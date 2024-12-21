7 Anti-Trend Denim Outfits I See Every Day in London

These looks will save you time in the morning.

Lizzy Hadfield in jeans and beige jumper
(Image credit: Lizzy Hadfield)
Emma Spedding
By
published
in Features

The secret to a hardworking wardrobe is to have a selection of trusted pieces and fallback outfits you can always rely on. We all have days when the last thing we want to do is waste time thinking up new outfit ideas, and that is where an everyday uniform comes in. Denim is the backbone of my wardrobe, and while I love a statement silhouette, sometimes I just want something stylish and simple.

There are certain anti-trend looks that I see every time I leave my London flat that, while they aren’t exactly groundbreaking, always look effortless and polished. You need to start with a pair of jeans that you really love and feel your best in—Levi’s Ribcage jeans or Agolde’s Pinch Waist jeans are two cult styles that have amassed a loyal following for a reason. Then, you want to make sure you have an arsenal of classic items that are resistant to the fickle trend cycle and are neutral enough to unlock easy styling. Think the perfect shower-proof trench coat, a beautiful cashmere crewneck, a trusty pair of loafers, and a wear-everywhere beige blazer.

Keep scrolling to see the seven anti-trend denim outfits that you’ll see in any London pub. Rain or shine, these will see you through all of your weekend plans.

1. Beige Blazer + Gray Sweater + White Jeans

London based influencer Taffymsipa in white jeans and beige blazer

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style notes: White jeans aren't just for warm weather; they look perfect in all seasons paired with a gray knit and beige blazer.

Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer
COS
Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer

Of course COS has crafted the perfect taupe blazer.

Merino Wool Pullover Sweater
Madewell
Merino Wool Pullover Sweater

A wardrobe classic.

We the Free Palmer Cuffed Jeans
We The Free
We the Free Palmer Cuffed Jeans

The cuff is a thoughtful added design detail.

2. Straight-Leg Jeans + White T-Shirt + Red Sweater

Lindsey Holland in jeans, t shirt and red jumper

(Image credit: @lindseyholland)

Style notes: Influencer Lindsey Holland wears the ultimate London uniform: a practical raincoat, straight-leg jeans, and an extra layer if it gets cold. The vibrant red sweater is a pop of personality in an otherwise neutral outfit.

& Other Stories, Relaxed Fit Knitted Sweater
& Other Stories
Relaxed Fit Knitted Sweater

Our editors are big fans of & Other Stories' knitwear.

aritzia,

Aritzia
Contour Crew T-Shirt

The perfect tee does exist.

Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

When in doubt, opt for a pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans.

3. Cream Knit + Cropped Jeans + Loafers

Lizzy Hadfield in jeans and beige jumper

(Image credit: @Lizzyhadfield )

Style notes: Lizzy Hadfield is ready for any casual outing in a chunky cream knit and practical loafers.

& Other Stories, Pearl Bead Cable Knit Sweater
& Other Stories
Pearl Bead Cable Knit Sweater

The pearls add an extra dimension to this sweater.

+ Net Sustain 90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain 90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

When it comes to designer denim, you can't beat Agolde.

Louis Collapsible-Heel Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Loafers
FERRAGAMO
Louis Collapsible-Heel Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Loafers

The chocolate brown, the croc effect, the chain detailing—these are the most luxurious loafers that will make any outfit feel special.

4. Leather Jacket + Black Denim + Oatmeal Knit

London based influencer Lucy Williams in black jeans, leather jacket and loafers

(Image credit: @lucywilliams)

Style notes: Londoner Lucy Williams is a big denim fan, and we love how these black cropped jeans look with her oatmeal-hued knit and leather jacket. The colorful socks are a fun finishing touch.

100% Leather Jacket With Buttons
MANGO
100% Leather Jacket With Buttons

This has a '90s feel.

Pure Cashmere Jumper
COS
Pure Cashmere Jumper

This is the time of year to invest in your cashmere collection.

Le Slim Palazzo High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
FRAME
Le Slim Palazzo High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

The cropped length will perfectly frame any loafers or ankle boots.

5. Camel Coat + Classic-Wash Jeans + Loafers

London based influencer @nlmarilyn in jeans and camel coat and beret

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style notes: Take a stroll down Bond Street and you'll see this outfit again and again. The polished flats and ankle-skimming wool coat elevate denim to be smart enough for (almost) any setting.

Wool Coat With Detachable Vest
MANGO
Wool Coat With Detachable Vest

The length makes this look more expensive.

Z1975 High Waist Cropped Straight Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 High Waist Cropped Straight Jeans

The perfect everyday jeans.

G,h. Bass Esther Kiltie Tassel Loafers
G.H. Bass
G,h. Bass Esther Kiltie Tassel Loafers

The patent finish and tassels give these a classic look.

6. Leather Blazer + Jeans + Ballet Pumps

London based influencer @smythsisters in jeans and ballet flats

(Image credit: @Smythsisters)

Style notes: This outfit shows that sometimes you just can't beat minimalist staples. The leather blazer and straight-leg jeans will make you feel like Gwyneth Paltrow in the '90s.

Sculpted Faux Leather Blazer
Good American
Sculpted Faux Leather Blazer

This nips in at the waist beautifully.

Citizens of Humanity, Annina Jean
Citizens of Humanity
Annina Jean

We love how high these sit on the waist.

Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats

The elastic makes these more charming.

7. Trench Coat + Cuffed Jeans + Green Sweater

London based influencer @monikh in jeans and a trench coat

(Image credit: @Monikh)

Style notes: This outfit is perfect for a Sunday spent running errands and catching up with friends in the pub. A trench coat is, after all, a London staple.

Maxi Trench Coat
H&M
Maxi Trench Coat

The double layer makes this even more special.

Cashmere Sweater
TOTEME
Cashmere Sweater

This olive color is trending this year.

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

The cuffs give these jeans a more relaxed, weekend vibe.

Explore More:
Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