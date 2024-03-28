Frilly Blouses! Clogs! Slouchy Bags! Seventies Boho Just Entered the Chat

'70s boho trend
(Image credit: @rosiehw, @emmachamberlain, @monikh, @salome.mory)
By Sierra Mayhew
published

It became clear almost immediately that the most talked-about show at Paris Fashion Week this season was Chloé. Thanks to the debut of a new creative director and the homage to the brand’s ’70s aesthetic, it was all anyone wanted to discuss as the runway season came to a close.

'70s boho trend

(Image credit: Chloé via Imaxtree and Getty Images)

Chemena Kamali entered into her new creative director title at Chloé with “intuition” at the top of her mind, which is what she rightfully dubbed the collection. Channeling the Karl Lagerfeld era of the brand was a no-brainer since its ’70s boho theme has become the Chloé essence. With other designers like Rabanne and Isabel Marant creating designs in the same vein, it’s clear that by the end of this year, the boho look will return to every corner of the fashion space.

We’re not wasting any time here and are tapping into this aesthetic immediately. Below, I’ve shopped out the seven items that are worth starting with if this is the trend for you.

1. Frilly Blouses

70s boho

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

One of the easiest aspects of ’70s fashion to adopt is frilly blouses. They’re just so fun. I’m obsessed with the movement that comes along with this piece and the fact that it can be styled with absolutely anything.

Layered Ruffle Blouse
& Other Stories
Layered Ruffle Blouse

Lioness Rose Ruffle Top
Lioness
Rose Ruffle Top

Chiffon Blouse With Flounces
H&M
Chiffon Blouse With Flounces

Henri Cotton Ruffled Blouse
Dôen
Henri Cotton Ruffled Blouse

Ruffled Poplin Shirt Zw Collection
Zara
Ruffled Poplin Shirt

2. Clogs

70s boho

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

I first started reintroducing clogs into my wardrobe with a suede pair of Birkenstocks, but now that the ’70s boho vibe is back, I predict clogs of all shapes and sizes to be a hit. Start with the wooden style that we saw at Chloé and then go from there.

Boston Soft Footbed Clog
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clog

Time and Tru Women's Buckle Clogs
Time and Tru
Buckle Clogs

clog
Rag & Bone
Johannes Clog

Flat Suede Clogs
Zara
Flat Suede Clogs

Lightweight Eva Slides
COS
Lightweight Eva Slides

Le Ione Clog
Frame
Le Ione Clog

3. Slouchy Bags

'70s boho trend

(Image credit: @monikh)

Slouchy bags have been a fashion-crowd favorite for a few years now because of how effortlessly they hang off the body. Since this is a style you’ll be able to fit all your essentials into, you’ll be glad that you chose it.

Large Leather Tote
& Other Stories
Large Leather Tote

Vegan Leather Slouchy Tote
Banana Republic
Vegan Leather Slouchy Tote

Montana West Hobo Bags Purse for Women Ultra Soft Foldable Shoulder Slouchy Handbags With Coin Purse
Montana West
Hobo Bags

Darren Signature Carryall Bag
Rebecca Minkoff
Darren Signature Carryall Bag

Everyday Cabas Leather Hobo Bag
Mansur Gavriel
Everyday Cabas Leather Hobo Bag

Spire Leather Hobo Bag
Rag & Bone
Spire Leather Hobo Bag

4. Capes

'70s boho trend

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Post–Paris Fashion Week, it seems like all anyone could discuss at my workplace were the return of capes. An unexpected wardrobe staple to make a comeback, there is something that will always be elegant about this piece.

Wool Short Cape Coat
Chloé
Wool Short Cape Coat

cape
Gabriela Hearst
Eoin Poncho

Donna Natural Cape by Aggi
Aggi
Donna Natural Cape

cashmere poncho
Autumn Cashmere
Hybrid Rib Cape

Black Wool Blend Cape Coat
Massimo Dutti
Black Wool Blend Cape Coat

5. Oversize Glasses

'70s boho trend

(Image credit: @emmachamberlain)

What is the 1970s aesthetic without a good pair of opticals? While this style once had a costume-like effect, it’s now back in the mainstream and looks more elevated than ever. Popping these on with any look is a vibe.

optical 70s
Warby Parker
Nancy Glasses

optical lenses
GlassesUSA
Brutus Glasses

Tragic Magic Blue Light Glasses
Le Specs
Tragic Magic Blue Light Glasses

Renee Oversized Optical Frame in Black
Linda Farrow
Renee Oversized Optical Frame

Oversized D-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Optical Glasses
Tom Ford Eyewear
Oversized D-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Optical Glasses

6. Corduroy

'70s boho trend

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

If you’re tired of wearing jeans, corduroy has come back around right on time. The elevated texture is an absolute must when integrating ’70s themes into your wardrobe this season.

rollas
Rolla's
Eastcoast Jumpsuit

Original Straight
Rolla's
Original Straight

The Colette Full-Length Wide-Leg Pants by Maeve
Maeve
The Colette Full-Length Wide-Leg Pants

alpha industries
Alpha Industries
Chore Coat

Florence Corduroy Pants
Nili Lotan
Florence Corduroy Pants

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

Latest