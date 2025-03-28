This Edgy Accessory Is a Tried-and-True Way to Elevate Any Outfit for Under $100

Belts aren't really for holding your pants up these days. It's not about practicality. If you look at any of the runways, belts are being utilized as tops. They're being styled in threes, layered on top of each other like necklaces. They're worn around the midriff with carabiners hanging them from a skirt. Belts are getting weird, and we're into it.

If anything, it feels like belts are finally getting the freakiness they deserve. You don't have to feel like you need to wear a belt—you really want to wear a belt these days. They've always been a great accessory, especially when you consider they're an easy way to add texture to a look and break up a silhouette. Now, they're being styled in ways that are far more fun and less typical.

Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Prada Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

But it's not always easy to pull off a belt as a top or wear three at once. If you want to get in on the belt fun but not go too far, studded belts are a great option. They're edgy but not too out-there. Their punk roots shine through but not in an intimidating way. With their silver studs, they're basically a piece of silver jewelry you can wear around your hips.

Studded belts are also fairly affordable. You can easily score one for under $100. If you really want to invest, there's the Déhanche Revenge Belt with grommets and rings that make it appear pierced multiple times, which is also a great option if you've always wanted more piercings without the hassle or permanence.

Studded belts are also a little freaky without being too freaky. You'll wear them forever, even if people stop wearing belts as tops or dresses made out of belts. With so many great options on the market, now is the best time to find your perfect match. If you'd want to go ahead and wear a bunch at once à la the latest Schiaparelli fall/winter show, there really couldn't be a better time to do so.

Madewell Studded Western Belt

Size Range: XXS–XXL

Gap Vegan Leather Studded Belt

Size Range: XS–XL

Anderson's Black Stud Belt

Size Range: 75 cm–110 cm

Massimo Dutti Studded Nappa Leather Belt

Size Range: XS–L

Banana Republic Skinny Leather Grommet Belt

Size Range: XS–XXL

Déhanche Revenge Ring Leather Belt

Size Range: XS–XL

Khaite Benny Silvertone Studded Leather Belt

Size Range: 28 in–36 in

petit moments Phoenix Belt With Disc Studs

Size Range: XS/S–M/L

Still Here Studded Belt in Dark Brown

Size Range: XS/S–M/L

Free People Rhodes Stud Belt

Size Range: XS/S–L/XL

OUR LEGACY Black Star Fall Belt

Size Range: 70 cm–100cm