I Just Created 7 Effortlessly Cool Outfits From Amazon for Under $200

By Judith Jones
published

Floral jacket and jeans outfit

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

While I love to splurge on a designer piece now and then, this spring I'm on a much tighter budget (I have an upcoming European summer adventure to thank for that), which means I'm mostly shopping for pieces that are affordable yet still feel trend-forward and elevated.

I have a few brands I always turn to when I'm looking for stylish finds on a budget, and Amazon is unquestionably one of them—especially when it comes to fashion-forward basics. This week, I jumped into the depths of the Amazon jungle and challenged myself to put together a handful of outfits that feel fresh and effortlessly cool—all for under $200. If you're curious or in the mood for some wallet-friendly new-season pieces, take a look at the outfits I assembled below for inspiration. Moreover, some of these items happen to be on sale during Amazon's Big Spring Sale taking place between March 20 and 25—even more reason to scoop them up ASAP.

Look 1: $156

Black dress outfit

(Image credit: Future)

I had to do a double take when I saw this elegant yet effortless black dress on Amazon. It's perfect to take you from day to night. I would style it with mesh ballet flats (the $60 pair below could easily pass for designer) and minimalist accessories. I'll be wearing this outfit on repeat once the temps start to rise.

Shop the look:

The Drop Women's Dia Mixed Fabric Midi Tank Dress Black, Xs
The Drop
Mixed Fabric Midi Tank Dress

Voleece Women's Mesh Ballet Flats Buckle Strap Comfortable Ballerina Shoes Ladies Clear Fishnet Wide Width Flats for Women Slip-On Casual Dress Mary Jane Flats Fall 2023
Voleece
Mesh Ballet Flats

Jeanbeau Chunky Silver Large Square Stud Earrings for Women Girls, Trendy Statement Geometric Rectangle Textured Lightweight Hypoallergenic Earing Prom Fashion Jewelry Gift
Jean Beau
Chunky Silver Square Stud Earrings

Niueimee Zhou Shoulder Bag for Women Retro Vegan Leather Classic Clutch Tote Handbags Purses With Zipper Closure
Niueimee Zhou
Shoulder Bag

Look 2: $190

trench coat outfit

(Image credit: Future)

It's not spring without a great trench coat, and this $80 Amazon find looks elevated and chic. Wear it with a pair of relaxed tailored trousers in a similar light beige hue, and finish the look with contrasting black accessories. The outfit feels polished yet relaxed and is ideal for spring temps.

Shop the look:

Farktop Womens Oversized Long Trench Coat Double Breasted Lapel Windproof Overcoat With Belt
Farktop
Long Trench Coat

The Drop Women's Mila Side, Black, 5
The Drop
Mila Side

Lillusory Wide Leg Dress Pants Womens 2024 Summer High Waisted Professional Business Office Interview Outfits Casual Work Wear Trousers Dressy Attire Beige
Lillusory
Wide Leg Dress Pants

Leather Hobo Bag
Valleycomfy
Leather Hobo Bag

Look 3: $198

amazon outfit

(Image credit: Future)

This outfit is oozes French-girl vibes, from the vintage-inspired lace blouse to the classic straight-leg jeans and fashion-forward ballet flats. It encapsulates that effortlessly chic spring-in-Paris look. Also, can we talk about how good these mesh flats are? I want them in every color.

Shop the look:

The Drop Women's Paloma Lace Trimmed Sleeveless Top, Whisper White, Xxs
The Drop
Paloma Lace Trimmed Sleeveless Top

Voleece Tulle Mesh Ballet Flats Shoes for Women Slip on Ballerina Shoes Round Toe Comfortable Casual Work Dress Shoes
Voleece
Tulle Mesh Ballet Flats

Levi's Women's 501 Jeans, Shout Out Stone, Blue, 24
Levi's
501 Jeans

Look 4: $176

Amazon outfit

(Image credit: Future)

In my eyes, a floral quilted jacket is the absolute perfect piece to commemorate the start of spring! Pair it with a classic relaxed white tee (our editors continue to be obsessed with the $9 Hanes cotton tee featured) and a colorful pearl-and-bead necklace to finish the look. It's the perfect weekend outfit.

