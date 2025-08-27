They're Here: 6 Trainer Trends That'll Update Your Autumn Outfits for the Better

A marker of true style, a new guard of trainer trends has emerged to make your autumn outfits more directional with each wear. Discover them here.

A selection of fashion content creators wear various autumn 2025 trainer trends
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
If there’s one shoe style that has shifted from practical necessity to fashion essential, it’s the trainer. What was once confined to gyms and off-duty moments has long since earned a permanent place in our capsule wardrobes, now worn with everything from suiting to satin skirts, as well as the jeans and leggings they've long been paired with. And now, for autumn 2025, the season's trainer trends are once again proving they have the range. The styles dominating this season feel more intentional than ever: polished enough to hold their own alongside more formal looks and, in some cases, they also have the ability to elevate more basic clothing items.

Expanding on this idea further, I’ve noticed the best-dressed fashion people leaning into trainers as a way to strike balance between formal and casual, trend-led and classic. There’s also an increasing emphasis on texture and colour. While white trainers remain a year-round staple, this season’s key pairs move beyond the obvious, embracing deeper tones, subtle metallics and tactile finishes that go hand in hand for autumn. Elsewhere, performance-inspired shapes have also been reworked through a fashion lens, proving just how versatile this category has become.

Alongside loafers, ballet flats and boots, trainers have officially secured their place as the shoe that can be worn on almost any occasion. So, without further ado, here are the trainer trends defining autumn 2025

6 Autumn 2025 Trainer Trends to Know About Now

1. Black Trainers

@dawn.tan wears a pair of black trainers with a beige jacket and silver watch

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: As I said, white trainers will never be out but, to shake things up, you'll find the answer at the other end of the shade spectrum. Sleek, understated and just as wearable, black trainers are remerging as the minimalist’s favourite, who are currently pairing them with everything from sharp tailoring to relaxed denim and canvas jackets to A-line skirts.

2. Sneakerinas

@rebeccaferrazwyatt wears a pair of sneakerinas with denim bermuda shorts and a polkadot jacket

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: A pretty twist on sporty footwear, sneakerinas blur the line between trainers and ballet flats and have proven to be a big hit in London across the final few weeks of summer. The fact that they're as prevalent as they are right now, I have no doubt they'll be just as influential on autumn's trainer scene.

3. All Terrain Trainers

@meganadelaide wears a pair of faded jeans with a beige jacket and hiking trainers

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

Style Notes: Performance-inspired trainer designs are making their way into everyday wardrobes at great speed right now, with chunky soles and functional details reimagined in sleek, styled-up colourways and fabric combinations. Think suedes and mesh, berry tones and beiges. Brands leading the trend charge here include Asics and Salomon, both of which are of equal interest to fashionable crowds.

4. Sunbleach Shades

@emwells wears a pair of faded blue trainers with grey jeans

(Image credit: @emwells)

Style Notes: Pastel colours might have been one of the biggest summer trends but, on trainers, they can look a bit juvenile. That's where autumn's fresh line-up of trainer shades comes in; instead of embracing either vibrant or saccharine colours, I'm starting to see more diffused tones cone through—pairs that look like they may have once been punchy but were left out in the sun to bleach. Consider this the freshest way to update your jeans, be they blue, black, grey or beige.

5. Suede Trainers

@nlmarilyn wears a pair of suede trainers with black cropped trousers and a black blazer

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Soft, tactile, and quietly luxurious, suede trainers feel elevated while still casual. Of course, this sneaker trend isn't new—it's been around for a couple of seasons now—but proving to be still as relevant as they have been for the past 12 months, they make for a sound autumn 2025 investment, especially in warm browns and earthy tones.

6. Silver Trainers

@trendingwithtinsley wears a grey outfit with a green coat and silver trainers

(Image credit: @trendingwithtinsley)

Style Notes: Metallic footwear is one of the easiest ways to add polish to an outfit, but you needed select a pair of heels or ballet flats to tap into the sophistication associated with it. I'm not exaggerating when I say silver trainers are everywhere, with fashion people embracing their shine in a meaningful way. They might seem statement but what I find interesting is just how versatile they are, for they literally reflect anything you choose to wear with them, pulling the tones of your outfit together in the process.

