Lady Gaga Just Wore a Dramatic Lace Headpiece on the Red Carpet in Venice
The 2024 Venice Film Festival isn't over for three more days, but everyone might as well go home because Lady Gaga just shut down the red carpet. Attending the highly anticipated premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, she wore a spectacularly dramatic look that's bound to make the fashion history books. Whoever said all black was boring?
Lady Gaga's voluminous drop-waist gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture was certainly stunning, but her vintage Philip Treacy lace headpiece stole the show. The inventive creation from fall/winter 2001 deserves to be seen from every angle. Scroll down to see Lady Gaga's red carpet look at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.
On Lady Gaga: Christian Dior Haute Couture dress; Philip Treacy F/W 01 headpiece; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.