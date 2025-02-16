If Skinny Jeans Are Really Back This Year, These Are the 5 Best Tops to Wear Them With

Just when I've settled into being a baggy or barrel-leg jeans girl, along comes another new (or in this case, not new at all) jeans trend. The return of skinny jeans was not something I would have expected, but I'm not actually mad about it. Initially, the flashbacks of my 15-year-old self laying on my mum's living room floor trying to put a pair of spray-on Topshop 'Jamie' jeans (remember those?) were quite overwhelming. But after realising that, as someone now in my 30s, there's no way I will be squeezing myself into any fashion item, I came to terms with the return of one of my most-loved jeans from the early '00s. After all, there was a long period of time when I couldn't possibly fathom wearing any other form of jeans. So why not give them another go?

For 2025, though, the look is skinny but not spray-on, so don't get the two confused and end up in a Ross from Friends stuck trousers situation. And instead of a vest top and skinny scarf—the Kate Moss circa 2007 way—there are certain tops that make the classic feel fresh instead of dated. And after looking for some inspiration from some of the most stylish women on Instagram, I've found the 5 top styles that work best with skinny jeans right now. The best part? You probably already own every single one.

The Best Tops to Wear With Skinny Jeans In 2025:

1. Roll Neck

Aida wearing roll neck

(Image credit: @aidabadji)

Style Notes: There's something effortlessly chic about a high neck top and skinny jeans pairing, isn't there? Just make sure you keep the look streamlined by tucking it in—try adding a belt—and keep the look polished by wearing with heeled boots or sandals come spring.

Shop the Trend:

Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper
Marks and Spencer
Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper

Marks and Spencer's cashmere never fails to impress.

Nell Knit Top
Reformation
Nell Knit Top

A cream roll-neck feels extra chic.

Kyle Ribbed Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater
ANINE BING
Kyle Ribbed Wool-Blend Turtleneck Sweater

Anine Bing always has the best basics.

Polo-Neck Top
H&M
Polo-Neck Top

You'll layer this Breton so many ways.

2. Polo Top

Symphonyofsilk wearing skinny jeans

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

Style Notes: Rugby shirts and polo tops are a mini trend for 2025, so naturally they're being worn as part of the skinny jeans revival. Kara has worn hers tucked in, but you could easily go for an oversized style and wear loose with ballet flats.

Shop the Trend:

Ribbed Knit Polo Shirt
ZARA
Ribbed Knit Polo Shirt

I want chocolate brown everything right now.

Knitted Silk Polo Shirt
Cos
Knitted Silk Polo Shirt

Firmly on my wish list.

Cropped Knitted Polo Shirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Cropped Knitted Polo Shirt

Love this for spring with a skirt and trench coat.

Blue Striped Long Sleeve Polo Shirt
GANNI
Blue Striped Long Sleeve Polo Shirt

Sporty rugby style tops are a thing.

3. Blazer (as a top!)

Lois wearing skinny jeans

(Image credit: @_loissterling)

Style Notes: Instead of fitted blazers that used to be worn with skinny jeans and a vest, switch to an oversized or cinched iteration and style done up as a top without anything underneath. It can help to balance out the skinny leg of the jean, creating a duo that feels new.

Shop the Trend:

Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer

Be quick—there's no way this one will stay in stock again for long.

Relaxed Shawl-Collar Wool-Hopsack Blazer
Cos
Relaxed Shawl-Collar Wool-Hopsack Blazer

I'll be stealing this one from the men's section.

Belt Structured Blazer - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Belt Structured Blazer

This cinched style is so good.

Bea Crepe Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Crepe Blazer

You can't beat a Frankie Shop style.

4. A Classic Shirt

Salome wearing skinny jeans

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Style Notes: Denim, classic white or striped, any shirt goes with skinny jeans. Style the Parisian way, like Salome, by wearing buttoned up with heels or layer with a vest top and jacket with flat shoes.

Shop the Trend:

The Classic: Denim, Blue
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic Denim

With Nothing Underneath are my favourite for any type of shirt.

Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt
Arket
Relaxed-Fit Poplin Shirt

All about that relaxed silhouette.

Davina Oversized Denim Shirt
Hush
Davina Oversized Denim Shirt

I like that this has a Western feel.

+ Net Sustain Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt
MATTEAU
+ Net Sustain Striped Organic Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Wear over a vest top with ballet flats.

5. Slim-Fitting T-shirt

Smythsisters wearing skinny jeans

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Sometimes, classic fuss-free looks are best—enter: T-shirt and skinny jeans. Loved for years, there's no denying this is one of those easy throw-on-and-go outfits that just works. If it ain't broke!

Shop the Trend:

100% Supima Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt
Uniqlo
100% Supima Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt

I've tried so many white T-shirts, but Uniqlo is by far my favourite.

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
Cos
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

COS also has some of the best T-shirts.

Fitted Microfibre T-Shirt
H&M
Fitted Microfibre T-Shirt

This one is so comfy.

Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
TOTEME
Ribbed Stretch-Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

A good quality style is well worth the investment.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.

