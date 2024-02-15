I Just Created 7 Spectacular Outfits From Nordstrom's Epic Sale for Under $350

Judith Jones
By Judith Jones
published

There's nothing like the thrill of putting together a great outfit. Whether it's effortlessly layering the perfect pieces, playing with volume and lengths, or merging two colors in fashion harmony, the way we style our staples and statement pieces can make a world of difference in our ensembles. What's even more thrilling is when the chic pieces that make up said outfits are on sale and won't cost a fortune. So today, I've assembled seven effortlessly cool ensembles all made up of pieces from Nordstrom's big winter sale taking place now through February 20. You'll find elevated outfits for the weekend, work, the upcoming spring season, and beyond. The best part? All the outfits below clock in under $350. Keep scrolling for plenty of looks to inspire your next outfit.

Look 1: $216

Night out outfit from Nordstrom

For a sleek and classy dinner-and-drinks outfit, pair an elegant mock-neck blouse with straight-leg jeans, black pointed-toe kitten heels, and a chic clutch. You can't go wrong with this refined outfit formula.

Shop the look:

Ruched Mock Neck Sleeveless Top
WAYF
Ruched Mock Neck Sleeveless Top

Metallic Frame Satchel
Nina
Metallic Frame Satchel

Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans

Franci Kitten Heel Pump
Sam Edelman
Franci Kitten Heel Pump

Look 2: $329

nordstrom outfit with jeans, blazer, and turtleneck

A classic beige blazer looks all the chicer when styled over a luxe white turtleneck. Finish this work-perfect look with relaxed wide-leg jeans and ivory slingback heels.

Shop the look:

Relaxed Fit Blazer
River Island
Relaxed Fit Blazer

Legend Rib Turtleneck Top
Faherty
Legend Rib Turtleneck Top

Superwide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Superwide Leg Jeans

Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Devin Kitten Heel Slingback Pump

Look 3: $211

Knit dress outfit from Nordstrom

A black long knit dress is a chic option for day or night. For a casual look, style one with of-the-moment sneakers, and accessorize with silver jewelry and sunglasses.

Shop the look:

Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress
Topshop
Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater Dress

Gazelle Sneaker
adidas
Gazelle Sneaker

Herringbone Chain Necklace
Argento Vivo Sterling Silver
Herringbone Chain Necklace

Petty Trash 54mm Square Sunglasses
Le Specs
Petty Trash 54mm Square Sunglasses

Look 4: $320

All white Nordstrom outfit

A white tonal outfit oozes rich-looking vibes. Give elegant white tailored trousers and a relaxed white sweater a casual-chic touch with sleek flat sandals—the perfect spring ensemble. Finish the look with a string of pearls.

Shop the look:

Vancouver Mock Neck Sweater
Free People
Vancouver Mock Neck Sweater

Dainty Imitation Pearl Necklace
Nordstrom
Dainty Imitation Pearl Necklace

Everly Wide Leg Pants
Sophie Rue
Everly Wide Leg Pants

Brooke Slide Sandal
Reiss
Brooke Slide Sandal

Look 5: $229

Mini skirt outfit from Nordstrom

Warmer weather is just around the corner, and we'll be ready with a chic miniskirt-and–ballet flats outfit. Style the cute combo with an oversize gray sweater for a cool, of-the-moment look.

Shop the look:

Balloon Sleeve Sweater
Nordstrom
Balloon Sleeve Sweater

Tailored Miniskirt
Open Edit
Tailored Miniskirt

Myra Ballet Flat
Kenneth Cole New York
Myra Ballet Flat

Petty Trash 54mm Square Sunglasses
Le Specs
Petty Trash 54mm Square Sunglasses

Look 6: $321

Casual sweater outfit from Nordstrom

Nordstrom's sweater game is strong! This effortlessly cool collared knit is one you'll be reaching for on repeat from now through spring. The color is so versatile and luxe-looking—easy to pair with tailored trousers or jeans alike. Complete the look with casual Chelsea boots and these seriously chic Ray-Bans.

Shop the look:

Oversize Johnny Collar Sweater
Treasure & Bond
Oversize Johnny Collar Sweater

Kiliane 54mm Gradient Polarized Pillow Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Kiliane 54mm Gradient Polarized Pillow Sunglasses

Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers
Open Edit
Relaxed Waist Wide Leg Trousers

Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot
Nordstrom
Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot

Look 7: $331

Trench coat outfit from Nordstrom

Trench coats are a wardrobe essential and the perfect item to buy on sale since they do tend to get pricey. Team one with straight-leg jeans and sleek suede pumps for a look that will take you into spring in style.

Shop the look:

Modern Trench Coat
Bernardo
Modern Trench Coat

Lexi Square Neck Rib Top
Marine Layer
Lexi Square Neck Rib Top

Low Slung Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell
Low Slung Straight Leg Jeans

Hints Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Hints Pump

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Market Editor

Hello! I’m Judith, Who What Wear's fashion market editor. I joined the company four years ago, when I started on the Shop Who What Wear team, creating content and managing a team of merchandisers for our shopping app. I crossed over to the edit team two years later, where I now share my love and expertise on the most sought-after shopping picks and trends on the market. I came to the fashion world a little later in my career. (I like to call it my “second life” à la Hillary Kerr’s podcast!) Prior to joining Who What Wear, I worked as a writer and TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker, and before that, I studied dramatic arts in London and New York. I’m a British-Paraguayan mix, and grew up in Wales and Newcastle in the UK. I now call Santa Monica home. When it comes to my personal style, you’ll find me wearing blazers, blouses, and jeans on any given day. I love relaxed-tailored separates for work and can’t resist a pretty floral frock. When I’m not writing about fashion (or shopping!), I can be found snuggling and dancing with my wonderful son, eating my way through L.A’s restaurants, and dreaming up my next trip around the world.

