7 Anti-Trend Denim Outfits I See Every Day in London

The secret to a hardworking wardrobe is to have a selection of trusted pieces and fallback outfits you can always rely on. We all have days when the last thing we want to do is waste time thinking up new outfit ideas, and that is where an everyday uniform comes in. Denim is the backbone of my wardrobe, and while I love a statement silhouette, sometimes I just want something stylish and simple.

There are certain anti-trend looks that I see every time I leave my London flat that, while they aren’t exactly groundbreaking, always look effortless and polished. You need to start with a pair of jeans that you really love and feel your best in—Levi’s Ribcage jeans or Agolde’s Pinch Waist jeans are two cult styles that have amassed a loyal following for a reason. Then, you want to make sure you have an arsenal of classic items that are resistant to the fickle trend cycle and are neutral enough to unlock easy styling. Think the perfect shower-proof trench coat, a beautiful cashmere crewneck, a trusty pair of loafers, and a wear-everywhere beige blazer.

Keep scrolling to see the seven anti-trend denim outfits that you’ll see in any London pub. Rain or shine, these will see you through all of your weekend plans.

1. Beige Blazer + Gray Sweater + White Jeans

Style notes: White jeans aren't just for warm weather; they look perfect in all seasons paired with a gray knit and beige blazer.

COS Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer $250 SHOP NOW Of course COS has crafted the perfect taupe blazer.

Madewell Merino Wool Pullover Sweater $118 SHOP NOW A wardrobe classic.

We The Free We the Free Palmer Cuffed Jeans $128 SHOP NOW The cuff is a thoughtful added design detail.

2. Straight-Leg Jeans + White T-Shirt + Red Sweater

Style notes: Influencer Lindsey Holland wears the ultimate London uniform: a practical raincoat, straight-leg jeans, and an extra layer if it gets cold. The vibrant red sweater is a pop of personality in an otherwise neutral outfit.

& Other Stories Relaxed Fit Knitted Sweater $59 SHOP NOW Our editors are big fans of & Other Stories' knitwear.

Aritzia Contour Crew T-Shirt $48 SHOP NOW The perfect tee does exist.

Levi's Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW When in doubt, opt for a pair of Levi's Ribcage jeans.

3. Cream Knit + Cropped Jeans + Loafers

Style notes: Lizzy Hadfield is ready for any casual outing in a chunky cream knit and practical loafers.

& Other Stories Pearl Bead Cable Knit Sweater $169 SHOP NOW The pearls add an extra dimension to this sweater.

AGOLDE + Net Sustain 90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans $230 SHOP NOW When it comes to designer denim, you can't beat Agolde.

FERRAGAMO Louis Collapsible-Heel Embellished Croc-Effect Leather Loafers $895 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown, the croc effect, the chain detailing—these are the most luxurious loafers that will make any outfit feel special.

4. Leather Jacket + Black Denim + Oatmeal Knit

Style notes: Londoner Lucy Williams is a big denim fan, and we love how these black cropped jeans look with her oatmeal-hued knit and leather jacket. The colorful socks are a fun finishing touch.

MANGO 100% Leather Jacket With Buttons $400 SHOP NOW This has a '90s feel.

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper $155 SHOP NOW This is the time of year to invest in your cashmere collection.

FRAME Le Slim Palazzo High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $268 SHOP NOW The cropped length will perfectly frame any loafers or ankle boots.

5. Camel Coat + Classic-Wash Jeans + Loafers

Style notes: Take a stroll down Bond Street and you'll see this outfit again and again. The polished flats and ankle-skimming wool coat elevate denim to be smart enough for (almost) any setting.

MANGO Wool Coat With Detachable Vest $350 SHOP NOW The length makes this look more expensive.

ZARA Z1975 High Waist Cropped Straight Jeans $46 SHOP NOW The perfect everyday jeans.

G.H. Bass G,h. Bass Esther Kiltie Tassel Loafers $195 SHOP NOW The patent finish and tassels give these a classic look.

6. Leather Blazer + Jeans + Ballet Pumps

Style notes: This outfit shows that sometimes you just can't beat minimalist staples. The leather blazer and straight-leg jeans will make you feel like Gwyneth Paltrow in the '90s.

Good American Sculpted Faux Leather Blazer $150 SHOP NOW This nips in at the waist beautifully.

Citizens of Humanity Annina Jean $238 SHOP NOW We love how high these sit on the waist.

LOEFFLER RANDALL Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats $250 SHOP NOW The elastic makes these more charming.

7. Trench Coat + Cuffed Jeans + Green Sweater

(Image credit: @Monikh)

Style notes: This outfit is perfect for a Sunday spent running errands and catching up with friends in the pub. A trench coat is, after all, a London staple.

H&M Maxi Trench Coat $75 SHOP NOW The double layer makes this even more special.

TOTEME Cashmere Sweater $680 SHOP NOW This olive color is trending this year.