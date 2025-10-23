9 Anti-Trend Outfits Fashion People Are Wearing to Look Expensive

While maximalism is slowly making its way back into the mainstream via the recent runways, a look at what fashion people are actually wearing in their day-to-day lives confirms that the "quiet luxury" look is still very much in favor. It's all about a minimalist and anti-trend approach to style that feels far more timeless than it does current. With an emphasis on these classic pieces, these kinds of outfits usually end up looking more elevated and expensive than the average, despite whatever price the pieces they're made of came at.
Since fashion people are always experimenting with fresh ways to approach "rich" dressing, I've been keep tabs on their latest efforts and have been saving a number of the best looks that have crossed my feed. Whether it's a layering tactic, a certain funnel-neck coat, or an unexpected—even "wrong"—shoe pairing, each of the nine outfits below exemplify that elevated, anti-trend, and undeniably expensive-looking vibe that fashion people are inspiring me with right now.
Capes and cape tops give off an air of wealth like nothing else—but are secretly so easy to style. Wear a semi sheer poncho over a solid bralette or tank to immediately elevate your basic trousers.
EDIKTED
Sheer Chiffon One-Shoulder Poncho
SKIMS
Satin Triangle Bralette
Favorite Daughter
Effortless Wide Leg Pants
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Slice Cuff
Aureum Collective
Vittoria Everyday Bag
All you need is a great coat to look chic in the winter—yes, really. This season, fashion people know that a coat with a funnel neckline, when buttoned all the way to the top, can and should be its own outfit.
Mango
Wool Funnel-Neck Coat
Nordstrom
The Lennox Wide Leg Trousers
MARGESHERWOOD
Beige Soft Boston Bag
Tony Bianco
Zac Loafer
Go minimalist with a well-tailored collarless blazer and let the silhouette pop against a column skirt and sleek, barely-there sandals.
Nordstrom
Collarless Twill Blazer
KASPER
Stretch Midi Skirt
RAYE
Llinz Sandal
A healthy dose of croc-embossed leather makes an otherwise run-of-the-mill turtleneck sweater look incredibly elevated and expensive.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Wool Turtleneck Sweater
Citizens of Humanity
Cassia Skirt
Jeffrey Campbell
Croc Embossed Boot
At the end of the day, a white button-shirt and vintage-inspired jeans will never fail as a fashion-person uniform. Right now, they're adding an oversize clutch to make the classic pairing feel a touch more current.
COS
Rounded Pima Cotton Shirt
Levi's
501 Original Cropped
COS
Folio Oversized Bag - Croc-Effect Leather
Le Monde Beryl
Babouche Kitten Heel Pump
An all-white outfit with black accents is another great go-to that the fashion crowd loves. For fall and winter, they're wearing it with chunky sweaters, relaxed trousers, and ballet flats.
J.Crew
2025 Rollneck™ Sweater
Aritzia
The Effortless Pant™
Nordstrom
Double Loop Trouser Belt
MARGAUX
The Cap-Toe Demi
If you were to ask me, I'd say the number-one investment piece in any winter wardrobe should be a well-tailored black wool coat. People in Paris would agree with me and are styling theirs with a menswear-inspired way with loafers, a bowler bag, and classic shirting layered underneath.
ZARA
Zw Collection Wool Blend Coat
J.Crew
Jules Classic-Fit Shirt in Cotton Poplin
Vagabond Shoemakers
Linn Penny Loafer
Nothing Written
Black Classic Golf Bag
Why settle for a basic cardigan when you can opt for a sculptural hourglass style that looks far more forward? Try a matching set with a cardigan and slim-leg trousers. A pair of point-toe flats adds a sleek finish.