Wondering What to Wear to a Baby Shower? Here Are 5 Elegant Outfits That Have My Fashion-Editor Seal of Approval

If, like me, you have a few baby showers coming in your calendar and are wondering what to wear, then fear not, I've rounded up five easy yet chic outfits that fit the bill perfectly.

(Image credit: Future)
If you have a friend or loved one who is currently pregnant, there’s no doubt an invite to a baby shower will soon be on the cards. In fact, I'm at that point in my life where the wedding or baby shower invites are coming in thick and fast every month and while it's lovely to be included, some events in my calendar are indeed easier to dress for than others.

First and foremost, no matter what event you're attending, I believe checking with the host on any need-to-know details regarding the dress code is a must. Unlike a wedding, there are no set rules when it comes to a baby shower and you need to know if they’ve gone for a casual event or opted for a more formal occasion.

If it's a casual dress code, jeans aren’t necessarily a no-go, however, it does come down to the styling of them. I would avoid trainers and instead pair them with a heeled slingback or sandal instead. If it’s more formal, I’d consider a floral dress or a satin slip. I usually tend to steer away from an all black look for a baby shower,and instead reach for pastel hues or neutral tones to keep it fresh and light, but the choice is yours. Needless to say there’s no going wrong with a dress, however, if that’s not very you, look at options like a matching co-ord set instead for an effortlessly put-together finish.

So, without further ado, scroll on to see the five looks I think are perfect for wearing to a baby shower.

What to Wear to a Baby Shower: 5 Chic Looks

1. White Summer Dress + Sandals

What to wear to a baby shower

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

Style Notes: Unlike a wedding, a white summer dress is a failsafe go-to outfit for a baby shower. Style it with bright accessories to incorporate some colour into your look, or keep it paired back and opt for an all-white look.

Shop the Look:

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

Reformation is my go-to brand when I need a new dress.

Multi-Strap Sandals
ZARA
Multi-Strap Sandals

I love a fisherman sandal in summer and wear them on repeat every year.

Good Vibes Pearl Choker
Missoma
Good Vibes Pearl Choker

I love the mix of pearl and gold beads on the Missoma necklace.

The Whisperer | Dark Tort
Le Specs
The Whisperer

Le Specs have such a range of sunglasses at such a good price point, you're guaranteed to find any style you're looking for.

2. Linen Short Suit + Heeled Sandals

What to wear to a baby shower

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Whilst tailoring is such a chic option, it can sometimes feel too heavy in warm weather. Instead, opt for a linen short set; its light, breathable material will ensure comfort all day.

Shop the Look:

Linen Blazer With Printed Cuffs
ZARA
Linen Blazer With Printed Cuffs

Worn with the shorts or over a floaty summer dress, a linen blazer can be worn with an array of outfits.

High-Waist Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts
ZARA
High-Waist Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts

Linen shorts are the first thing I reach for in summer.

Strappy Block Heel Sandals
& Other Stories
Strappy Block Heel Sandals

These strappy sandals will be one of the most worn pairs in your wardrobe.

Neutral Scallop Leather Trim Straw Bag
Mint Velvet
Neutral Scallop Leather Trim Straw Bag

I love the scallop edge of this Mint Velvet straw bag, which makes it look so much more expensive than it is.

3. Matching Co-Ord Set + Strappy Sandals

What to wear to a baby shower

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: A matching co-ord set is a sleek option for an effortless finish. The dynamic duo is simple yet gives an instantly put-together look. They are so easy to throw on and appropriate for any occasion.

Shop the Look:

Nancy Linen Top
Posse
Nancy Linen Top

This waistcoat will become a core staple in your wardrobe and will be reached for time and time again.

Parker High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
Posse
Parker High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants

Wear these trousers with the matching top, or style for a boxy white tee.

Celia Leather Sandals
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Celia Leather Sandals

Ancient Greek Sandals are my go-to for simplistic summer sandals.

Classic Sunglasses Havana
Toteme
Classic Sunglasses Havana

Tortoiseshell sunglasses are a core in any collection.

4. Midi Skirt + Blazer

What to wear to a baby shower

(Image credit: @dominiqueedangelo)

Style Notes: If the dress code is slightly more formal, a blazer is a safe option. We predict cotton poplin skirts will be everywhere again this summer, so style with that and a pair of the firm favourite mesh ballet flats for a chic, monochrome look.

Shop the Look:

Yedid Jacket in Scuba
The Row
Yedid Jacket in Scuba

No brand does minimalist staples quite like The Row.

White A-Line Midi Skirt
Nobodys Child
White A-Line Midi Skirt

Nobody's Child is one of my favourite brands for affordable, chic clothing.

Mini Bowling Bag – Black – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Mini Bowling Bag

This is such a simple yet chic handbag style.

Fishnet Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Fishnet Ballet Flats

Mesh ballet flats are no longer a trend and have cemented themselves in capsule wardrobe territory.

5. Floral Maxi Dress + Straw Bag

What to wear to a baby shower

(Image credit: @yasmindevonport_)

Style Notes: If you'd prefer to stay in the remit of pastel hues and floral prints, a floral dress is the perfect choice. Styled with straw accessories, it keeps it feeling fresh and summery, whilst still event appropriate.

Shop the Look:

Palmera Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress
Agua by Agua Bendita
Palmera Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress

No brand does summer dresses like Agua by Agua Bendita, one of their styles are at the top of my wishlist.

The Santorini | Natural Basket Off-White Smooth | Demellier
Demellier
The Santorini

A straw bag is a summer essential and you'll reach for it year after year.

Chara Flat
Jimmy Choo
Chara Flat

I love the rope detailing of these Jimmy Choo sandals.

14k Yellow Gold / Natural Diamond / Xs-M
Mejuri
14k Yellow Gold

This dainty bracelet is easily an everyday addition to your jewellery set.

