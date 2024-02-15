I Can't Think of Anything More Elegant Than These 12 Spring Outfit Ideas

With the mile signs on the highway to spring counting down faster and faster with each passing day, it's time to stop talking about warm-weather outfit planning and actually start doing it. For me, such a process has to always start with one thing, a theme, aka the vibe I'm hoping to achieve from mid-March, when spring officially kicks off, until summer. And after some soul-searching and even more Instagram scrolling, I've picked mine: elegance.

To get into the spring frame of mind, I set aside a few hours earlier this week to start researching outfit ideas that align with my mission of looking utterly elegant throughout the season ahead. And since I'm well aware of the fact that my fashion goals for 2024 aren't exactly groundbreaking, I thought I'd go ahead and share my findings in case anyone's interested but doesn't have quite as much designated outfit-ideating time in the week as I do.

Scroll down to discover 12 elegant spring outfits that I'll be channeling when warmer days finally arrive.

What you'll need: Black blazer or jacket + white T-shirt + brown jeans + kitten-heel pumps

Don't worry—you don't need a Birkin to dress as elegantly as Anouk this spring (although it definitely wouldn't hurt). A neutral color palette of browns, white, and black on sleek silhouettes will more than do the trick.

Shop the look:

The Row Eglitta Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants $990 SHOP NOW

The Row Almond Leather Pumps $920 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: White button-down shirt + denim midi skirt + black knee-high boots

Though I wouldn't describe the micro-mini denim skirts that dominated the Y2K era as elegant per se, the longer, darker-wash versions that are popping up everywhere this year absolutely fall into that category.

Shop the look:

Nili Lotan Raphael Cotton Poplin Shirt $325 SHOP NOW

Ami Paris Denim Pencil Skirt $335 SHOP NOW

Gianvito Rossi Leather Knee-High Boots $1775 $1242 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Cream blazer + white tank top + cream maxi skirt

Sometimes, it's the simplest looks that pack the most punch. By keeping the color palette minimal and adding silky textures, this easy outfit came out extremely luxe.

Shop the look:

Vince Cotton-Blend Tank Top $75 SHOP NOW

The Sei Silk Maxi Skirt $850 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Black halter top + white maxi column skirt + strappy black sandals

Once the temperatures start to warm up and you no longer need a jacket on nights out, the opportunity to wear fun necklines and open-back tops arises.

Shop the look:

KNWLS Petrol Ruched Halterneck Top $415 SHOP NOW

Vince Pencil Skirt $425 SHOP NOW

Proenza Schouler Square 60 Leather Sandals $515 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Long-line vest + dark-wash jeans + strappy sandals

I don't know about you, but whenever I don't know what to wear, I put on a tailored waistcoat and know that whatever it's paired with, the duo will be chic. That's probably why I own about a dozen of them in various colors, fabrics, and silhouettes.

Shop the look:

Citizens of Humanity Sierra Cotton Vest $396 $277 SHOP NOW

Ferragamo Chain-Embellished Patent Leather Sandals $995 SHOP NOW

Toteme Classic Cut Mid-Rise Straight Jeans $390 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Statement cropped blazer + off-white jeans + black heels

Whether you opt for a vintage option or find something new, a statement jacket in velvet, linen, or satin will never disappoint, especially when you keep the rest of the outfit fairly low-key, allowing your outerwear to step up as the centerpiece of the look.

Shop the look:

Blazé Milano Gliss Cotton and Linen Velvet Jacket $1360 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity Ayla Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $360 SHOP NOW

Burberry 85 Leather Pumps $870 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: White suit + white henley shirt

As long as you can keep yourself from spilling anything on it, a white suit is guaranteed to look elegant no matter where you're going or what it's paired with, though this look on TyLynn is making a strong case for keeping the color palette going with a sheer, white henley.

Shop the look:

Victoria Beckham Double-Breasted Blazer $1490 SHOP NOW

Victoria Beckham High-Rise Straight Pants $635 SHOP NOW

Gabriela Hearst Julian Cashmere and Silk Top $665 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Gray button-down shirt + gray jeans + classic belt + ballet flats

No matter the season, I'll always say that an all-gray color palette is the most luxurious one. Blame Prada. And nowhere is that proven better than in this look of Hanna wearing a gray button-down shirt tucked into gray jeans and offset with white ballet flats.

Shop the look:

The Row Sisilia Silk Shirt $1490 SHOP NOW

7 For All Mankind Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $235 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Leather-Trimmed Fishnet Ballet Flats $890 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Red sweater + white shorts + ballet flats + suede bag

For those days when you just can't put on something tailored or fitted, a simple pair of white, drawstring shorts and a red cashmere sweater will more than do in the elegance department. Just add ballet flats and a suede bag.

Shop the look:

Extreme Cashmere Kid Cropped Cashmere-Blend Sweater $295 SHOP NOW

Asceno London Cotton Pajama Shorts $190 SHOP NOW

Le Monde Béryl Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Flats $455 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Linen blazer + black button-down shirt + silky black pants

Lightweight layering is one of the surest ways to achieve an elegant outfit. Take a cue from Cortne and top a black button-down shirt with an oatmeal-colored linen blazer and add some slinky lounge pants.

Shop the look:

Jacquemus La Veste Tibau Linen-Blend Blazer $1345 $941 SHOP NOW

Nili Lotan Mael Oversized Cotton Poplin Shirt $350 SHOP NOW

Joseph High-Rise Silk-Blend Flared Pants $675 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Gray sweater + white midi skirt + black oversize bag + white pumps

Following Prada's fall/winter 2023 show that heavily featured white skirts of all shapes and sweaters, the combo hasn't left my brain. It's the perfect no-fuss uniform for anyone wanting to achieve an elegant outfit without needing an extensive wardrobe and tons of expensive accessories.

Shop the look:

Toteme Wool Sweater $620 SHOP NOW

Toteme Linen Maxi Skirt $440 $308 SHOP NOW

Khaite Lotus Medium Suede Tote Bag $2900 SHOP NOW

What you'll need: Black suit + white tank top + white button-down shirt + mules

Elegance is great and all, but you also need a touch of edge to make an outfit feel balanced and complete. That's why this open-shirt concept with a black suit and tank top is so perfect.

Shop the look:

Joseph Joe Cotton Poplin Shirt $295 SHOP NOW

Wardrobe.NYC Oversized Single-Breasted Wool Blazer $1000 SHOP NOW