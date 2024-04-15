It's My Job to Spot Cool Shoe Trends—5 I Can't Believe I Found On the High Street

If someone told me everyone would be wearing completely impractical mesh flats in 2024, I wouldn't have believed them. But when it comes to fashion, functionality rarely sticks when it comes to cult buys, does it? And we can thank one brand for the mini trend that's become huge: Alaïa. First seen on the 2023 autumn/winter runway, the £650 pairs were snapped up by editors and influencers alike, as quickly as the latest Chanel dad sandal a few years back. Now, everyone including Zara and & Other Stories have affordable iterations.

If peek-a-boo flats aren't your thing, luckily, there are so many other key shoe trends taking over the high street right now. And as a stylist and self-proclaimed shoe obsessive, you can trust me. Whether it's toe loop sandals, wear-all-day kitten heels or from-the-future colours and wild prints, these are the 5 shoe trends that are spring's heroes.

1. Mesh Mary Janes

Style Notes: Yes, we've seen a lot of mesh flats by now, but they're just so fun to add to pretty much any outfit. I love how Marilyn has made them the centre of attention by teaming with a classic maxi skirt and cropped jacket. These Mary Janes deserve the limelight.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW Big fan of the stud detail.

River Island Black Mesh Studded Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £35 SHOP NOW These are selling out so quick.

bershka Mesh Ballet Flats With Buckles £23 SHOP NOW Nope, I couldn't believe these are under £25 either!

ZARA Mesh Mary Janes £30 SHOP NOW Love these with baggy jeans.

2. Toe Loop Sandals

Style Notes: Like a flip flop, but more secure, you're about to see toe loop or 'toe post' sandals absolutely everywhere. Whether it's a barely there style like Marianne or a sturdier pair from the likes of Free People, it's time to get in on the action before the sunshine arrives–whenever that may be!

Shop the Look:

Reformation Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal £128 SHOP NOW One word: Chic.

FP Collection Romeo Wrap Sandals £88 SHOP NOW Such a good holiday buy.

ZARA Leather Sandals With Metal Embellished Detail £60 SHOP NOW It's basically like the new toe ring.

mango Leather Straps Sandals £50 SHOP NOW Just add a floaty dress.

3. Pointed Toe Kitten Heels

Styles Notes: For work, a wedding or basically anywhere you want to wear heels, the kitten heel is a winner. I don't know about you, but I'm all about comfy heels in my 30s, and I like how these chic styles can elevate simple outfits with minimal effort.

Shop the Look:

Anthropologie Maya Buckle Slingback Kitten Heels £110 SHOP NOW Butter yellow? Tick. Buckled? Tick. Kitten heels? Tick.

Pointed Mesh Slingback Kitten Heels £135 SHOP NOW If you're not into mesh Mary Janes then mesh heels may be for you.

Charles & Keith Crinkle-Effect Kitten-Heel Pointed-Toe Pumps £65 SHOP NOW So easy to wear with a work look.

& Other Stories Slingback Leather Pumps £110 SHOP NOW Red is still key right now.

4. Futuristic Foil

Style Notes: As one of the key colours trends this season, of course silver shoes are sticking around for the long haul. You can basically wear metallic shoes as a neutral so they'll go with any colour, but I like how Grece has lifted her neutral look with a touch of tin foil accessories.

Shop the Look:

Jigsaw Linnie Flat Pointed Ballerina | Silver £110 SHOP NOW These are so so comfy.

mango Metallic Heeled Shoe With Buckle £50 SHOP NOW Ticking off the silver and kitten heel trend in one.

ZARA Metallic Loafers £36 SHOP NOW Wear with shite socks and a mini dress.

Circus NY by Sam Edelman Circus Ny by Sam Edelman Hartlie Open-Toe Heels £80 SHOP NOW Such a fun heel shape to go with a wedding guest dress.

5. Snake Print

Style Notes: When Who What Wear contributor, Monikh, wears something, you know it's going to become a thing. If you're over the leopard print resurgence, give snake a go in the form of square-toe ballet pumps from Arket or even vinyl wedges from Zara. It's time to take a walk on the wild side (sorry!).

Shop the Look:

Leather Ballerina £149 SHOP NOW The square toe and print make these ballet pumps feel fresh.

ZARA Animal Print Wedge Sandals £36 SHOP NOW Yep, wedges are also back.

Whistles Nila Snake Slingback Heel £169 SHOP NOW Okay, this pair is slightly over £150 but they're too good not to include.