7 Anti-Trend Denim Outfits I See Every Day in London
These looks will save you time in the morning.
The secret to a hardworking wardrobe is to have a selection of trusted pieces and fallback outfits you can always rely on. We all have days when the last thing we want to do is waste time thinking up new outfit ideas, and that is where an everyday uniform comes in. Denim is the backbone of my wardrobe, and while I love a statement silhouette, sometimes I just want something stylish and simple.
There are certain anti-trend looks that I see every time I leave my London flat that, while they aren’t exactly groundbreaking, always look effortless and polished. You need to start with a pair of jeans that you really love and feel your best in—Levi’s Ribcage jeans or Agolde’s Pinch Waist jeans are two cult styles that have amassed a loyal following for a reason. Then, you want to make sure you have an arsenal of classic items that are resistant to the fickle trend cycle and are neutral enough to unlock easy styling. Think the perfect shower-proof trench coat, a beautiful cashmere crewneck, a trusty pair of loafers, and a wear-everywhere beige blazer.
Keep scrolling to see the seven anti-trend denim outfits that you’ll see in any London pub. Rain or shine, these will see you through all of your weekend plans.
1. Beige Blazer + Gray Sweater + White Jeans
Style notes: White jeans aren't just for warm weather; they look perfect in all seasons paired with a gray knit and beige blazer.
2. Straight-Leg Jeans + White T-Shirt + Red Sweater
Style notes: Influencer Lindsey Holland wears the ultimate London uniform: a practical raincoat, straight-leg jeans, and an extra layer if it gets cold. The vibrant red sweater is a pop of personality in an otherwise neutral outfit.
3. Cream Knit + Cropped Jeans + Loafers
Style notes: Lizzy Hadfield is ready for any casual outing in a chunky cream knit and practical loafers.
When it comes to designer denim, you can't beat Agolde.
The chocolate brown, the croc effect, the chain detailing—these are the most luxurious loafers that will make any outfit feel special.
4. Leather Jacket + Black Denim + Oatmeal Knit
Style notes: Londoner Lucy Williams is a big denim fan, and we love how these black cropped jeans look with her oatmeal-hued knit and leather jacket. The colorful socks are a fun finishing touch.
The cropped length will perfectly frame any loafers or ankle boots.
5. Camel Coat + Classic-Wash Jeans + Loafers
Style notes: Take a stroll down Bond Street and you'll see this outfit again and again. The polished flats and ankle-skimming wool coat elevate denim to be smart enough for (almost) any setting.
The patent finish and tassels give these a classic look.
6. Leather Blazer + Jeans + Ballet Pumps
Style notes: This outfit shows that sometimes you just can't beat minimalist staples. The leather blazer and straight-leg jeans will make you feel like Gwyneth Paltrow in the '90s.
7. Trench Coat + Cuffed Jeans + Green Sweater
Style notes: This outfit is perfect for a Sunday spent running errands and catching up with friends in the pub. A trench coat is, after all, a London staple.
The cuffs give these jeans a more relaxed, weekend vibe.
-
10 Ways to Style a Cashmere Sweater That Feel Very 2025
Trust us. These tweaks will make you look elegant.
By Emma Spedding
-
I Test-Drove the Most Talked-About Free People Jeans and Fell in Love With These 7 Pairs
We the Free for the win.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I'm Finally Considering Skinny Jeans Again After Seeing This One Outfit
HBU?
By Eliza Huber
-
6 Chic Winter Outfits From Madewell That'll Have People Believing You Hired a Secret Stylist
I won't tell.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Best Jeans of 2024, According to Who What Wear Editors and Readers
The numbers don't lie.
By Ana Escalante
-
Stylish Women in NY and L.A. Always Wear Their Levi's With This Classic Shoe Trend
From Lily-Rose Depp to Dakota Johnson.
By Eliza Huber
-
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Pretty Shirt Trend That Makes Even Y2K Jeans Look Elegant
We love an elevated J.Lo outfit.
By Allyson Payer
-
Brooke Shields Knows the Exact Boot Trend to Wear With Skinny Jeans
Miss Americana.
By Drew Elovitz