Frilly Blouses! Clogs! Slouchy Bags! Seventies Boho Just Entered the Chat
It became clear almost immediately that the most talked-about show at Paris Fashion Week this season was Chloé. Thanks to the debut of a new creative director and the homage to the brand’s ’70s aesthetic, it was all anyone wanted to discuss as the runway season came to a close.
Chemena Kamali entered into her new creative director title at Chloé with “intuition” at the top of her mind, which is what she rightfully dubbed the collection. Channeling the Karl Lagerfeld era of the brand was a no-brainer since its ’70s boho theme has become the Chloé essence. With other designers like Rabanne and Isabel Marant creating designs in the same vein, it’s clear that by the end of this year, the boho look will return to every corner of the fashion space.
We’re not wasting any time here and are tapping into this aesthetic immediately. Below, I’ve shopped out the seven items that are worth starting with if this is the trend for you.
1. Frilly Blouses
One of the easiest aspects of ’70s fashion to adopt is frilly blouses. They’re just so fun. I’m obsessed with the movement that comes along with this piece and the fact that it can be styled with absolutely anything.
2. Clogs
I first started reintroducing clogs into my wardrobe with a suede pair of Birkenstocks, but now that the ’70s boho vibe is back, I predict clogs of all shapes and sizes to be a hit. Start with the wooden style that we saw at Chloé and then go from there.
3. Slouchy Bags
Slouchy bags have been a fashion-crowd favorite for a few years now because of how effortlessly they hang off the body. Since this is a style you’ll be able to fit all your essentials into, you’ll be glad that you chose it.
4. Capes
Post–Paris Fashion Week, it seems like all anyone could discuss at my workplace were the return of capes. An unexpected wardrobe staple to make a comeback, there is something that will always be elegant about this piece.
5. Oversize Glasses
What is the 1970s aesthetic without a good pair of opticals? While this style once had a costume-like effect, it’s now back in the mainstream and looks more elevated than ever. Popping these on with any look is a vibe.
6. Corduroy
If you’re tired of wearing jeans, corduroy has come back around right on time. The elevated texture is an absolute must when integrating ’70s themes into your wardrobe this season.
