Lady Gaga Just Wore a Dramatic Lace Headpiece on the Red Carpet in Venice

The 2024 Venice Film Festival isn't over for three more days, but everyone might as well go home because Lady Gaga just shut down the red carpet. Attending the highly anticipated premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, she wore a spectacularly dramatic look that's bound to make the fashion history books. Whoever said all black was boring?

Lady Gaga's voluminous drop-waist gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture was certainly stunning, but her vintage Philip Treacy lace headpiece stole the show. The inventive creation from fall/winter 2001 deserves to be seen from every angle. Scroll down to see Lady Gaga's red carpet look at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Lady Gaga: Christian Dior Haute Couture dress; Philip Treacy F/W 01 headpiece; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)