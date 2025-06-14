I Want This to Be My Chicest Summer Yet—7 Simple Anti-Dress Outfits That Will Get Me There

From striped shirts with wide-leg jeans to cropped cardigans and flowing trousers, these are the summer top and trouser combinations that I'm copying to help me have my most stylish summer yet.

Summer tops and trousers outfits
(Image credit: @_livmadeline / @hannahlewisstylist / @leasy_inparis)
By
published
in Features

I don't know about you, but when the temperature rises and I'm faced with the age-old summer dressing dilemma of how to look put-together whilst staying cool, I normally opt for a dress. And while dresses will always have a place in my heart—and wardrobe—this year I'm planning on mixing it up a bit. For summer 2025, there's one foolproof combination that seems to be eclipsing my dresses: a great top and trouser pairing.

There's something undeniably chic about a well-styled trouser look in summer that works just as well for sweltering city days as it does for balmy evening plans. The beauty of summer tops and trousers lies in their versatility—you can go from casual daytime errands to dinner dates simply by switching up your accessories or shoes.

pj trousers and a vest top

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

But not all summer top and trouser combinations are created equal. The key is finding pieces that breathe well in the heat whilst still looking effortlessly chic. Think flowing wide-leg trousers paired with breezy crop tops, or crisp linen trousers with a simple tank—these are the combinations that will see you through the season in style.

I've been studying how fashion influencers are mastering this pairing for summer, and there's plenty of inspiration to go around. Keep scrolling for my favourite summer tops and trousers outfits, plus the key pieces you need to nail the looks yourself if you too are pressing pause on your dresses.

Tops to wear with linen trousers

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

7 Summer Top-and-Trouser Outfits That Are Making Me Forget About Dresses:

1. Linen Trousers + Strappy Top + Statement Necklace

fashion influencer in black strappy top and white trousers

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: Who doesn't love a monochromatic look? Hannah's statement jewellery is the perfect way to elevate this simple black top and white trouser look.

Shop the Look:

Fitted Strappy Cotton Blend Top
Massimo Dutti
Fitted Strappy Cotton Blend Top

A true staple.

Nobodys Child,

Nobodys Child
White Double Pleated Wide Leg Ava Trousers

The perfect length to show off your favourite summer sandals.

Sterling Silver Aria Cord Necklace
Monica Vinader
Sterling Silver Aria Cord Necklace

For statement pendant necklaces, look no further than Monica Vinader.

Owen Leather Shoulder Bag
STAUD
Owen Leather Shoulder Bag

Handcrafted to fit all your summer essentials.

2. Pinstripe Trousers + Tee

fashion influencer in pink pinstripe trousers and white crop tee

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Pink pinstripe trousers are a fun addition to your summer outfit rotation. Keep it simple with a classic white fitted tank on top and let the trousers do the talking.

Shop the Look:

Cotton Modal Crop T-Shirt
ZARA
Cotton Modal Crop T-Shirt

You can always count on Zara for your summer basics.

Hudson Canyon Textured Stripe Pants
Free People
Hudson Canyon Textured Stripe Pants

Because summer trousers should be fun, right?

Oval-Frame Rose Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Oval-Frame Rose Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

One word: timeless.

Adidas Originals Samba Og
& Other Stories
Adidas Originals Samba Og

Adidas sambas will always be a firm favourite of mine.

3. Cream Jeans + Striped Shirt + Wedges

fashion influencer in cream wide-leg jeans and blue shirt

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: A blue and white striped shirt captures quintessential summer elegance, in my opinion. Styled with cream wide-leg jeans, you've got the perfect pairing. Add a woven basket bag and espadrille wedges to complete this effortlessly chic French-girl look.

Shop the Look:

Ribbed Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top

Available in six neutral colourways.

The Boyfriend: Linen, Sky Blue Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Linen, Sky Blue Stripe

hands down the best brand for shirts.

Wide-Leg Denim Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Denim Trousers

I'm leaning into cream denim this summer.

Loewe, Medium Anagram Basket Bag in Iraca Palm and Calfskin
Loewe
Medium Anagram Basket Bag in Iraca Palm and Calfskin

Loewe basket bags are simply iconic.

Castañer Chiara Cotton Wedge Espadrille Sandals
Castañer
Castañer Chiara Cotton Wedge Espadrille Sandals

There's something nostalgic about raffia wedges in summer.

4. Tie-Front Crop + Black Wide-Leg Trousers

fashion influencer in black trousers and white tie-front top

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: The white tie-front cropped top has long since cemented itself as a summer wardrobe staple. Paired with flowing black wide-leg trousers and colourful sandals, this look strikes the perfect balance between relaxed and put-together.

Shop the Look:

Frill-Trimmed Cotton Blouse
H&M
Frill-Trimmed Cotton Blouse

So pretty.

Mabel Fluid Wide Leg Crinkle Trousers
hush
Mabel Fluid Wide Leg Crinkle Trousers

Style doesn't need to sacrifice comfort.

Large Crochet-Straw Tote
& Other Stories
Large Crochet-Straw Tote

From the shops to the beach.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

For a pop of colour to neutral summer outfits.

5. Capri Trousers + Bandeau

fashion influencer in capri trousers and leather jacket

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: This rich chocolate brown trouser moment shows how earthy tones can feel fresh for summer. I like how Amaka has opted for a simple grey tank and oversized leather blazer to complement the look.

Shop the Look:

Cotton Fold Over Bandeau - Light Grey Melange
Adanola
Cotton Fold Over Bandeau

Bandeaus mean no chance of tan lines.

Capri Leggings – Burgundy – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Capri Leggings

Capri trousers are definitely having their moment with me.

Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
Whistles
Black Clean Bonded Leather Jacket

Throw over your shoulders on chillier summer evenings.

Cow-Print Leather Tote
& Other Stories
Cow-Print Leather Tote

Obsessed.

6. Strapless Top + Wide-Leg Jeans

fashion influencer in stripey bandeau and jeans

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Style Notes: A strapless bandeau proves that simple pieces can make the biggest impact. Pair with classic blue jeans to create a timeless summer look that never fails.

Shop the Look:

Asymmetrical Strapless Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Asymmetrical Strapless Top

The white is classic, but there's a gorgeous turquoise shade too.

Cloud Loose Wide Jeans – Mid Blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Cloud Loose Wide Jeans

For those who like a slouchy fit.

Molten Large Hoops in Gold
Astrid & Miyu
Molten Large Hoops in Gold

My favourite jewellery brand.

7. Broderie Blouse + Baggy Jeans

Influencer styles a short sleeve blouse with jeans.

(Image credit: @bubblyaquarius)

Style Notes: When all else fails, you literally cannot go wrong with a broderie blouse and jeans look. Swap in baggy jeans for your standard straight-leg pair to help make the 'fit feel extra stylish.

Shop the Look:

Francia Top -- Salt
DOEN
Francia Top

The prettiest top I've seen this season.

Volume Wide-Leg Jeans
COS
Volume Wide-Leg Jeans

The perfect level of slouchiness.

Boston Suede Clogs
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Suede Clogs

Finish the look off with some Bostons or flip flops.

Katie Sims

Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.

Latest
  • Best spring trend for each zodiac sign shown in a collage of runway images from the spring-summer 2025 collections of Tibi, Bottega Veneta; Miu Miu, Carven, Del Core, Dries Van Noten
    The Stars Have Spoken—Here's The Best Trend For Each Zodiac Sign to Adopt RN

    Call it a cosmic intervention.

  • Woman wearing a yellow button-down and light-wash jeans.
    The Top Summer Trends Who Wear Wear Editors Are Shopping in 2025