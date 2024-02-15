I Can't Think of Anything More Elegant Than These 12 Spring Outfit Ideas

By Eliza Huber
published

@hannamw wearing a gray poplin shirt tucked into belted gray jeans with white shoes and a Dior bag.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

With the mile signs on the highway to spring counting down faster and faster with each passing day, it's time to stop talking about warm-weather outfit planning and actually start doing it. For me, such a process has to always start with one thing, a theme, aka the vibe I'm hoping to achieve from mid-March, when spring officially kicks off, until summer. And after some soul-searching and even more Instagram scrolling, I've picked mine: elegance.

To get into the spring frame of mind, I set aside a few hours earlier this week to start researching outfit ideas that align with my mission of looking utterly elegant throughout the season ahead. And since I'm well aware of the fact that my fashion goals for 2024 aren't exactly groundbreaking, I thought I'd go ahead and share my findings in case anyone's interested but doesn't have quite as much designated outfit-ideating time in the week as I do.

Scroll down to discover 12 elegant spring outfits that I'll be channeling when warmer days finally arrive.

@anoukyve wearing a black jacket with a white T-shirt, brown jeans, and a brown Hermès Birkin bag.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

What you'll need: Black blazer or jacket + white T-shirt + brown jeans + kitten-heel pumps

Don't worry—you don't need a Birkin to dress as elegantly as Anouk this spring (although it definitely wouldn't hurt). A neutral color palette of browns, white, and black on sleek silhouettes will more than do the trick.

Shop the look:

Single-breasted blazer
Toteme
Single-Breasted Blazer

Eglitta corduroy wide-leg pants
The Row
Eglitta Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants

Almond leather pumps
The Row
Almond Leather Pumps

@sylviemus_ wearing a white button-down shirt and denim skirt with black boots.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

What you'll need: White button-down shirt + denim midi skirt + black knee-high boots

Though I wouldn't describe the micro-mini denim skirts that dominated the Y2K era as elegant per se, the longer, darker-wash versions that are popping up everywhere this year absolutely fall into that category.

Shop the look:

Nili Lotan, Raphael cotton poplin shirt
Nili Lotan
Raphael Cotton Poplin Shirt

Ami Paris, Denim pencil skirt
Ami Paris
Denim Pencil Skirt

Gianvito Rossi, Leather knee-high boots
Gianvito Rossi
Leather Knee-High Boots

@lefevrediary wearing a cream jacket-and-skirt set with a white tank top and white shoes.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

What you'll need: Cream blazer + white tank top + cream maxi skirt

Sometimes, it's the simplest looks that pack the most punch. By keeping the color palette minimal and adding silky textures, this easy outfit came out extremely luxe.

Shop the look:

Single-breasted blazer
Toteme
Single-Breasted Blazer

Cotton-blend tank top
Vince
Cotton-Blend Tank Top

Silk maxi skirt
The Sei
Silk Maxi Skirt

@iliridakrasniqi wearing a black bodysuit with a white maxi skirt and white sandals.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

What you'll need: Black halter top + white maxi column skirt + strappy black sandals

Once the temperatures start to warm up and you no longer need a jacket on nights out, the opportunity to wear fun necklines and open-back tops arises.

Shop the look:

Petrol ruched halterneck top
KNWLS
Petrol Ruched Halterneck Top

Pencil skirt
Vince
Pencil Skirt

Black Proenza Schouler Heeled Sandals
Proenza Schouler
Square 60 Leather Sandals

@kristenmarienichols wearing a long-line vest with jeans and strappy sandals.

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

What you'll need: Long-line vest + dark-wash jeans + strappy sandals

I don't know about you, but whenever I don't know what to wear, I put on a tailored waistcoat and know that whatever it's paired with, the duo will be chic. That's probably why I own about a dozen of them in various colors, fabrics, and silhouettes.

Shop the look:

Sierra cotton vest
Citizens of Humanity
Sierra Cotton Vest

Chain-embellished patent leather sandals
Ferragamo
Chain-Embellished Patent Leather Sandals

Classic Cut mid-rise straight jeans
Toteme
Classic Cut Mid-Rise Straight Jeans

@elizagracehuber wearing a green, patterned blazer and white jeans with a black bag.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

What you'll need: Statement cropped blazer + off-white jeans + black heels

Whether you opt for a vintage option or find something new, a statement jacket in velvet, linen, or satin will never disappoint, especially when you keep the rest of the outfit fairly low-key, allowing your outerwear to step up as the centerpiece of the look.

Shop the look:

Gliss cotton and linen velvet jacket
Blazé Milano
Gliss Cotton and Linen Velvet Jacket

Ayla mid-rise wide-leg jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

85 leather pumps
Burberry
85 Leather Pumps

@tylynnnguyen wearing a white suit with a matching sheer henley shirt.

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

What you'll need: White suit + white henley shirt

As long as you can keep yourself from spilling anything on it, a white suit is guaranteed to look elegant no matter where you're going or what it's paired with, though this look on TyLynn is making a strong case for keeping the color palette going with a sheer, white henley.

