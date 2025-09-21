And Now, 10 Iconic Celebrity Jeans Outfits That Are Permanently on My Moodboard

From Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy to Julia Roberts, these A-lister denim outfits are always worth replicating. Scroll on to see the most iconic jeans outfits as curated by me, a fashion expert.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
If there's one item that everyone needs to have in their wardrobe, it's a pair of jeans. Wide-leg or straight, light wash or deep indigo, denim has truly earned a place in every closet. And while today's influencers are always delivering plenty of outfit inspiration, it's a handful of truly iconic A-lister looks that stay fixed in my memory. Whether from the Nineties or just this past awards season, these are looks that I consider denim classics.

As these looks prove, gone are the days when jeans were only for casual daytime wear—although they'll always be my daily go-to. With a few easy styling tweaks, your denim can be dressed for any occasion. Just look at Julia Roberts wearing jeans and a blazer on the red carpet at the Venice Biennale. But if you do need a refresh of your daytime denim ensembles, look to the women who nail classic, effortless elegance, like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy or Princess Diana.

Here, discover my edit of the truly iconic jeans outfits that stand the test of time, and the pieces you need to recreate the look for yourself.

The Most Iconic Jean Outfits:

1. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: With a new TV show focused on the romance between Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. on the way, the American fashion icon has been on my mind, and what better outfit captures her style than this? Effortlessly chic, as was her signature, this combo of classic blue jeans and black pieces is a 10/10.

2. Beyonce

Beyonce in double denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Fresh off the Cowboy Carter tour, Beyonce has brought back Americana-inspired denim in a big way. If you're looking to embrace the double denim look this season, follow her cue and go for a Western-inspired combination complete with shag jacket—cowboy hat optional.

3. Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Alamy)

Style Notes: Alexa Chung has always nailed elevated-casual daytime wear, and this outfit is the perfect example. I love how she uses wardrobe staples like a blazer and Breton stripe top, but gives it a playful twist with the gold heels.

4. Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If anyone can prove that jeans are appropriate for nighttime, it's Laura Harrier. The impeccably dressed star nails the elegant jeans look by pairing a silky shirt and heels with her blue denim.

5. Princess Diana

Princess Diana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Perhaps one of the most iconic jeans outfits is this look by Princess Diana, which cemented blue denim as a true fashion essential. This is a masterclass in layering.

6. Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: My kind of airport outfit. This look is such a Nineties vibe—blue jeans, classic white shirt and layered blazer and knit.

7. Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Think of Sienna Miller and you think of effortlessly cool style. This outfit perfectly captures that association—simple blue jeans given a subtly rocker lift with a leather trench and pointed-toe boots.

8. Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: In case you needed further proof tha