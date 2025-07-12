This Luxe-Looking Sandal Colour is Taking Over from Black This Summer—5 Chic Ways to Wear the Trend
Sure, black sandals are timeless, but this summer it's brown sandals that are really dominating. Chic, luxe-looking and verstatile, here are 5 outfits with brown sandals to copy this season.
With summer finally here and my winter wardrobe firmly stowed away, I’m now looking at what items I actually need to invest in. Summer dresses and light fabrics line my wardrobe, and while it’s tempting to buy more clothes, I’ve come to realise I don’t actually need any. And while I love classic summer buys, I really don’t need five different pairs of cream linen trousers, or four black dresses.
After taking a closer look at my outfits and regular combos I wear, it’s the accessories I’m actually in need of. They have the ability to instantly elevate an outfit and bring it altogether. Whether it’s a piece of jewellery, a statement bag or a versatile shoe, they all play their part in the overall look.
While my boyfriend will argue that shoes are something I don’t need, I think otherwise. I haven’t dared to count how many pairs of sandals I have, but one thing that is lacking in them is colour. I have realised the majority are black. And as much as I love black, sometimes it’s a bit too harsh with certain other colours. Enter: the brown sandal. While it’s still a darker option, it gives a softer finish to an outfit than the harshness of black.
I'm not the only person to think this it seems. Brown sandals are dominating more than ever right now, with fashion people across Europe (and beyond) swapping their black pairs for chic, luxe-looking brown styles.
So, I’ve done some research and compiled five outfit combinations that showcase how easy it is to wear brown sandals, with the aim that this will convince me (and my boyfriend) that a brown sandal should be my number 1 summer 2025 purchase. Whether it’s denim shorts and a vest, or a floaty white dress, the brown sandal is arguably my new unsung wardrobe hero.
5 Outfits With Brown Sandals I’ll Be Recreating This Summer:
1. Brown Sandals + Denim Shorts
Style Notes: While I can guarantee most people own them, denim shorts can sometimes be a bit tricky to style. My tip: don’t overthink it and keep it simple. Opt for a basic tee or vest and just add your brown sandals with it. A simple pair of flip flops go a long way.
2. Brown Sandals + Lace Skirt
Style notes: A lace skirt can sometimes feel overwhelming for everyday wear. By pairing it with an oversized tee, it makes it feel more attainable and less dressy. Bring colour in with jewellery and finish off with your brown sandal.
3. Brown Sandals + Striped Trousers
Style Notes: The good thing about brown sandals is that they’re a neutral colour. When it comes to summer, we all tend to gravitate towards lighter tones and whites, and the softness of the brown means they slot right in, and don’t be afraid to pair them with a print like a stripe or a polka dot.
4. Brown Sandals + Gingham Shorts
Style Notes: As it's summer, naturally, our favourite picnic-inspired print is back. Gingham seems to be much more popular this year than normal. I absolutely love how Kezia has matched her shorts with a printed graphic tee and topped it off with brown sandals.
5. Brown Sandals + White Dress
Style Notes: A white dress in summer is the core of any summer capsule wardrobe. It’s an effortlessly sophisticated option that looks instantly put-together. Pair with your brown sandals and add a slouchy bag and you’re ready to go. Also, if you were thinking Lison's look was a skirt and top, it's actually a gorgeous layered bandeau dress!