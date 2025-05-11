Wondering What to Wear to a Baby Shower? Here Are 5 Elegant Outfits That Have My Fashion-Editor Seal of Approval

If you have a friend or loved one who is currently pregnant, there’s no doubt an invite to a baby shower will soon be on the cards. In fact, I'm at that point in my life where the wedding or baby shower invites are coming in thick and fast every month and while it's lovely to be included, some events in my calendar are indeed easier to dress for than others.

First and foremost, no matter what event you're attending, I believe checking with the host on any need-to-know details regarding the dress code is a must. Unlike a wedding, there are no set rules when it comes to a baby shower and you need to know if they’ve gone for a casual event or opted for a more formal occasion.

If it's a casual dress code, jeans aren’t necessarily a no-go, however, it does come down to the styling of them. I would avoid trainers and instead pair them with a heeled slingback or sandal instead. If it’s more formal, I’d consider a floral dress or a satin slip. I usually tend to steer away from an all black look for a baby shower,and instead reach for pastel hues or neutral tones to keep it fresh and light, but the choice is yours. Needless to say there’s no going wrong with a dress, however, if that’s not very you, look at options like a matching co-ord set instead for an effortlessly put-together finish.

So, without further ado, scroll on to see the five looks I think are perfect for wearing to a baby shower.

What to Wear to a Baby Shower: 5 Chic Looks

1. White Summer Dress + Sandals

Style Notes: Unlike a wedding, a white summer dress is a failsafe go-to outfit for a baby shower. Style it with bright accessories to incorporate some colour into your look, or keep it paired back and opt for an all-white look.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW Reformation is my go-to brand when I need a new dress.

ZARA Multi-Strap Sandals £36 SHOP NOW I love a fisherman sandal in summer and wear them on repeat every year.

Missoma Good Vibes Pearl Choker £129 SHOP NOW I love the mix of pearl and gold beads on the Missoma necklace.

Le Specs The Whisperer £65 SHOP NOW Le Specs have such a range of sunglasses at such a good price point, you're guaranteed to find any style you're looking for.

2. Linen Short Suit + Heeled Sandals

Style Notes: Whilst tailoring is such a chic option, it can sometimes feel too heavy in warm weather. Instead, opt for a linen short set; its light, breathable material will ensure comfort all day.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Linen Blazer With Printed Cuffs £50 SHOP NOW Worn with the shorts or over a floaty summer dress, a linen blazer can be worn with an array of outfits.

ZARA High-Waist Linen Blend Bermuda Shorts £26 SHOP NOW Linen shorts are the first thing I reach for in summer.

& Other Stories Strappy Block Heel Sandals £97 SHOP NOW These strappy sandals will be one of the most worn pairs in your wardrobe.

Mint Velvet Neutral Scallop Leather Trim Straw Bag £119 SHOP NOW I love the scallop edge of this Mint Velvet straw bag, which makes it look so much more expensive than it is.

3. Matching Co-Ord Set + Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: A matching co-ord set is a sleek option for an effortless finish. The dynamic duo is simple yet gives an instantly put-together look. They are so easy to throw on and appropriate for any occasion.

Shop the Look:

Posse Nancy Linen Top £240 SHOP NOW This waistcoat will become a core staple in your wardrobe and will be reached for time and time again.

Posse Parker High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants £260 SHOP NOW Wear these trousers with the matching top, or style for a boxy white tee.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Celia Leather Sandals £155 SHOP NOW Ancient Greek Sandals are my go-to for simplistic summer sandals.

Toteme Classic Sunglasses Havana £260 SHOP NOW Tortoiseshell sunglasses are a core in any collection.

4. Midi Skirt + Blazer

Style Notes: If the dress code is slightly more formal, a blazer is a safe option. We predict cotton poplin skirts will be everywhere again this summer, so style with that and a pair of the firm favourite mesh ballet flats for a chic, monochrome look.

Shop the Look:

The Row Yedid Jacket in Scuba £1710 SHOP NOW No brand does minimalist staples quite like The Row.

Nobodys Child White A-Line Midi Skirt £55 SHOP NOW Nobody's Child is one of my favourite brands for affordable, chic clothing.

ARKET Mini Bowling Bag £159 SHOP NOW This is such a simple yet chic handbag style.

Alaïa Fishnet Ballet Flats £690 SHOP NOW Mesh ballet flats are no longer a trend and have cemented themselves in capsule wardrobe territory.

5. Floral Maxi Dress + Straw Bag

Style Notes: If you'd prefer to stay in the remit of pastel hues and floral prints, a floral dress is the perfect choice. Styled with straw accessories, it keeps it feeling fresh and summery, whilst still event appropriate.

Shop the Look:

Agua by Agua Bendita Palmera Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress £580 SHOP NOW No brand does summer dresses like Agua by Agua Bendita, one of their styles are at the top of my wishlist.

Demellier The Santorini £265 SHOP NOW A straw bag is a summer essential and you'll reach for it year after year.

Jimmy Choo Chara Flat £550 SHOP NOW I love the rope detailing of these Jimmy Choo sandals.