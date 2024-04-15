It's My Job to Spot Cool Shoe Trends—5 I Can't Believe I Found On the High Street
If someone told me everyone would be wearing completely impractical mesh flats in 2024, I wouldn't have believed them. But when it comes to fashion, functionality rarely sticks when it comes to cult buys, does it? And we can thank one brand for the mini trend that's become huge: Alaïa. First seen on the 2023 autumn/winter runway, the £650 pairs were snapped up by editors and influencers alike, as quickly as the latest Chanel dad sandal a few years back. Now, everyone including Zara and & Other Stories have affordable iterations.
If peek-a-boo flats aren't your thing, luckily, there are so many other key shoe trends taking over the high street right now. And as a stylist and self-proclaimed shoe obsessive, you can trust me. Whether it's toe loop sandals, wear-all-day kitten heels or from-the-future colours and wild prints, these are the 5 shoe trends that are spring's heroes.
1. Mesh Mary Janes
Style Notes: Yes, we've seen a lot of mesh flats by now, but they're just so fun to add to pretty much any outfit. I love how Marilyn has made them the centre of attention by teaming with a classic maxi skirt and cropped jacket. These Mary Janes deserve the limelight.
2. Toe Loop Sandals
Style Notes: Like a flip flop, but more secure, you're about to see toe loop or 'toe post' sandals absolutely everywhere. Whether it's a barely there style like Marianne or a sturdier pair from the likes of Free People, it's time to get in on the action before the sunshine arrives–whenever that may be!
3. Pointed Toe Kitten Heels
Styles Notes: For work, a wedding or basically anywhere you want to wear heels, the kitten heel is a winner. I don't know about you, but I'm all about comfy heels in my 30s, and I like how these chic styles can elevate simple outfits with minimal effort.
Butter yellow? Tick. Buckled? Tick. Kitten heels? Tick.
If you're not into mesh Mary Janes then mesh heels may be for you.
4. Futuristic Foil
Style Notes: As one of the key colours trends this season, of course silver shoes are sticking around for the long haul. You can basically wear metallic shoes as a neutral so they'll go with any colour, but I like how Grece has lifted her neutral look with a touch of tin foil accessories.
Such a fun heel shape to go with a wedding guest dress.
5. Snake Print
Style Notes: When Who What Wear contributor, Monikh, wears something, you know it's going to become a thing. If you're over the leopard print resurgence, give snake a go in the form of square-toe ballet pumps from Arket or even vinyl wedges from Zara. It's time to take a walk on the wild side (sorry!).
Okay, this pair is slightly over £150 but they're too good not to include.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.
Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.
When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.