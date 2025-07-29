Sure, You Can Wear Any Colour With White, But These 6 Shades Always Look Chicest With It

White is one of the most enduring and versatile colours in any capsule wardrobe. Clean, classic and endlessly adaptable, it works across every category—tailoring, denim, knitwear, outerwear—and always manages to feel polished. But while it might seem like the most neutral of tones (admittedly it is!) the colours you pair it with can completely change the mood of your outfit.
Some colour combinations enhance white’s minimal elegance, others inject a sense of warmth or contrast, and certain pairings just have that expensive-looking finish we’re all aiming for. Over time, I’ve noticed that fashion people tend to rely on a few key shades to make white feel even more elevated—each one subtle, wearable and timeless in its own way.
I want you to know that you really can't go wrong when it comes to choosing which colours to wear with white but, if you would like some extra inspiration, below, are a selection of shades that feel fresh and sleek, along with shopping suggestions to further illustrate my point.
The 6 Chicest Colours to Wear With White, No Question
1. Red and White
Style Notes: Striking yet classic, red and white is a bold pairing that never dates. Whether it’s a cherry red shoe worn with a white dress or a bold trouser with a white T-shirt tucked in, the combination always looks confident and polished—especially in summer.
Shop the Look:
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers
ZARA
Poplin Midi Skirt
Whistles
Red Ultimate Silk Shirt
2. Pale Yellow and White
Style Notes: Soft and very chic, pale yellow and white is a subtle, grown-up way to do colour. The two tones together feel gentle and light, perfect for linen fabrics and relaxed silhouettes. It’s the kind of combination that reads expensive without even trying. Of course, beige and sand tones give a similar effect, but this pairing feels especially modern.
Shop the Look:
Posse
Nancy Linen Top
Gap
White Wide-Leg Trousers
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress
ALAÏA
Click E/W Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
3. Brown and White
Style Notes: This is one of the most elegant pairings of all. Dark chocolate brown paired with white creates a rich contrast that feels luxurious but still easy to wear. Ideal for accessories, shoes, or tailored pieces, this duo is especially chic in more structured fabrics like suede.
Shop the Look:
COS
Suede-Collar Field Jacket
Free People
Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
SIMKHAI
Jamie Jersey Midi Dress
H&M
Strappy Sandals
4. Light Blue and White
Style Notes: Light blue worn with white always feels fresh, breezy and effortless. It evokes that clean, coastal mood—think billowing shirts, cotton trousers and easy separates. That and denim—classic denim hues also look the complementary part when worn with white.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
H&M
Midi Skirt
With Nothing Underneath
Classic Shirt in Celeste Blue
hush
Linen Blend Lya Bermuda Shorts
5. Green and White
Style Notes: Green brings a cool vibrancy to white—particularly shades like olive or apple. Whether it’s a green top with white trousers or accessories in the mix, this pairing feels grounded yet very fashionable. A favourite among minimalist dressers who still want a touch of colour.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
Pleated Blouse
LIFFNER
Sprout Large Suede Tote
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Daytona Pleated Grain De Poudre Wide-Leg Pants
6. Black and White
Style Notes: Black and white is, of course, the ultimate classic. Sharp, timeless and endlessly versatile, it works in any season. The key to making it feel modern? Play with proportions—wide-leg white trousers with a slim black tank, or a white dress anchored with black sandals or sunglasses.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.