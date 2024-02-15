I Can't Think of Anything More Elegant Than These 12 Spring Outfit Ideas
With the mile signs on the highway to spring counting down faster and faster with each passing day, it's time to stop talking about warm-weather outfit planning and actually start doing it. For me, such a process has to always start with one thing, a theme, aka the vibe I'm hoping to achieve from mid-March, when spring officially kicks off, until summer. And after some soul-searching and even more Instagram scrolling, I've picked mine: elegance.
To get into the spring frame of mind, I set aside a few hours earlier this week to start researching outfit ideas that align with my mission of looking utterly elegant throughout the season ahead. And since I'm well aware of the fact that my fashion goals for 2024 aren't exactly groundbreaking, I thought I'd go ahead and share my findings in case anyone's interested but doesn't have quite as much designated outfit-ideating time in the week as I do.
Scroll down to discover 12 elegant spring outfits that I'll be channeling when warmer days finally arrive.
What you'll need: Black blazer or jacket + white T-shirt + brown jeans + kitten-heel pumps
Don't worry—you don't need a Birkin to dress as elegantly as Anouk this spring (although it definitely wouldn't hurt). A neutral color palette of browns, white, and black on sleek silhouettes will more than do the trick.
Shop the look:
What you'll need: White button-down shirt + denim midi skirt + black knee-high boots
Though I wouldn't describe the micro-mini denim skirts that dominated the Y2K era as elegant per se, the longer, darker-wash versions that are popping up everywhere this year absolutely fall into that category.
Shop the look:
What you'll need: Cream blazer + white tank top + cream maxi skirt
Sometimes, it's the simplest looks that pack the most punch. By keeping the color palette minimal and adding silky textures, this easy outfit came out extremely luxe.
Shop the look:
What you'll need: Black halter top + white maxi column skirt + strappy black sandals
Once the temperatures start to warm up and you no longer need a jacket on nights out, the opportunity to wear fun necklines and open-back tops arises.
Shop the look:
What you'll need: Long-line vest + dark-wash jeans + strappy sandals
I don't know about you, but whenever I don't know what to wear, I put on a tailored waistcoat and know that whatever it's paired with, the duo will be chic. That's probably why I own about a dozen of them in various colors, fabrics, and silhouettes.
Shop the look:
What you'll need: Statement cropped blazer + off-white jeans + black heels
Whether you opt for a vintage option or find something new, a statement jacket in velvet, linen, or satin will never disappoint, especially when you keep the rest of the outfit fairly low-key, allowing your outerwear to step up as the centerpiece of the look.
Shop the look:
What you'll need: White suit + white henley shirt
As long as you can keep yourself from spilling anything on it, a white suit is guaranteed to look elegant no matter where you're going or what it's paired with, though this look on TyLynn is making a strong case for keeping the color palette going with a sheer, white henley.
Shop the look:
What you'll need: Gray button-down shirt + gray jeans + classic belt + ballet flats
No matter the season, I'll always say that an all-gray color palette is the most luxurious one. Blame Prada. And nowhere is that proven better than in this look of Hanna wearing a gray button-down shirt tucked into gray jeans and offset with white ballet flats.
Shop the look:
What you'll need: Red sweater + white shorts + ballet flats + suede bag
For those days when you just can't put on something tailored or fitted, a simple pair of white, drawstring shorts and a red cashmere sweater will more than do in the elegance department. Just add ballet flats and a suede bag.
Shop the look:
What you'll need: Linen blazer + black button-down shirt + silky black pants
Lightweight layering is one of the surest ways to achieve an elegant outfit. Take a cue from Cortne and top a black button-down shirt with an oatmeal-colored linen blazer and add some slinky lounge pants.
Shop the look:
What you'll need: Gray sweater + white midi skirt + black oversize bag + white pumps
Following Prada's fall/winter 2023 show that heavily featured white skirts of all shapes and sweaters, the combo hasn't left my brain. It's the perfect no-fuss uniform for anyone wanting to achieve an elegant outfit without needing an extensive wardrobe and tons of expensive accessories.
Shop the look:
What you'll need: Black suit + white tank top + white button-down shirt + mules
Elegance is great and all, but you also need a touch of edge to make an outfit feel balanced and complete. That's why this open-shirt concept with a black suit and tank top is so perfect.
Shop the look:
Upon graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa in 2018, Eliza moved to New York City full time and started at Refinery29 as a fashion market writer, focusing on SEO-optimized market roundups. Later, she transitioned out of just market and began covering the site's fashion news beat as well as writing features pertaining to plus-size fashion, sustainability, adaptive fashion, need-to-know brands, and the latest runway and social media–driven trends. In 2021, after almost four years at Refinery29, she moved on to Who What Wear, where she continues to be a trusted source for fashion news, trends, and more. In her first year at Who What Wear, Eliza has profiled Dakota Fanning and Diane Kruger, two of the site's 2022 cover stars, and launched her own monthly column titled Let's Get a Room, where she heads to dressing rooms around New York City to show the site's readers what new items are just as good IRL as they appear online. Eliza also curates market for Who What Wear's email newsletters.
Eliza currently lives in SoHo, in far too close proximity to Lower Manhattan's bevy of shopping destinations. When she’s not popping into stores for inspiration (or more), she's probably running on the West Side Highway, watching a Formula 1 race, sprinting at Barry's, or sitting outside at one of SoHo's many cafés.
-
I Spent an Afternoon Scrolling Through Nordstrom—20 Affordable Buys You Need for Spring
Everything is under $100.
By Raina Mendonça
-
I'm On the Hunt For Fresh Outfit Inspo—5 Cool Looks I've Added to My Saved Folder
Instant fashion points guaranteed.
By Jess Kelham-Hohler
-
I'm a Self-Confessed Overdresser, But I'd Still Wear These 5 Chic Sweatshirt Outfits
I'm converted.
By Avalon Afriyie
-
The 7 Major Shoe Trends of Spring 2024, Period
Welcome to your seasonal footwear download.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
I'm a Gen Z Editor—21 New-In Spring Buys My Friends and I Are Eyeing Right Now
The bolder, the better.
By Sennen Prickett
-
6 Microtrends Redefining Spring 2024, According to an Expert
Prepare your wardrobes.
By Remy Farrell
-
This Jacket Trend Might Be the Death of the Oversize Blazer
You'll be ready to let it go after seeing this.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
Copenhagen Just Confirmed: These 7 Street Style Trends Will Reach Cult Status
Coming to a zip code near you…
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman