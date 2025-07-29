Sure, You Can Wear Any Colour With White, But These 6 Shades Always Look Chicest With It

White is one of the most universal colours you can wear, and although you'll be hard pressed to find a shade that doesn't look good with it, these are the 6 chicest colours to wear with white.

A selection of influencers wear colours that look chic with white
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
Jump to category:
Maxine Eggenberger's avatar
By
published
in Features

White is one of the most enduring and versatile colours in any capsule wardrobe. Clean, classic and endlessly adaptable, it works across every category—tailoring, denim, knitwear, outerwear—and always manages to feel polished. But while it might seem like the most neutral of tones (admittedly it is!) the colours you pair it with can completely change the mood of your outfit.

Some colour combinations enhance white’s minimal elegance, others inject a sense of warmth or contrast, and certain pairings just have that expensive-looking finish we’re all aiming for. Over time, I’ve noticed that fashion people tend to rely on a few key shades to make white feel even more elevated—each one subtle, wearable and timeless in its own way.

I want you to know that you really can't go wrong when it comes to choosing which colours to wear with white but, if you would like some extra inspiration, below, are a selection of shades that feel fresh and sleek, along with shopping suggestions to further illustrate my point.

The 6 Chicest Colours to Wear With White, No Question

1. Red and White

@dawn.tan wears a white T-shirt with red trousers

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: Striking yet classic, red and white is a bold pairing that never dates. Whether it’s a cherry red shoe worn with a white dress or a bold trouser with a white T-shirt tucked in, the combination always looks confident and polished—especially in summer.

@mich.zad wears a red shirt with white bermuda shorts

(Image credit: @mich.zad)

Shop the Look:

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Linen-Blend Trousers

Zw Collection Poplin Midi Skirt
ZARA
Poplin Midi Skirt

Red Ultimate Silk Shirt
Whistles
Red Ultimate Silk Shirt

2. Pale Yellow and White

@sylviemus_ wears a yellow shirt with white trousers

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Soft and very chic, pale yellow and white is a subtle, grown-up way to do colour. The two tones together feel gentle and light, perfect for linen fabrics and relaxed silhouettes. It’s the kind of combination that reads expensive without even trying. Of course, beige and sand tones give a similar effect, but this pairing feels especially modern.

@kimturkington_ wears a yellow waistcoat with white trousers

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Shop the Look:

Nancy Linen Top
Posse
Nancy Linen Top

White Wide Leg Heavyweight Linen-Blend High Waisted Wide Trousers
Gap
White Wide-Leg Trousers

Balia Linen Dress
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

Click E/w Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Click E/W Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

3. Brown and White

@clemdelacreeme wears a brown jacket and white jeans

(Image credit: @clemdelacreeme)

Style Notes: This is one of the most elegant pairings of all. Dark chocolate brown paired with white creates a rich contrast that feels luxurious but still easy to wear. Ideal for accessories, shoes, or tailored pieces, this duo is especially chic in more structured fabrics like suede.

@aidabadji_ wears a white shirt and brown skirt

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Shop the Look:

Suede-Collar Field Jacket
COS
Suede-Collar Field Jacket

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Free People
Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

Jamie Jersey Midi Dress
SIMKHAI
Jamie Jersey Midi Dress

Strappy Sandals
H&M
Strappy Sandals

4. Light Blue and White

@leasy_inparis wears a blue shirt with white shorts

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: Light blue worn with white always feels fresh, breezy and effortless. It evokes that clean, coastal mood—think billowing shirts, cotton trousers and easy separates. That and denim—classic denim hues also look the complementary part when worn with white.

@divrav wears a blue shirt with a white vest top and skirt

(Image credit: @divrav)

Shop the Look:

Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper – Light Blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper

Midi Skirt
H&M
Midi Skirt

The Classic: Oxford, Celeste Blue
With Nothing Underneath
Classic Shirt in Celeste Blue

Linen Blend Lya Bermuda Shorts
hush
Linen Blend Lya Bermuda Shorts

5. Green and White

@theannaedit wears a green shirt with white trousers

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

Style Notes: Green brings a cool vibrancy to white—particularly shades like olive or apple. Whether it’s a green top with white trousers or accessories in the mix, this pairing feels grounded yet very fashionable. A favourite among minimalist dressers who still want a touch of colour.

@monikh wears a white shirt with green trousers

(Image credit: @monikh)

Shop the Look:

Pleated Blouse – White – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Pleated Blouse

Sprout Large Suede Tote
LIFFNER
Sprout Large Suede Tote

Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Flats

Daytona Pleated Grain De Poudre Wide-Leg Pants
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Daytona Pleated Grain De Poudre Wide-Leg Pants

6. Black and White

@abimarvel wears a black top and white skirt

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Black and white is, of course, the ultimate classic. Sharp, timeless and endlessly versatile, it works in any season. The key to making it feel modern? Play with proportions—wide-leg white trousers with a slim black tank, or a white dress anchored with black sandals or sunglasses.

@deborabrosa wears a white outfit with black accessories and shoes

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Shop the Look:

Satin Bandeau Top
ZARA
Satin Bandeau Top

Twill Midi Pencil Skirt
M&S Collection
Twill Midi Pencil Skirt

Emmaretta Tie-Detailed Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
DÔEN
Emmaretta Tie-Detailed Shirred Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

Mosaic Nano - Vanilla
Strathberry
Mosaic Nano Bag

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.

Latest
  • acrylic nails removal
    From Start to Finish: Here's Exactly How to Remove Acrylic Nails Like a Pro

    No damage involved.

  • woman wearing dark wash bootcut jeans fall 2025
    Still Over Skinny Jeans? This Elegant Denim Trend Is Making a Major Comeback for Fall

    Get ready.