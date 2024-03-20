I Just Created 7 Effortlessly Cool Outfits From Amazon for Under $200
While I love to splurge on a designer piece now and then, this spring I'm on a much tighter budget (I have an upcoming European summer adventure to thank for that), which means I'm mostly shopping for pieces that are affordable yet still feel trend-forward and elevated.
I have a few brands I always turn to when I'm looking for stylish finds on a budget, and Amazon is unquestionably one of them—especially when it comes to fashion-forward basics. This week, I jumped into the depths of the Amazon jungle and challenged myself to put together a handful of outfits that feel fresh and effortlessly cool—all for under $200. If you're curious or in the mood for some wallet-friendly new-season pieces, take a look at the outfits I assembled below for inspiration. Moreover, some of these items happen to be on sale during Amazon's Big Spring Sale taking place between March 20 and 25—even more reason to scoop them up ASAP.
Look 1: $156
I had to do a double take when I saw this elegant yet effortless black dress on Amazon. It's perfect to take you from day to night. I would style it with mesh ballet flats (the $60 pair below could easily pass for designer) and minimalist accessories. I'll be wearing this outfit on repeat once the temps start to rise.
Shop the look:
Look 2: $190
It's not spring without a great trench coat, and this $80 Amazon find looks elevated and chic. Wear it with a pair of relaxed tailored trousers in a similar light beige hue, and finish the look with contrasting black accessories. The outfit feels polished yet relaxed and is ideal for spring temps.
Shop the look:
Look 3: $198
This outfit is oozes French-girl vibes, from the vintage-inspired lace blouse to the classic straight-leg jeans and fashion-forward ballet flats. It encapsulates that effortlessly chic spring-in-Paris look. Also, can we talk about how good these mesh flats are? I want them in every color.
Shop the look:
Look 4: $176
In my eyes, a floral quilted jacket is the absolute perfect piece to commemorate the start of spring! Pair it with a classic relaxed white tee (our editors continue to be obsessed with the $9 Hanes cotton tee featured) and a colorful pearl-and-bead necklace to finish the look. It's the perfect weekend outfit.
Shop the look:
Look 5: $191
For your next night out, opt for a trendy top and jeans. Try a statement fiery-red knit top—I love this one with the floral appliqué—paired with simple '90s jeans and minimalist kitten heels. An Insta-worthy outfit if there ever were one.
Shop the look:
Look 6: $157
In spring, striped knits are my go-to, and I'll unquestionably be adding this expensive-looking cardigan to my wardrobe. I'll be styling it with straight-leg jeans (I swear by this pair from Gap), and a pair of trendy Mary Janes—another amazing Amazon find.
Shop the look:
Look 7: $163
Pale-blue hues are having a major moment this spring, and this top is one chic way I'll be leaning into the color trend. Flattering on all skin types, the top can be worn a number of ways for ultimate versatility. Style with white jeans, a straw bag, and tan accessories for an alluring spring look.
Shop the look:
Judith is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for nearly a decade. Judith started on the Shop Who What Wear team, creating content and managing a team of merchandisers for the Who What Wear shopping app. She later crossed over to the editorial team, where she shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands in her shopping-focused stories and social takeovers. She has become one of the top affiliate earners during her six plus years at Who What Wear. Before working in fashion, Judith was a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) and shared her passion for travel and food. She studied at the prestigious London Academy of Dramatic Arts as well as Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York. She later studied fashion merchandising and design, which laid the foundation for her career in fashion.
-
New Season, New French Girl–Inspired Looks: Here's What Our Editors Are Wearing
Sponsor Content Created With Longchamp
By Michaela Bushkin
-
I Like My Clothing to Be Simple and Chic—These 34 Spring Basics Are It
Versatile selects.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
16 Concert Outfit Ideas I'm Bookmarking for Beyoncé's Country Era
Yeehaw.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
With Tops This Chic, Fashion People in Your Life Will Be Doling Out Compliments
These are guaranteed to get you noticed.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
29 Incredibly Chic Tops and Jeans to Mix and Match From Revolve's Epic Sale
Bring on the cool spring outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
6 Effortless Outfit Formulas I Swear By When I'm in a Major Style Rut
Easy and chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
8 Layering Formulas That Will Make Everyone Think You Hired a Stylist
We won't tell if you don't.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I've Been a Specialist at Nordstrom for 18 Years—These Spring Shoe Trends Are the Most Popular
Gorgeous silhouettes ahead.
By Bobby Schuessler