stylish and functional pieces that infuse my wardrobe with that coveted Scandi aesthetic, and it's this blend of wearability and artful attention that keeps me coming back time and again.

(Image credit: Arket)

There are a few ARKET pieces that I'm particularly partial to, like the classic white Crew-Neck T-Shirt. Thanks to its timeless appeal, quality and fit, it serves as the perfect foundation for countless outfits, whether layered under a blazer for a polished look or paired with denim for a casual vibe. Similarly, the Linen Drawstring Trousers are a summer staple, offering both comfort and style with their relaxed silhouette and breathable fabric. And let's not forget about the versatile knitwear, which strikes the perfect balance between cosy and chic for transitional weather.

Now, with spring just around the corner, I've already had a little peruse at the brand's S/S '24 drop. Amongst the array of (predictably) covetable pieces in the collection, there are a few that immediately caught my eye. The effortlessly chic white linen blazer subtly nods to minimalist elegance with its tailored silhouette and promises to elevate any ensemble. Paired with the delicately pleated organic cotton midi skirt, the look is pure understated sophistication. And let's not forget the versatile Leather Crossbody Bag, crafted with meticulous attention to detail and designed to withstand the test of time.

(Image credit: Arket)

These are just a few of the pieces I simply can't resist adding to my spring wardrobe rotation. Keep scrolling for my full edit, and grab a snack—it's a long one.

Shop My Favourite Pieces:

Cloud Low Loose Jeans
Arket
Cloud Low Loose Jeans in Blue

Imagine these jeans with a white T-shirt under a flowy button-down and with mesh ballet flats. The ultimate spring outfit.

Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer
Arket
Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer in Black

The oversized fit is the best part of this blazer.

Cotton Cardigan
Arket
Cotton Cardigan

The pop of colour I need.

Peplum Shirt Dress
Arket
Peplum Shirt Dress

Every wardrobe needs a loose fitted shirt dress–and I'm taking this navy one home.

Relaxed Silk Shirt
Arket
Relaxed Silk Shirt in Off-White

This silk set is giving PJ vibes and I'm all here for it.

Silk Trousers
Arket
Silk Trousers in Light Beige

The fabric is just so luxe.

Leather Mules
Arket
Leather Mules

These complete the look.

Short Trench Coat
Short Trench Coat

Cropped trench coats are trending, so of course, this had to be one of the first pieces to go in my basket.

Silk Slip Dress
Silk Slip Dress in Pink

This is such a gorgeous, delicate shade of pink.

Alpaca Blend Jumper
Arket
Alpaca Blend Jumper in Mole Melange

This ever-popular jumper has become a cult buy for the brand.

Maxi Satin Skirt
Arket
Maxi Satin Skirt in Mole

A silk skirt adds polish to any look.

Crescent Shoulder Bag
Arket
Crescent Shoulder Bag

A piece that finishes off an entire look flawlessly.

Sheer Maxi Dress
Arket
Sheer Maxi Dress

No words.

Leather Mary Jane Flats
Arket
Leather Mary Jane Flats in Red

The colour alone had me hooked.

Oversized Cotton Shirt
Arket
Oversized Cotton Shirt

I've been on the hunt for a failsafe oversized button-down for spring, and I think I've just found it.

Jade Cropped Slim Jeans
Arket
Jade Cropped Slim Jeans

A wise choice for any wardrobe.

Crew-Neck T-Shirt
Arket
Crew-Neck T-Shirt in White

You can never have too many white T-shirts to rely on. I'm getting mine two sizes up for the perfect slouchy look.

Linen Drawstring Trousers
Arket
Linen Drawstring Trousers in Black

You know warmer weather is on the horizon when linen makes a comeback.

