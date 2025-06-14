I Want This to Be My Chicest Summer Yet—7 Simple Anti-Dress Outfits That Will Get Me There
From striped shirts with wide-leg jeans to cropped cardigans and flowing trousers, these are the summer top and trouser combinations that I'm copying to help me have my most stylish summer yet.
I don't know about you, but when the temperature rises and I'm faced with the age-old summer dressing dilemma of how to look put-together whilst staying cool, I normally opt for a dress. And while dresses will always have a place in my heart—and wardrobe—this year I'm planning on mixing it up a bit. For summer 2025, there's one foolproof combination that seems to be eclipsing my dresses: a great top and trouser pairing.
There's something undeniably chic about a well-styled trouser look in summer that works just as well for sweltering city days as it does for balmy evening plans. The beauty of summer tops and trousers lies in their versatility—you can go from casual daytime errands to dinner dates simply by switching up your accessories or shoes.
But not all summer top and trouser combinations are created equal. The key is finding pieces that breathe well in the heat whilst still looking effortlessly chic. Think flowing wide-leg trousers paired with breezy crop tops, or crisp linen trousers with a simple tank—these are the combinations that will see you through the season in style.
I've been studying how fashion influencers are mastering this pairing for summer, and there's plenty of inspiration to go around. Keep scrolling for my favourite summer tops and trousers outfits, plus the key pieces you need to nail the looks yourself if you too are pressing pause on your dresses.
7 Summer Top-and-Trouser Outfits That Are Making Me Forget About Dresses:
1. Linen Trousers + Strappy Top + Statement Necklace
Style Notes: Who doesn't love a monochromatic look? Hannah's statement jewellery is the perfect way to elevate this simple black top and white trouser look.
Shop the Look:
2. Pinstripe Trousers + Tee
Style Notes: Pink pinstripe trousers are a fun addition to your summer outfit rotation. Keep it simple with a classic white fitted tank on top and let the trousers do the talking.
Shop the Look:
3. Cream Jeans + Striped Shirt + Wedges
Style Notes: A blue and white striped shirt captures quintessential summer elegance, in my opinion. Styled with cream wide-leg jeans, you've got the perfect pairing. Add a woven basket bag and espadrille wedges to complete this effortlessly chic French-girl look.
Shop the Look:
4. Tie-Front Crop + Black Wide-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: The white tie-front cropped top has long since cemented itself as a summer wardrobe staple. Paired with flowing black wide-leg trousers and colourful sandals, this look strikes the perfect balance between relaxed and put-together.
Shop the Look:
5. Capri Trousers + Bandeau
Style Notes: This rich chocolate brown trouser moment shows how earthy tones can feel fresh for summer. I like how Amaka has opted for a simple grey tank and oversized leather blazer to complement the look.
Shop the Look:
6. Strapless Top + Wide-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: A strapless bandeau proves that simple pieces can make the biggest impact. Pair with classic blue jeans to create a timeless summer look that never fails.
Shop the Look:
7. Broderie Blouse + Baggy Jeans
Style Notes: When all else fails, you literally cannot go wrong with a broderie blouse and jeans look. Swap in baggy jeans for your standard straight-leg pair to help make the 'fit feel extra stylish.
Shop the Look:
Katie is a freelance contributor for Who What Wear UK. She has been writing freelance since early 2022, after completing her Master's in Media and Journalism at Newcastle University. Her main focus so far has been writing for interior design titles, most notably Ideal Home. She started out writing ecommerce content for a number of interiors titles, including Homes & Gardens, Real Homes, and Gardeningetc., before moving on to become a regular contributor to Ideal Home's digital news team. She also writes for woman&home. More recently, Katie has started writing around different topics including health and wellness, fashion and beauty. She loves consuming fashion and beauty content most of all, and is always on the hunt for ways to elevate her style. She has a particular passion for skincare, and is always up for trying new products that might help her skin glow. Katie lives in Leeds with her partner, and when she's not reading (and writing) fashion and beauty content, she's probably out for a long walk with a flat white in hand.