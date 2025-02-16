If Skinny Jeans Are Really Back This Year, These Are the 5 Best Tops to Wear Them With
Just when I've settled into being a baggy or barrel-leg jeans girl, along comes another new (or in this case, not new at all) jeans trend. The return of skinny jeans was not something I would have expected, but I'm not actually mad about it. Initially, the flashbacks of my 15-year-old self laying on my mum's living room floor trying to put a pair of spray-on Topshop 'Jamie' jeans (remember those?) were quite overwhelming. But after realising that, as someone now in my 30s, there's no way I will be squeezing myself into any fashion item, I came to terms with the return of one of my most-loved jeans from the early '00s. After all, there was a long period of time when I couldn't possibly fathom wearing any other form of jeans. So why not give them another go?
For 2025, though, the look is skinny but not spray-on, so don't get the two confused and end up in a Ross from Friends stuck trousers situation. And instead of a vest top and skinny scarf—the Kate Moss circa 2007 way—there are certain tops that make the classic feel fresh instead of dated. And after looking for some inspiration from some of the most stylish women on Instagram, I've found the 5 top styles that work best with skinny jeans right now. The best part? You probably already own every single one.
The Best Tops to Wear With Skinny Jeans In 2025:
1. Roll Neck
Style Notes: There's something effortlessly chic about a high neck top and skinny jeans pairing, isn't there? Just make sure you keep the look streamlined by tucking it in—try adding a belt—and keep the look polished by wearing with heeled boots or sandals come spring.
Shop the Trend:
Marks and Spencer's cashmere never fails to impress.
2. Polo Top
Style Notes: Rugby shirts and polo tops are a mini trend for 2025, so naturally they're being worn as part of the skinny jeans revival. Kara has worn hers tucked in, but you could easily go for an oversized style and wear loose with ballet flats.
Shop the Trend:
3. Blazer (as a top!)
Style Notes: Instead of fitted blazers that used to be worn with skinny jeans and a vest, switch to an oversized or cinched iteration and style done up as a top without anything underneath. It can help to balance out the skinny leg of the jean, creating a duo that feels new.
Shop the Trend:
Be quick—there's no way this one will stay in stock again for long.
4. A Classic Shirt
Style Notes: Denim, classic white or striped, any shirt goes with skinny jeans. Style the Parisian way, like Salome, by wearing buttoned up with heels or layer with a vest top and jacket with flat shoes.
Shop the Trend:
With Nothing Underneath are my favourite for any type of shirt.
5. Slim-Fitting T-shirt
Style Notes: Sometimes, classic fuss-free looks are best—enter: T-shirt and skinny jeans. Loved for years, there's no denying this is one of those easy throw-on-and-go outfits that just works. If it ain't broke!
Shop the Trend:
I've tried so many white T-shirts, but Uniqlo is by far my favourite.
