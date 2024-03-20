I Just Created 7 Effortlessly Cool Outfits From Amazon for Under $200

While I love to splurge on a designer piece now and then, this spring I'm on a much tighter budget (I have an upcoming European summer adventure to thank for that), which means I'm mostly shopping for pieces that are affordable yet still feel trend-forward and elevated.

I have a few brands I always turn to when I'm looking for stylish finds on a budget, and Amazon is unquestionably one of them—especially when it comes to fashion-forward basics. This week, I jumped into the depths of the Amazon jungle and challenged myself to put together a handful of outfits that feel fresh and effortlessly cool—all for under $200. If you're curious or in the mood for some wallet-friendly new-season pieces, take a look at the outfits I assembled below for inspiration. Moreover, some of these items happen to be on sale during Amazon's Big Spring Sale taking place between March 20 and 25—even more reason to scoop them up ASAP.

Look 1: $156

(Image credit: Future)

I had to do a double take when I saw this elegant yet effortless black dress on Amazon. It's perfect to take you from day to night. I would style it with mesh ballet flats (the $60 pair below could easily pass for designer) and minimalist accessories. I'll be wearing this outfit on repeat once the temps start to rise.

Shop the look:

The Drop Mixed Fabric Midi Tank Dress $58 SHOP NOW

Voleece Mesh Ballet Flats $60 SHOP NOW

Jean Beau Chunky Silver Square Stud Earrings $12 SHOP NOW

Niueimee Zhou Shoulder Bag $26 SHOP NOW

Look 2: $190

(Image credit: Future)

It's not spring without a great trench coat, and this $80 Amazon find looks elevated and chic. Wear it with a pair of relaxed tailored trousers in a similar light beige hue, and finish the look with contrasting black accessories. The outfit feels polished yet relaxed and is ideal for spring temps.

Shop the look:

Farktop Long Trench Coat $80 SHOP NOW

The Drop Mila Side $50 SHOP NOW

Lillusory Wide Leg Dress Pants $37 SHOP NOW

Valleycomfy Leather Hobo Bag $23 SHOP NOW

Look 3: $198

(Image credit: Future)

This outfit is oozes French-girl vibes, from the vintage-inspired lace blouse to the classic straight-leg jeans and fashion-forward ballet flats. It encapsulates that effortlessly chic spring-in-Paris look. Also, can we talk about how good these mesh flats are? I want them in every color.

Shop the look:

The Drop Paloma Lace Trimmed Sleeveless Top $45 SHOP NOW

Voleece Tulle Mesh Ballet Flats $55 SHOP NOW

Look 4: $176

(Image credit: Future)

In my eyes, a floral quilted jacket is the absolute perfect piece to commemorate the start of spring! Pair it with a classic relaxed white tee (our editors continue to be obsessed with the $9 Hanes cotton tee featured) and a colorful pearl-and-bead necklace to finish the look. It's the perfect weekend outfit.

Shop the look:

Wyeysyt Cropped Puffer Quilted Jacket $47 SHOP NOW

Wellike Colorful Beaded Necklace $14 $12 SHOP NOW

amazon Low Loose Jeans $109 SHOP NOW

Look 5: $191

(Image credit: Future)

For your next night out, opt for a trendy top and jeans. Try a statement fiery-red knit top—I love this one with the floral appliqué—paired with simple '90s jeans and minimalist kitten heels. An Insta-worthy outfit if there ever were one.

Shop the look:

Fomoyuu 3d Flower Halter Top $9 SHOP NOW

Tewiky Gold Plated Chunky Earrings $14 SHOP NOW

LEHOOR Kitten Heels $70 SHOP NOW

Look 6: $157

(Image credit: Future)

In spring, striped knits are my go-to, and I'll unquestionably be adding this expensive-looking cardigan to my wardrobe. I'll be styling it with straight-leg jeans (I swear by this pair from Gap), and a pair of trendy Mary Janes—another amazing Amazon find.

Shop the look:

PrettyGarden Striped Sweater Button Down $43 SHOP NOW

Vanlinker 90s Sunglasses $14 SHOP NOW

GAP High Rise Straight Fit Jeans $40 SHOP NOW

Voleece Ballet Laser Cut Flats $60 SHOP NOW

Look 7: $163

(Image credit: Future)

Pale-blue hues are having a major moment this spring, and this top is one chic way I'll be leaning into the color trend. Flattering on all skin types, the top can be worn a number of ways for ultimate versatility. Style with white jeans, a straw bag, and tan accessories for an alluring spring look.

Shop the look:

Micoson One Shoulder Top $15 SHOP NOW

Vince Camuto Bryle Crossbody, Dark Natural $34 SHOP NOW

Levi's 501 90s Jeans $98 SHOP NOW