Fashion Is Entering a New Tennis Era, but Ralph Lauren Has Been Defining Style In the Sport For Over 50 Years

Tennis and fashion are becoming more deeply intertwined. There has always been a longstanding link between the sport and the world of style, but that is expanding today as more brands get into the game. In 2022, Gucci announced its partnership with Jannik Sinner, who appeared in campaigns with the tagline, “Gucci is a feeling”. In 2025, Bottega Veneta appointed ambassador Lorenzo Musetti, who arrived at Wimbledon wearing a white intrecciato jacket. Just this week, Khaite dressed Venus Williams in a custom tennis dress on center court for her return to the US Open.
Going back, some key brands set the foundation for the rich history of style in the sport. In the 1930s, Lacoste revolutionized tennis attire when it introduced the breathable cotton piqué polo shirt finished with a signature crocodile logo. The shirt became synonymous with preppy style, embraced by tennis players including Björn Borg and Novak Djokovic, as well as fashion icons like Grace Kelly and John F. Kennedy. Brands including Fred Perry, Wilson, Adidas, and Nike also shape tennis style in the arena.
It is Ralph Lauren, though, who bridged the worlds of tennis and fashion. Ralph Lauren has taken inspiration from the world of sports for over 50 years—in tennis, infusing the style, elegance, and sportsmanship of the game, including the introduction of the iconic polo shirt in 1972. In 2005, the brand became the official outfitter of the US Open, a long-lasting partnership that continues to this day. Ralph Lauren has defined the image of tennis style, making it a symbol of heritage and classic American sportswear, on and off the court.
The US Open
With an enduring partnership spanning 20 years, Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter of the tournament since 2005. Each year, the brand debuts new designs for the ball crew, who field tennis balls and assist top players on the court. “Tennis has always been more than just a sport. It’s a celebration of tradition and sportsmanship on a global stage," Ralph Lauren shared on the partnership. "We are endlessly proud to be part of this special history, dressing fans and on-court ball crew and officials of the US Open.”
This year, I had the chance to visit the training sessions leading up to the US Open, to witness the rigorous prep involved and get a first-hand look at the latest uniforms.
The Uniforms
This year, Ralph Lauren returned to design uniforms for the US Open, including 400 ball crew members and 215 on-court officials. For 2025, it debuted a bold color-blocked polo shirt, mixing shades of navy, canary yellow, Kelly green, orange, and cobalt. The ball crew will wear the polo shirts with a coordinating skort or shorts. I test-drove the pieces myself ahead of the tournament.
In addition to the US Open ball crew uniforms, Ralph Lauren released a collection of commemorative apparel and accessories for the tournament.
