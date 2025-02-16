If Skinny Jeans Are Really Back This Year, These Are the 5 Best Tops to Wear Them With

Just when I've settled into being a baggy or barrel-leg jeans girl, along comes another new (or in this case, not new at all) jeans trend. The return of skinny jeans was not something I would have expected, but I'm not actually mad about it. Initially, the flashbacks of my 15-year-old self laying on my mum's living room floor trying to put a pair of spray-on Topshop 'Jamie' jeans (remember those?) were quite overwhelming. But after realising that, as someone now in my 30s, there's no way I will be squeezing myself into any fashion item, I came to terms with the return of one of my most-loved jeans from the early '00s. After all, there was a long period of time when I couldn't possibly fathom wearing any other form of jeans. So why not give them another go?

For 2025, though, the look is skinny but not spray-on, so don't get the two confused and end up in a Ross from Friends stuck trousers situation. And instead of a vest top and skinny scarf—the Kate Moss circa 2007 way—there are certain tops that make the classic feel fresh instead of dated. And after looking for some inspiration from some of the most stylish women on Instagram, I've found the 5 top styles that work best with skinny jeans right now. The best part? You probably already own every single one.

The Best Tops to Wear With Skinny Jeans In 2025:

1. Roll Neck

Style Notes: There's something effortlessly chic about a high neck top and skinny jeans pairing, isn't there? Just make sure you keep the look streamlined by tucking it in—try adding a belt—and keep the look polished by wearing with heeled boots or sandals come spring.

Shop the Trend:

Marks and Spencer Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper £95 SHOP NOW Marks and Spencer's cashmere never fails to impress.

Reformation Nell Knit Top £88 SHOP NOW A cream roll-neck feels extra chic.

ANINE BING Kyle Ribbed Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater £200 SHOP NOW Anine Bing always has the best basics.

H&M Polo-Neck Top £13 SHOP NOW You'll layer this Breton so many ways.

2. Polo Top

Style Notes: Rugby shirts and polo tops are a mini trend for 2025, so naturally they're being worn as part of the skinny jeans revival. Kara has worn hers tucked in, but you could easily go for an oversized style and wear loose with ballet flats.

Shop the Trend:

ZARA Ribbed Knit Polo Shirt £23 SHOP NOW I want chocolate brown everything right now.

Cos Knitted Silk Polo Shirt £85 SHOP NOW Firmly on my wish list.

MANGO Cropped Knitted Polo Shirt £33 SHOP NOW Love this for spring with a skirt and trench coat.

GANNI Blue Striped Long Sleeve Polo Shirt £165 SHOP NOW Sporty rugby style tops are a thing.

3. Blazer (as a top!)

Style Notes: Instead of fitted blazers that used to be worn with skinny jeans and a vest, switch to an oversized or cinched iteration and style done up as a top without anything underneath. It can help to balance out the skinny leg of the jean, creating a duo that feels new.

Shop the Trend:

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer £175 SHOP NOW Be quick—there's no way this one will stay in stock again for long.

Cos Relaxed Shawl-Collar Wool-Hopsack Blazer £225 SHOP NOW I'll be stealing this one from the men's section.

MANGO Belt Structured Blazer £110 SHOP NOW This cinched style is so good.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Crepe Blazer £305 SHOP NOW You can't beat a Frankie Shop style.

4. A Classic Shirt

Style Notes: Denim, classic white or striped, any shirt goes with skinny jeans. Style the Parisian way, like Salome, by wearing buttoned up with heels or layer with a vest top and jacket with flat shoes.

Shop the Trend:

With Nothing Underneath The Classic Denim £130 SHOP NOW With Nothing Underneath are my favourite for any type of shirt.

Arket Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt £77 SHOP NOW All about that relaxed silhouette.

Hush Davina Oversized Denim Shirt £79 SHOP NOW I like that this has a Western feel.

MATTEAU + Net Sustain Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt £370 SHOP NOW Wear over a vest top with ballet flats.

5. Slim-Fitting T-shirt

Style Notes: Sometimes, classic fuss-free looks are best—enter: T-shirt and skinny jeans. Loved for years, there's no denying this is one of those easy throw-on-and-go outfits that just works. If it ain't broke!

Shop the Trend:

Uniqlo 100% Supima Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt £15 SHOP NOW I've tried so many white T-shirts, but Uniqlo is by far my favourite.

Cos Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW COS also has some of the best T-shirts.

H&M Fitted Microfibre T-Shirt £13 SHOP NOW This one is so comfy.