Frilly Blouses! Clogs! Slouchy Bags! Seventies Boho Just Entered the Chat

It became clear almost immediately that the most talked-about show at Paris Fashion Week this season was Chloé. Thanks to the debut of a new creative director and the homage to the brand’s ’70s aesthetic, it was all anyone wanted to discuss as the runway season came to a close.

(Image credit: Chloé via Imaxtree and Getty Images)

Chemena Kamali entered into her new creative director title at Chloé with “intuition” at the top of her mind, which is what she rightfully dubbed the collection. Channeling the Karl Lagerfeld era of the brand was a no-brainer since its ’70s boho theme has become the Chloé essence. With other designers like Rabanne and Isabel Marant creating designs in the same vein, it’s clear that by the end of this year, the boho look will return to every corner of the fashion space.

We’re not wasting any time here and are tapping into this aesthetic immediately. Below, I’ve shopped out the seven items that are worth starting with if this is the trend for you.

1. Frilly Blouses

One of the easiest aspects of ’70s fashion to adopt is frilly blouses. They’re just so fun. I’m obsessed with the movement that comes along with this piece and the fact that it can be styled with absolutely anything.

& Other Stories Layered Ruffle Blouse $129 SHOP NOW

Lioness Rose Ruffle Top $59 SHOP NOW

H&M Chiffon Blouse With Flounces $19 SHOP NOW

Dôen Henri Cotton Ruffled Blouse $218 SHOP NOW

Zara Ruffled Poplin Shirt $48 SHOP NOW

2. Clogs

I first started reintroducing clogs into my wardrobe with a suede pair of Birkenstocks, but now that the ’70s boho vibe is back, I predict clogs of all shapes and sizes to be a hit. Start with the wooden style that we saw at Chloé and then go from there.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog $160 SHOP NOW

Time and Tru Buckle Clogs $19.98 SHOP NOW

Rag & Bone Johannes Clog $475 $333 SHOP NOW

Zara Flat Suede Clogs $89 SHOP NOW

COS Lightweight Eva Slides $135 SHOP NOW

Frame Le Ione Clog $428 SHOP NOW

3. Slouchy Bags

Slouchy bags have been a fashion-crowd favorite for a few years now because of how effortlessly they hang off the body. Since this is a style you’ll be able to fit all your essentials into, you’ll be glad that you chose it.

& Other Stories Large Leather Tote $149 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Vegan Leather Slouchy Tote $62 SHOP NOW

Montana West Hobo Bags $59 $19 SHOP NOW

Rebecca Minkoff Darren Signature Carryall Bag $398 SHOP NOW

Mansur Gavriel Everyday Cabas Leather Hobo Bag $695 SHOP NOW

Rag & Bone Spire Leather Hobo Bag $528 SHOP NOW

4. Capes

Post–Paris Fashion Week, it seems like all anyone could discuss at my workplace were the return of capes. An unexpected wardrobe staple to make a comeback, there is something that will always be elegant about this piece.

Chloé Wool Short Cape Coat $3890 SHOP NOW

Gabriela Hearst Eoin Poncho $2850 SHOP NOW

Aggi Donna Natural Cape $554 SHOP NOW

Autumn Cashmere Hybrid Rib Cape $297 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Black Wool Blend Cape Coat $349 SHOP NOW

5. Oversize Glasses

What is the 1970s aesthetic without a good pair of opticals? While this style once had a costume-like effect, it’s now back in the mainstream and looks more elevated than ever. Popping these on with any look is a vibe.

Warby Parker Nancy Glasses $95 SHOP NOW

GlassesUSA Brutus Glasses $38 $26 SHOP NOW

Le Specs Tragic Magic Blue Light Glasses $69 SHOP NOW

Linda Farrow Renee Oversized Optical Frame $475 SHOP NOW

Tom Ford Eyewear Oversized D-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Optical Glasses $440 SHOP NOW

6. Corduroy

If you’re tired of wearing jeans, corduroy has come back around right on time. The elevated texture is an absolute must when integrating ’70s themes into your wardrobe this season.

Maeve The Colette Full-Length Wide-Leg Pants $120 SHOP NOW

Alpha Industries Chore Coat $150 $54 SHOP NOW