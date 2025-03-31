I Tried Abercrombie’s Curve Friendly Denim Styles—These Pairs Stood Out
Abercrombie's meteoric rise in recent years has piqued the interest of fashion's most curious onlookers, including WWW editors. One of our editors have previously tried on some of the brand's denim styles and had only good things to say. As for me, the brand's Curve Love line of denim has specifically caught my attention. For those of you who are new to the Abercrombie & Fitch rebrand, the Curve Love fit is designed with more inches in the hip area without increasing the waist measurements to achieve that. While I've haphazardly tried on some curvy jeans styles from A&F in the past, it's now been a handful of years later, so I decided to revisit this line. Hopefully, my in-depth review and findings can aid in your pursuit of the perfect pair of jeans.
Curve Love High Rise Wide Leg Jean
My Review: The highrise wide-leg jean was not the first pair I tried on, but it was definitely my favorite out of the bunch. I'm partial to a wider leg, and this style was true to that. Once worn, it became obvious that these jeans weren't heavy at all. They're lighter than may be expected for a similar pair of jeans, and that's probably due to the lightweight rigid denim they're made from. I've worn them for many hours, and the jeans maintain their shape quite nicely. Although these were a lighter wash, I did feel like it was possible to dress them up or down seamlessly. I think a wide-leg just kind of gives an overall more elevated look than other styles. The high rise also offered that feeling of support in the stomach area. These run pretty true to size, and I didn't have a lot of trouble getting the non-stretch denim over my wider hips.
Size range: 23-37
Inseam: Extra Short Inseam: 26.5" , Short Inseam: 28.5" Regular 30.5" Long Inseam: 32.5"
Sizing tip: These are pretty true to size. If you want them to fit even more relaxed, then you should size up.
Pros: lightweight denim, maintains shape well (78% cotton & 22% lyocell), a few different inseam lengths to choose from, minimal waist-gaping
Cons: If you are taller than 5'9" (my height), these will not be long enough to look full-length on you.
Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
My Review: I'm a big sucker for 90s inspired cuts of denim. As a plus-size woman, finding vintage jeans can be a bit difficult, so I was looking forward to trying out this cut. I think overall I was satisfied with these jeans, but I do feel like if they were a little roomier in the thighs, then these would have been an excellent pair. Nonetheless, I'd recommend this style for those who have regular to slightly wider hips. I think if your hips are quite wide, then these might not fall exactly as you'd like. There was a little extra tugging needed to get these on, so I'd say size up for the perfect fit. I'm so obsessed with this medium-dark wash. It's a classic look.
Size range: 23-37
Inseam: Extra Short Inseam: 27" , Short Inseam: 29" Regular 31" Long Inseam: 33"
Sizing tip: If you're hips are on the wider end, even for a curve love fit, you might need to sign up because these run a little small
Pros: Slighty longer insteam than other style, minimal waist gaping
Cons: Many sizes are sold out, but there will be a restock.
Curve Love Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean
My Review: I decided to give another 90s-inspired cut from the Curve Love collection a try. The mid-rise '90s straight jeans are a great everyday pair that you'll wear for years to come. As for fit, I have a similar note to how I felt about the high-rise 90s relaxed jeans. I do feel like for people that are a little more than slightly curvy, you may want to size up to have the right amount of room remaining in the thighs and hips. There was also some waist gaping, but I do believe for those that only need a couple more inches in the hip area that his won't be an issue. This pair definitely has a really good weight to it and fabrication (99% Cotton, 1% elastane), which makes it likely to stand the test of time.
Size range: 23-37
Inseam: Extra Short Inseam: 26.5" , Short Inseam: 28.5" Regular 30.5" Long Inseam: 32.5"
Sizing tip: Size up because this runs small.
Pros: Over 9 different colorways, a few different inseam lenths
Cons: Many sizes are out of stock in popular colorways. There was still some gaping in my waist area.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes over 10 years of editorial experience to dish out shopping advice to the masses and analyze key pop-cultural moments. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyperfixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram.
-
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale—31 Chic Finds Not to Miss
So good even Levi's jeans are on sale.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Light-Wash Jeans Always Look More Expensive When Worn With This Elevated Basic
As seen on Zendaya in Italy.
By Allyson Payer
-
Tired of Jeans? We Are Too—Here's What We're Wearing Instead This Spring
Chic and comfortable.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
7 Ways to Style Your Jeans for Spring That Feel Very 2025
Courtesy of the street style set.
By Emma Spedding
-
My Most Complimented Everyday Jeans Are on Sale for Just a Few More Hours
Grab them now, or pay full price later.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Rich-Looking Outfits Are the Goal—31 Chic Pieces From the Amazon Big Spring Sale That Fit the Bill
These will have you doing a double take.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Found a Trove of Cool-Girl Basics From the Nordstrom Sale—31 Chic Standouts
These have closet-staple status.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Know a Viral Item When I See One, and These New $190 Eyeglasses Are Set for Mega Fame
Heaven Mayhem's latest accessory launch is here.
By Ana Escalante