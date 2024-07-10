Scandi Women Have Great Taste—5 Chic Shoe Trends They're Wearing This Summer
At Who What Wear, we spend a lot of time chronicling French style down to the most minute detail but, today, I want to shift my focus onto another very stylish demographic. Scandi women—those who reside in Scandinavian countries including Denmark, Norway, and Sweden—are known for having great taste, and this is certainly true of the women I follow on social media. With the ability to blend current trends with timeless staples, Scandi fashion people craft a unique aesthetic that's hard to emulate. Hard, but not impossible.
With summer hanging in the balance—seriously, what's with the rain one minute and the blazing sunshine the next?—instead of analysing their outfits, I've decided to hone my research on their shoes. Even when the weather doesn't hold up its end of the bargain, summer shoes have the ability to make anything you wear look and feel seasonally appropriate (when if you are having to reach for jeans and jumpers more than you'd like). Sharing a similar, changeable climate to our own, I was keen to discover which summer shoe trends Scandi women are prioritising right now. As expected, there's a mix of what many of us would consider to be classic footwear options, as well as some more 2024-specific styles.
All in, there are 5 shoes I saw Scandi women wearing over and over—scroll on to see them.
5 Chic Shoe Trends Scandi Girls Are Prioritising This Summer
1. Flip Flops
Style Notes: One of the biggest shoe trends of the season is that of the elevated flip flop; pairs with thin, elegant straps and premium finishes such as leather or suede. Of all the Scandi summer shoe trends I saw during my research, this was absolutely the most popular.
Shop the Trend:
2. Retro Trainers
Style Notes: Just like London fashion people, Scandi women can't get enough of trainer looks. Right now, in place of bright, statement pairs, Scandi types are favouring retro, PE-style kicks, which they're styling with everything, from long shorts to miniskirts.
Shop the Trend:
3. Mesh Flats
Style Notes: The most "trendy" shoe on my list, I lost count of how many mesh ballet flats and mary janes I saw on chic Scandi women in the two hours I spent looking at their feeds. While these feel very current, if you stick to more classic colours, I reckon this is a shoe trend that will have staying power for the next few summers.
Shop the Trend:
4. White Sandals
Style Notes: I used to think white sandals looked on the cheap side, but Scandi women have convinced me otherwise. Looking fresh against the skin, this is a surefire way to make all your outfits feel summery; opt for strappy sandals as that's the way in which the trend looks its most expensive.
Shop the Trend:
5. Suede Sliders
Style Notes: Slider sandals are a classic summer shoe option but, looking closely at the pairs Scandi women are selecting, it's clear that it's all about suede styles in tan and beige as far as they're concerned. While the fabric might not be as hardy as leather, it does offer a softer finish which works well with breezy summer fabrics, such as linen, seersucker and cheesecloth.
Shop the Trend:
