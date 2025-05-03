Call Me Crazy, But This Polarizing Shorts Trend Could Outdo Denim Cutoffs This Summer

If you're looking to buy a new pair of shorts this summer, you have tons of options. Short, medium, and long lengths. Bright, pastel, and neutral colors. Cotton, linen, and jersey fabrics. You get the idea. But if you're interested in trying a trendy style, might I suggest Bermuda shorts? After all, Taylor Hill just made them look incredibly chic while attending a Burberry event at the New York Botanical Garden this week.

Brands of all stripes are offering Bermuda shorts this season, including H&M, Zara, Loewe, and The Row. Considering the vast number of designers offering their stamps of approval on the trend, it's only a matter of time before we see a wide audience start to adopt it. Scroll down to see how Taylor Hill styled them to perfection on a sunny day in New York City and shop versions for yourself. I made sure to include a variety of price points starting at just $30.

Taylor Hill wears Burberry Bermuda shorts

(Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry)

On Taylor Hill: Burberry outfit

Shop Bermuda Shorts

Cotton Capri Trousers in Quartz

Burberry
Cotton Capri Trousers in Quartz

The Curator Pleated Bermuda Shorts
Open Edit
The Curator Pleated Bermuda Shorts

Denim Bermuda Shorts
H&M
Denim Bermuda Shorts

Pleated Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Shorts
MATTEAU
Pleated Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Shorts

Bermuda Regular Denim Shorts
H&M
Bermuda Regular Denim Shorts

Breezy Bermuda Shorts
NYDJ
Breezy Bermuda Shorts

Zw Collection Long Shorts
ZARA
ZW Collection Long Shorts

The Half Pipe Bermuda Fray Denim Shorts
MOTHER
The Half Pipe Bermuda Fray Denim Shorts

+ Paula's Ibiza Anagram Cutout Frayed Pleated Cotton-Twill Shorts
LOEWE
+ Paula's Ibiza Anagram Cutout Frayed Pleated Cotton-Twill Shorts

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

