Call Me Crazy, But This Polarizing Shorts Trend Could Outdo Denim Cutoffs This Summer
If you're looking to buy a new pair of shorts this summer, you have tons of options. Short, medium, and long lengths. Bright, pastel, and neutral colors. Cotton, linen, and jersey fabrics. You get the idea. But if you're interested in trying a trendy style, might I suggest Bermuda shorts? After all, Taylor Hill just made them look incredibly chic while attending a Burberry event at the New York Botanical Garden this week.
Brands of all stripes are offering Bermuda shorts this season, including H&M, Zara, Loewe, and The Row. Considering the vast number of designers offering their stamps of approval on the trend, it's only a matter of time before we see a wide audience start to adopt it. Scroll down to see how Taylor Hill styled them to perfection on a sunny day in New York City and shop versions for yourself. I made sure to include a variety of price points starting at just $30.
On Taylor Hill: Burberry outfit
Shop Bermuda Shorts
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.