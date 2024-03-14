Arket Never Disappoints Me–These Are the New-In Pieces I’m Eyeing Up

There are a handful of brands I shop from regularly, and ARKET sits at the top of that list. For me, the temptation to snap up everything the brand creates each season is very real. ARKET has not only become one of my go-tos for elevated basics, but it's the store I recommend to everyone—and that says a lot. I've come to trust its curation of stylish and functional pieces that infuse my wardrobe with that coveted Scandi aesthetic, and it's this blend of wearability and artful attention that keeps me coming back time and again.

(Image credit: Arket)

There are a few ARKET pieces that I'm particularly partial to, like the classic white Crew-Neck T-Shirt. Thanks to its timeless appeal, quality and fit, it serves as the perfect foundation for countless outfits, whether layered under a blazer for a polished look or paired with denim for a casual vibe. Similarly, the Linen Drawstring Trousers are a summer staple, offering both comfort and style with their relaxed silhouette and breathable fabric. And let's not forget about the versatile knitwear, which strikes the perfect balance between cosy and chic for transitional weather.

Now, with spring just around the corner, I've already had a little peruse at the brand's S/S '24 drop. Amongst the array of (predictably) covetable pieces in the collection, there are a few that immediately caught my eye. The effortlessly chic white linen blazer subtly nods to minimalist elegance with its tailored silhouette and promises to elevate any ensemble. Paired with the delicately pleated organic cotton midi skirt, the look is pure understated sophistication. And let's not forget the versatile Leather Crossbody Bag, crafted with meticulous attention to detail and designed to withstand the test of time.

(Image credit: Arket)

These are just a few of the pieces I simply can't resist adding to my spring wardrobe rotation. Keep scrolling for my full edit, and grab a snack—it's a long one.

Shop My Favourite Pieces:

Arket Cloud Low Loose Jeans in Blue £97 SHOP NOW Imagine these jeans with a white T-shirt under a flowy button-down and with mesh ballet flats. The ultimate spring outfit.

Arket Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer in Black £199 SHOP NOW The oversized fit is the best part of this blazer.

Arket Cotton Cardigan £97 SHOP NOW The pop of colour I need.

Arket Peplum Shirt Dress £87 SHOP NOW Every wardrobe needs a loose fitted shirt dress–and I'm taking this navy one home.

Arket Relaxed Silk Shirt in Off-White £97 SHOP NOW This silk set is giving PJ vibes and I'm all here for it.

Arket Silk Trousers in Light Beige £97 SHOP NOW The fabric is just so luxe.

Arket Leather Mules £189 SHOP NOW These complete the look.

Short Trench Coat £169 SHOP NOW Cropped trench coats are trending, so of course, this had to be one of the first pieces to go in my basket.

Silk Slip Dress in Pink £129 SHOP NOW This is such a gorgeous, delicate shade of pink.

Arket Alpaca Blend Jumper in Mole Melange £87 SHOP NOW This ever-popular jumper has become a cult buy for the brand.

Arket Maxi Satin Skirt in Mole £97 SHOP NOW A silk skirt adds polish to any look.

Arket Crescent Shoulder Bag £189 SHOP NOW A piece that finishes off an entire look flawlessly.

Arket Sheer Maxi Dress £119 SHOP NOW No words.

Arket Leather Mary Jane Flats in Red £159 SHOP NOW The colour alone had me hooked.

Arket Oversized Cotton Shirt £67 SHOP NOW I've been on the hunt for a failsafe oversized button-down for spring, and I think I've just found it.

Arket Jade Cropped Slim Jeans £69 £41 SHOP NOW A wise choice for any wardrobe.

Arket Crew-Neck T-Shirt in White £17 SHOP NOW You can never have too many white T-shirts to rely on. I'm getting mine two sizes up for the perfect slouchy look.