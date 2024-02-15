I Just Created 7 Spectacular Outfits From Nordstrom's Epic Sale for Under $350

There's nothing like the thrill of putting together a great outfit . Whether it's effortlessly layering the perfect pieces, playing with volume and lengths, or merging two colors in fashion harmony, the way we style our staples and statement pieces can make a world of difference in our ensembles. What's even more thrilling is when the chic pieces that make up said outfits are on sale and won't cost a fortune. So today, I've assembled seven effortlessly cool ensembles all made up of pieces from Nordstrom's big winter sale taking place now through February 20. You'll find elevated outfits for the weekend, work, the upcoming spring season, and beyond. The best part? All the outfits below clock in under $350. Keep scrolling for plenty of looks to inspire your next outfit.

Look 1: $216

(Image credit: Future)

For a sleek and classy dinner-and-drinks outfit, pair an elegant mock-neck blouse with straight-leg jeans, black pointed-toe kitten heels, and a chic clutch. You can't go wrong with this refined outfit formula.

Shop the look:

WAYF Ruched Mock Neck Sleeveless Top $55 $25 SHOP NOW

Nina Metallic Frame Satchel $68 $34 SHOP NOW

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans $98 $59 SHOP NOW

Sam Edelman Franci Kitten Heel Pump $140 $98 SHOP NOW

Look 2: $329

(Image credit: Future)

A classic beige blazer looks all the chicer when styled over a luxe white turtleneck. Finish this work-perfect look with relaxed wide-leg jeans and ivory slingback heels.

Shop the look:

River Island Relaxed Fit Blazer $130 $91 SHOP NOW

Faherty Legend Rib Turtleneck Top $98 $59 SHOP NOW

Madewell Superwide Leg Jeans $118 $79 SHOP NOW

SARTO by Franco Sarto Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pump $140 $100 SHOP NOW

Look 3: $211

(Image credit: Future)

A black long knit dress is a chic option for day or night. For a casual look, style one with of-the-moment sneakers, and accessorize with silver jewelry and sunglasses.

Shop the look:

Topshop Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress $85 $38 SHOP NOW

adidas Gazelle Sneaker $100 $75 SHOP NOW

Argento Vivo Sterling Silver Herringbone Chain Necklace $78 $43 SHOP NOW

Le Specs Petty Trash 54mm Square Sunglasses $69 $55 SHOP NOW

Look 4: $320

(Image credit: Future)

A white tonal outfit oozes rich-looking vibes. Give elegant white tailored trousers and a relaxed white sweater a casual-chic touch with sleek flat sandals—the perfect spring ensemble. Finish the look with a string of pearls.

Shop the look:

Free People Vancouver Mock Neck Sweater $138 $69 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Dainty Imitation Pearl Necklace $50 $35 SHOP NOW

Sophie Rue Everly Wide Leg Pants $168 $92 SHOP NOW

Reiss Brooke Slide Sandal $225 $124 SHOP NOW

Look 5: $229

(Image credit: Future)

Warmer weather is just around the corner, and we'll be ready with a chic miniskirt-and–ballet flats outfit. Style the cute combo with an oversize gray sweater for a cool, of-the-moment look.

Shop the look:

Nordstrom Balloon Sleeve Sweater $129 $71 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Tailored Miniskirt $49 $34 SHOP NOW

Kenneth Cole New York Myra Ballet Flat $99 $69 SHOP NOW

Le Specs Petty Trash 54mm Square Sunglasses $69 $55 SHOP NOW

Look 6: $321

(Image credit: Future)

Nordstrom's sweater game is strong! This effortlessly cool collared knit is one you'll be reaching for on repeat from now through spring. The color is so versatile and luxe-looking—easy to pair with tailored trousers or jeans alike. Complete the look with casual Chelsea boots and these seriously chic Ray-Bans.

Shop the look:

Treasure & Bond Oversize Johnny Collar Sweater $68 $50 SHOP NOW

Ray-Ban Kiliane 54mm Gradient Polarized Pillow Sunglasses $195 $156 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers $59 $45 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot $100 $70 SHOP NOW

Look 7: $331

(Image credit: Future)

Trench coats are a wardrobe essential and the perfect item to buy on sale since they do tend to get pricey. Team one with straight-leg jeans and sleek suede pumps for a look that will take you into spring in style.

Shop the look:

Bernardo Modern Trench Coat $200 $100 SHOP NOW

Marine Layer Lexi Square Neck Rib Top $54 $43 SHOP NOW

Madewell Low Slung Straight Leg Jeans $128 $100 SHOP NOW