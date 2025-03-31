I Tried Abercrombie’s Curve Friendly Denim Styles—These Pairs Stood Out

Abercrombie's meteoric rise in recent years has piqued the interest of fashion's most curious onlookers, including WWW editors. One of our editors have previously tried on some of the brand's denim styles and had only good things to say. As for me, the brand's Curve Love line of denim has specifically caught my attention. For those of you who are new to the Abercrombie & Fitch rebrand, the Curve Love fit is designed with more inches in the hip area without increasing the waist measurements to achieve that. While I've haphazardly tried on some curvy jeans styles from A&F in the past, it's now been a handful of years later, so I decided to revisit this line. Hopefully, my in-depth review and findings can aid in your pursuit of the perfect pair of jeans.

Curve Love High Rise Wide Leg Jean

(Image credit: @thechichio, Chinazor Offor)

My Review: The highrise wide-leg jean was not the first pair I tried on, but it was definitely my favorite out of the bunch. I'm partial to a wider leg, and this style was true to that. Once worn, it became obvious that these jeans weren't heavy at all. They're lighter than may be expected for a similar pair of jeans, and that's probably due to the lightweight rigid denim they're made from. I've worn them for many hours, and the jeans maintain their shape quite nicely. Although these were a lighter wash, I did feel like it was possible to dress them up or down seamlessly. I think a wide-leg just kind of gives an overall more elevated look than other styles. The high rise also offered that feeling of support in the stomach area. These run pretty true to size, and I didn't have a lot of trouble getting the non-stretch denim over my wider hips.

Size range: 23-37

Inseam: Extra Short Inseam: 26.5" , Short Inseam: 28.5" Regular 30.5" Long Inseam: 32.5"

Sizing tip: These are pretty true to size. If you want them to fit even more relaxed, then you should size up.

Pros: lightweight denim, maintains shape well (78% cotton & 22% lyocell), a few different inseam lengths to choose from, minimal waist-gaping

Cons: If you are taller than 5'9" (my height), these will not be long enough to look full-length on you.

Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

(Image credit: @thechichio, Chinazor Offor)

My Review: I'm a big sucker for 90s inspired cuts of denim. As a plus-size woman, finding vintage jeans can be a bit difficult, so I was looking forward to trying out this cut. I think overall I was satisfied with these jeans, but I do feel like if they were a little roomier in the thighs, then these would have been an excellent pair. Nonetheless, I'd recommend this style for those who have regular to slightly wider hips. I think if your hips are quite wide, then these might not fall exactly as you'd like. There was a little extra tugging needed to get these on, so I'd say size up for the perfect fit. I'm so obsessed with this medium-dark wash. It's a classic look.

Size range: 23-37

Inseam: Extra Short Inseam: 27" , Short Inseam: 29" Regular 31" Long Inseam: 33"

Sizing tip: If you're hips are on the wider end, even for a curve love fit, you might need to sign up because these run a little small

Pros: Slighty longer insteam than other style, minimal waist gaping

Cons: Many sizes are sold out, but there will be a restock.

Curve Love Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean

(Image credit: @thechichiio, Chinazor Offor)

My Review: I decided to give another 90s-inspired cut from the Curve Love collection a try. The mid-rise '90s straight jeans are a great everyday pair that you'll wear for years to come. As for fit, I have a similar note to how I felt about the high-rise 90s relaxed jeans. I do feel like for people that are a little more than slightly curvy, you may want to size up to have the right amount of room remaining in the thighs and hips. There was also some waist gaping, but I do believe for those that only need a couple more inches in the hip area that his won't be an issue. This pair definitely has a really good weight to it and fabrication (99% Cotton, 1% elastane), which makes it likely to stand the test of time.

Size range: 23-37

Inseam: Extra Short Inseam: 26.5" , Short Inseam: 28.5" Regular 30.5" Long Inseam: 32.5"

Sizing tip: Size up because this runs small.

Pros: Over 9 different colorways, a few different inseam lenths

Cons: Many sizes are out of stock in popular colorways. There was still some gaping in my waist area.