I Just Created 7 Spectacular Outfits From Nordstrom's Epic Sale for Under $350
There's nothing like the thrill of putting together a great outfit. Whether it's effortlessly layering the perfect pieces, playing with volume and lengths, or merging two colors in fashion harmony, the way we style our staples and statement pieces can make a world of difference in our ensembles. What's even more thrilling is when the chic pieces that make up said outfits are on sale and won't cost a fortune. So today, I've assembled seven effortlessly cool ensembles all made up of pieces from Nordstrom's big winter sale taking place now through February 20. You'll find elevated outfits for the weekend, work, the upcoming spring season, and beyond. The best part? All the outfits below clock in under $350. Keep scrolling for plenty of looks to inspire your next outfit.
Look 1: $216
For a sleek and classy dinner-and-drinks outfit, pair an elegant mock-neck blouse with straight-leg jeans, black pointed-toe kitten heels, and a chic clutch. You can't go wrong with this refined outfit formula.
Look 2: $329
A classic beige blazer looks all the chicer when styled over a luxe white turtleneck. Finish this work-perfect look with relaxed wide-leg jeans and ivory slingback heels.
Look 3: $211
A black long knit dress is a chic option for day or night. For a casual look, style one with of-the-moment sneakers, and accessorize with silver jewelry and sunglasses.
Look 4: $320
A white tonal outfit oozes rich-looking vibes. Give elegant white tailored trousers and a relaxed white sweater a casual-chic touch with sleek flat sandals—the perfect spring ensemble. Finish the look with a string of pearls.
Look 5: $229
Warmer weather is just around the corner, and we'll be ready with a chic miniskirt-and–ballet flats outfit. Style the cute combo with an oversize gray sweater for a cool, of-the-moment look.
Look 6: $321
Nordstrom's sweater game is strong! This effortlessly cool collared knit is one you'll be reaching for on repeat from now through spring. The color is so versatile and luxe-looking—easy to pair with tailored trousers or jeans alike. Complete the look with casual Chelsea boots and these seriously chic Ray-Bans.
Look 7: $331
Trench coats are a wardrobe essential and the perfect item to buy on sale since they do tend to get pricey. Team one with straight-leg jeans and sleek suede pumps for a look that will take you into spring in style.