Shop the look:

Wyeysyt Women's Cropped Puffer Quilted Jacket Cardigan Floral Printed Lightweight Long Sleeve Open Front Short Padded Coats(pink-L)
Wyeysyt
Cropped Puffer Quilted Jacket

Hanes Women's Nano T-Shirt, Small, White
Hanes
Nano T-Shirt

Wellike Colorful Beaded Necklace for Women Real Freshwater Pearl Beaded Choker, Dainty Gold Necklaces for Teen Girls 18k Gold Trendy Y2k Jewelry Gifts for Summer
Wellike
Colorful Beaded Necklace

white jeans outfit
amazon
Low Loose Jeans

Look 5: $191

red top outfit

(Image credit: Future)

For your next night out, opt for a trendy top and jeans. Try a statement fiery-red knit top—I love this one with the floral appliqué—paired with simple '90s jeans and minimalist kitten heels. An Insta-worthy outfit if there ever were one.

Shop the look:

Fomoyuu Women 3d Flower Halter Tops Front Slit Hem Backless Shirt Sleeveless Knitted Crop Camisole Streetwear (red, S)
Fomoyuu
3d Flower Halter Top

Gold Plated Hoop Earrings
Tewiky
Gold Plated Chunky Earrings

Levi's Women's 501 '90s Jeans, Not My News Channel, Blue, 26
Levi's
501 '90s Jeans

Lehoor Flip-Flops Mules Kitten Heels Black Thong Sandals Square Open Toe for Women Slim Matte Leather T-Straps Mules Slippers Kitten Heeled Summer Comfortable for Daily Wear Beach 8.5 M Us
LEHOOR
Kitten Heels

Look 6: $157

striped top sweater outfit

(Image credit: Future)

In spring, striped knits are my go-to, and I'll unquestionably be adding this expensive-looking cardigan to my wardrobe. I'll be styling it with straight-leg jeans (I swear by this pair from Gap), and a pair of trendy Mary Janes—another amazing Amazon find.

Shop the look:

Prettygarden Women's 2024 Winter Cardigan Striped Sweater Button Down Open Front Long Sleeve Knit Shirt Trendy Outerwear (striped White,small)
PrettyGarden
Striped Sweater Button Down

Vanlinker 90s Sunglasses for Women Men, Retro Oval Sunglasses Narrow Eyeglasses Polarized Uv400 Protection (black, Grey)
Vanlinker
90s Sunglasses

Gap Womens High Rise Straight Fit Jeans, Medium Hert Destroy, 24 Short Us
GAP
High Rise Straight Fit Jeans

Voleece Hollow Ballet Flats Shoes for Women Laser Cut Patterned Ballerina Shoes Comfortable Round Toe Casual Dress Mary Jane Flats White
Voleece
Ballet Laser Cut Flats

Look 7: $163

blue top outfit

(Image credit: Future)

Pale-blue hues are having a major moment this spring, and this top is one chic way I'll be leaning into the color trend. Flattering on all skin types, the top can be worn a number of ways for ultimate versatility. Style with white jeans, a straw bag, and tan accessories for an alluring spring look.

Shop the look:

Micoson Ladies One Shoulder Tops Boat Neck Twist Shirts Off the Shoulder Sleeveless Petite Tops Trendy Date Night Club Basic Baby Blue X-Small
Micoson
One Shoulder Top

Vince Camuto Bryle Crossbody, Dark Natural
Vince Camuto
Bryle Crossbody, Dark Natural

Levi's Women's 501 90s Jeans, Ecru Booper No Damage, Off White, 25
Levi's
501 90s Jeans

Sojos Retro Trendy Aviator Sunglasses for Women Men Classic Vintage Uv400 Aviators Sj2315, Red/redish Brown
Sojos
Retro Trendy Aviator Sunglasses

Judith is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear and has worked in fashion for nearly a decade. Judith started on the Shop Who What Wear team, creating content and managing a team of merchandisers for the Who What Wear shopping app. She later crossed over to the editorial team, where she shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands in her shopping-focused stories and social takeovers. She has become one of the top affiliate earners during her six plus years at Who What Wear. Before working in fashion, Judith was a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) and shared her passion for travel and food. She studied at the prestigious London Academy of Dramatic Arts as well as Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York. She later studied fashion merchandising and design, which laid the foundation for her career in fashion.


