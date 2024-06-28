All of Abercrombie's Best-Selling Pants Are on Sale Right Now—13 Styles I'm Eyeing

By
published

two women pose wearing wide-leg jeans and white pants

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

If you're the kind of shopper who hates paying full retail prices, summer is your time to thrive. So many retailers are having epic sales right now, including Nordstrom, J.Crew, Zara, and Madewell. My colleagues have done all the hard work for you and sifted through these sites for the best deals, and now it's my turn to do so with another reader-favorite brand: Abercrombie. The cult-favorite brand is currently offering 20% off nearly every single item—yes, you read that correctly.

Abercrombie's clothing selection is vast, to say the least, so I decided to hone in on one particularly popular category: pants. The brand's best-selling linen trousers, jeans, and sweatpants are all included in the sale, so now's the perfect time to stock up. Scroll down to shop my favorite items from Abercrombie's newest summer 2024 sale, which runs from now until July 1.

White Linen-Blend Pull-On Pant
Abercrombie
Linen-Blend Pull-On Pants

Linen is the perfect material for summer because it's lightweight, breathable, and wicks away sweat.

Blue Striped Linen-Blend Pull-On Pants
Abercrombie
Linen-Blend Pull-On Pants

I'll be wearing these comfy pants 24/7 this summer.

Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jeans
Abercrombie
Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

Abercrombie's jeans are notoriously good.

Black Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pants
Abercrombie
Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pants

The perfect trousers to wear to the office.

White Tailored Linen-Blend Pants
Abercrombie
Sloane Tailored Linen-Blend Pants

I love an all-white look for summer.

Abercrombie Harper Tailored Linen-Blend Pants
Abercrombie
Harper Tailored Linen-Blend Pants

These best-selling pants come in so many different colors, but you can't go wrong with beige.

High Rise 90s Relaxed Wide-Leg Jeans
Abercrombie
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans

Meet your new favorite everyday jeans.

Ultra High Rise Stretch Flare Jeans
Abercrombie
Ultra High Rise Stretch Flare Jeans

Yes, flare jeans are very much in style.

High Rise 90s Relaxed Wide-Leg Jeans
Abercrombie
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans

The styling options are endless with these perfect jeans.

Low Rise Baggy Jeans
Abercrombie
Low Rise Baggy Jeans

Love it or hate it, low-rise jeans are back.

Red Linen-Blend Pull-On Pants
Abercrombie
Linen-Blend Pull-On Pants

Matching top optional but highly encouraged.

a model wears gray sweatpants with a matching cropped hoodie
Abercrombie
Essential Sunday Sweatpants

My favorite WFH pants.

Low Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans
Abercrombie
Curve Love Low Rise Baggy Jeans

These jeans boast rave reviews on Abercrombie's website.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

Latest