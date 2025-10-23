9 Anti-Trend Outfits Fashion People Are Wearing to Look Expensive

(Image credit: @hannamw)
While maximalism is slowly making its way back into the mainstream via the recent runways, a look at what fashion people are actually wearing in their day-to-day lives confirms that the "quiet luxury" look is still very much in favor. It's all about a minimalist and anti-trend approach to style that feels far more timeless than it does current. With an emphasis on these classic pieces, these kinds of outfits usually end up looking more elevated and expensive than the average, despite whatever price the pieces they're made of came at.

Since fashion people are always experimenting with fresh ways to approach "rich" dressing, I've been keep tabs on their latest efforts and have been saving a number of the best looks that have crossed my feed. Whether it's a layering tactic, a certain funnel-neck coat, or an unexpected—even "wrong"—shoe pairing, each of the nine outfits below exemplify that elevated, anti-trend, and undeniably expensive-looking vibe that fashion people are inspiring me with right now.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Capes and cape tops give off an air of wealth like nothing else—but are secretly so easy to style. Wear a semi sheer poncho over a solid bralette or tank to immediately elevate your basic trousers.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

All you need is a great coat to look chic in the winter—yes, really. This season, fashion people know that a coat with a funnel neckline, when buttoned all the way to the top, can and should be its own outfit.

(Image credit: @johannapiispa)

Go minimalist with a well-tailored collarless blazer and let the silhouette pop against a column skirt and sleek, barely-there sandals.

(Image credit: @fannyekstrand)

A healthy dose of croc-embossed leather makes an otherwise run-of-the-mill turtleneck sweater look incredibly elevated and expensive.

(Image credit: @sandrashehab)

At the end of the day, a white button-shirt and vintage-inspired jeans will never fail as a fashion-person uniform. Right now, they're adding an oversize clutch to make the classic pairing feel a touch more current.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

An all-white outfit with black accents is another great go-to that the fashion crowd loves. For fall and winter, they're wearing it with chunky sweaters, relaxed trousers, and ballet flats.

(Image credit: @neelam.ahooja)

If you were to ask me, I'd say the number-one investment piece in any winter wardrobe should be a well-tailored black wool coat. People in Paris would agree with me and are styling theirs with a menswear-inspired way with loafers, a bowler bag, and classic shirting layered underneath.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Why settle for a basic cardigan when you can opt for a sculptural hourglass style that looks far more forward? Try a matching set with a cardigan and slim-leg trousers. A pair of point-toe flats adds a sleek finish.