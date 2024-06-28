All of Abercrombie's Best-Selling Pants Are on Sale Right Now—13 Styles I'm Eyeing

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

If you're the kind of shopper who hates paying full retail prices, summer is your time to thrive. So many retailers are having epic sales right now, including Nordstrom, J.Crew, Zara, and Madewell. My colleagues have done all the hard work for you and sifted through these sites for the best deals, and now it's my turn to do so with another reader-favorite brand: Abercrombie. The cult-favorite brand is currently offering 20% off nearly every single item—yes, you read that correctly.

Abercrombie's clothing selection is vast, to say the least, so I decided to hone in on one particularly popular category: pants. The brand's best-selling linen trousers, jeans, and sweatpants are all included in the sale, so now's the perfect time to stock up. Scroll down to shop my favorite items from Abercrombie's newest summer 2024 sale, which runs from now until July 1.

Abercrombie Linen-Blend Pull-On Pants $80 $64 SHOP NOW Linen is the perfect material for summer because it's lightweight, breathable, and wicks away sweat.

Abercrombie Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean $90 $72 SHOP NOW Abercrombie's jeans are notoriously good.

Abercrombie Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pants $90 $72 SHOP NOW The perfect trousers to wear to the office.

Abercrombie Harper Tailored Linen-Blend Pants $90 $72 SHOP NOW These best-selling pants come in so many different colors, but you can't go wrong with beige.

Abercrombie Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans $90 $68 SHOP NOW Meet your new favorite everyday jeans.

Abercrombie Ultra High Rise Stretch Flare Jeans $90 $68 SHOP NOW Yes, flare jeans are very much in style.

Abercrombie Low Rise Baggy Jeans $90 $72 SHOP NOW Love it or hate it, low-rise jeans are back.

Abercrombie Essential Sunday Sweatpants $70 $60 SHOP NOW My favorite WFH pants.