Shop the look:

Double-breasted blazer
Victoria Beckham
Double-Breasted Blazer

High-rise straight pants
Victoria Beckham
High-Rise Straight Pants

Julian cashmere and silk top
Gabriela Hearst
Julian Cashmere and Silk Top

@hannamw wearing a gray poplin shirt tucked into belted gray jeans with white shoes and a Dior bag.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

What you'll need: Gray button-down shirt + gray jeans + classic belt + ballet flats

No matter the season, I'll always say that an all-gray color palette is the most luxurious one. Blame Prada. And nowhere is that proven better than in this look of Hanna wearing a gray button-down shirt tucked into gray jeans and offset with white ballet flats.

Shop the look:

Sisilia silk shirt
The Row
Sisilia Silk Shirt

Low-rise straight-leg jeans
7 For All Mankind
Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Leather-trimmed fishnet ballet flats
Alaïa
Leather-Trimmed Fishnet Ballet Flats

Sasha Mei wearing a red sweater, white shorts, and ballet flats.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

What you'll need: Red sweater + white shorts + ballet flats + suede bag

For those days when you just can't put on something tailored or fitted, a simple pair of white, drawstring shorts and a red cashmere sweater will more than do in the elegance department. Just add ballet flats and a suede bag.

Shop the look:

Kid cropped cashmere-blend sweater
Extreme Cashmere
Kid Cropped Cashmere-Blend Sweater

London cotton pajama shorts
Asceno
London Cotton Pajama Shorts

Patent leather-trimmed mesh flats
Le Monde Béryl
Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Flats

@cortnebonilla wearing a linen blazer, black shirt, and silky black pants.

(Image credit: @cortnebonilla)

What you'll need: Linen blazer + black button-down shirt + silky black pants

Lightweight layering is one of the surest ways to achieve an elegant outfit. Take a cue from Cortne and top a black button-down shirt with an oatmeal-colored linen blazer and add some slinky lounge pants.

Shop the look:

La Veste Tibau linen-blend blazer
Jacquemus
La Veste Tibau Linen-Blend Blazer

Mael oversized cotton poplin shirt
Nili Lotan
Mael Oversized Cotton Poplin Shirt

High-rise silk-blend flared pants
Joseph
High-Rise Silk-Blend Flared Pants

@dawn.tan wearing a gray sweater with a white skirt, black bag, and white heels.

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

What you'll need: Gray sweater + white midi skirt + black oversize bag + white pumps

Following Prada's fall/winter 2023 show that heavily featured white skirts of all shapes and sweaters, the combo hasn't left my brain. It's the perfect no-fuss uniform for anyone wanting to achieve an elegant outfit without needing an extensive wardrobe and tons of expensive accessories.

Shop the look:

Wool sweater
Toteme
Wool Sweater

Linen maxi skirt
Toteme
Linen Maxi Skirt

Lotus Medium suede tote bag
Khaite
Lotus Medium Suede Tote Bag

@daniellejinadu wearing a black suit with a white, open button-down shirt and tank top.

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

What you'll need: Black suit + white tank top + white button-down shirt + mules

Elegance is great and all, but you also need a touch of edge to make an outfit feel balanced and complete. That's why this open-shirt concept with a black suit and tank top is so perfect.

Shop the look:

Joe cotton poplin shirt
Joseph
Joe Cotton Poplin Shirt

Oversized single-breasted wool blazer
Wardrobe.NYC
Oversized Single-Breasted Wool Blazer

Ripley mid-rise wide-leg pants
The Frankie Shop
Ripley Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pants

Eliza Huber
Fashion Editor
Eliza Huber is a Chicago-born, New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, plus-size fashion, brand discovery, and celebrity style. For the last year, she’s been covering all of the above for Who What Wear, where she first got her start as an intern and later a freelance writer in 2017.

Upon graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa in 2018, Eliza moved to New York City full time and started at Refinery29 as a fashion market writer, focusing on SEO-optimized market roundups. Later, she transitioned out of just market and began covering the site's fashion news beat as well as writing features pertaining to plus-size fashion, sustainability, adaptive fashion, need-to-know brands, and the latest runway and social media–driven trends. In 2021, after almost four years at Refinery29, she moved on to Who What Wear, where she continues to be a trusted source for fashion news, trends, and more. In her first year at Who What Wear, Eliza has profiled Dakota Fanning and Diane Kruger, two of the site's 2022 cover stars, and launched her own monthly column titled Let's Get a Room, where she heads to dressing rooms around New York City to show the site's readers what new items are just as good IRL as they appear online. Eliza also curates market for Who What Wear's email newsletters.

Eliza currently lives in SoHo, in far too close proximity to Lower Manhattan's bevy of shopping destinations. When she’s not popping into stores for inspiration (or more), she's probably running on the West Side Highway, watching a Formula 1 race, sprinting at Barry's, or sitting outside at one of SoHo's many cafés.
