The French-Girl Summer Blouse Trend to Copy From My Fave 61-Year-Old Parisian Actress
What do you get when you mix a legendary French actress with an equally iconic French brand? Juliette Binoche wearing head-to-toe Jacquemus, of course. The 61-year-old attended the first day of the Cannes Film Festival, where she serves as president of the feature film jury. In the role, she presides over the jury that will choose the winner of the prestigious Palme d'Or, as well as other prizes.
For the occasion, Binoche wore a buttery-yellow top with an exaggerated collar—a trend that's likely to gain steam this summer given Jacquemus's approval. She chose to pair it with matching wide-leg trousers, but the styling options are truly endless. It's exactly the kind of blouse I'm excited to wear this summer with casual denim cutoffs, classic straight-leg jeans, or even polarizing Bermuda shorts. Scroll down to see the Chocolat actress's newest Cannes outfit and shop other blouses with similarly exaggerated collars.
On Juliette Binoche: Jacquemus Giacca Top ($1485)
Shop Tops With Exaggerated Collars
