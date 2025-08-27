If there’s one shoe style that has shifted from practical necessity to fashion essential, it’s the trainer. What was once confined to gyms and off-duty moments has long since earned a permanent place in our capsule wardrobes, now worn with everything from suiting to satin skirts, as well as the jeans and leggings they've long been paired with. And now, for autumn 2025, the season's trainer trends are once again proving they have the range. The styles dominating this season feel more intentional than ever: polished enough to hold their own alongside more formal looks and, in some cases, they also have the ability to elevate more basic clothing items.
Expanding on this idea further, I’ve noticed the best-dressed fashion people leaning into trainers as a way to strike balance between formal and casual, trend-led and classic. There’s also an increasing emphasis on texture and colour. While white trainers remain a year-round staple, this season’s key pairs move beyond the obvious, embracing deeper tones, subtle metallics and tactile finishes that go hand in hand for autumn. Elsewhere, performance-inspired shapes have also been reworked through a fashion lens, proving just how versatile this category has become.
Alongside loafers, ballet flats and boots, trainers have officially secured their place as the shoe that can be worn on almost any occasion. So, without further ado, here are the trainer trends defining autumn 2025
6 Autumn 2025 Trainer Trends to Know About Now
1. Black Trainers
Style Notes: As I said, white trainers will never be out but, to shake things up, you'll find the answer at the other end of the shade spectrum.Sleek, understated and just as wearable, black trainers are remerging as the minimalist’s favourite, who are currently pairing them with everything from sharp tailoring to relaxed denim and canvas jackets to A-line skirts.
Shop the Trend:
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
SL 72 Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
The addition of burgundy laces makes these trainers feel even more elevated.
& Other Stories
Suede-Detail Trainers
The quilting adds a unique point of difference to other trainers.
M&S Collection
Leather Side Detail Trainers
The thick, cushioned sole will mean you can walk miles in these and not feel a pinch.
2. Sneakerinas
Style Notes: A pretty twist on sporty footwear, sneakerinas blur the line between trainers and ballet flats and have proven to be a big hit in London across the final few weeks of summer. The fact that they're as prevalent as they are right now, I have no doubt they'll be just as influential on autumn's trainer scene.
Shop the Trend:
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Taekwondo Mei Ballet Leather Sneakers
These also come in a black colourway, but the red stands out for all the right reasons.
Charles & Keith
Satin Bow Two-Tone Mary Jane Sneakers
How cute are these bows?
Stine Goya
Ballet Mesh Sneaker
Look for pink pairs to add to the ballerina feel.
3. All Terrain Trainers
Style Notes: Performance-inspired trainer designs are making their way into everyday wardrobes at great speed right now, with chunky soles and functional details reimagined in sleek, styled-up colourways and fabric combinations. Think suedes and mesh, berry tones and beiges. Brands leading the trend charge here include Asics and Salomon, both of which are of equal interest to fashionable crowds.
Shop the Trend:
SALOMON
X-Alp Rubber and Mesh-Trimmed Brushed-Suede Sneakers
Wear these with black leggings and a rugby-stripe top for an on-trend, errands-running outfit.
ON
Cloudwander Waterproof Hunter Trainer
If you prefer pared back trainers, look no further than this style from On.
4. Sunbleach Shades
Style Notes: Pastel colours might have been one of the biggest summer trends but, on trainers, they can look a bit juvenile. That's where autumn's fresh line-up of trainer shades comes in; instead of embracing either vibrant or saccharine colours, I'm starting to see more diffused tones cone through—pairs that look like they may have once been punchy but were left out in the sun to bleach. Consider this the freshest way to update your jeans, be they blue, black, grey or beige.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Contrast Trainers
Such a pretty colour.
Adidas
Handball Spezial Trainers
Seafoam green is much more versatile than you think.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten's trainers have been a huge hit across 2025. This new colour is sure to sell out just as fast as its predecessors.
5. Suede Trainers
Style Notes: Soft, tactile, and quietly luxurious, suede trainers feel elevated while still casual. Of course, this sneaker trend isn't new—it's been around for a couple of seasons now—but proving to be still as relevant as they have been for the past 12 months, they make for a sound autumn 2025 investment, especially in warm browns and earthy tones.
Shop the Trend:
CHLOÉ
Kick Leather-Trimmed Quilted Suede Sneakers
I just know these will be on the feet of elite dressers this autumn.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
These COS trainers come in a handful of brown and beige tones.
ZARA
Contrast Leather Trainers
Think how chic these will look with navy, cream and burgundy clothing.
6. Silver Trainers
Style Notes: Metallic footwear is one of the easiest ways to add polish to an outfit, but you needed select a pair of heels or ballet flats to tap into the sophistication associated with it. I'm not exaggerating when I say silver trainers are everywhere, with fashion people embracing their shine in a meaningful way. They might seem statement but what I find interesting is just how versatile they are, for they literally reflect anything you choose to wear with them, pulling the tones of your outfit together in the process.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.