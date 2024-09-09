Sorry, But the '90s Did Casual Dressing Better—6 Easy Outfits That I'd Still Happily Wear Today

A quick jaunt back to the '90s via the internet (or time machine) and you'll find no shortage of inspiration from celebrities on how to style a T-shirt—although it may not be the first wardrobe item that comes to mind when you think of the most iconic '90s fashion moments. Baguette bags, loose low-rise jeans and silky slip dresses tend to be the poster children of the decade, but stars and the fashion set had a heyday with the humble T-shirt too. Whilst some T-shirt outfits reflect exactly the kinds of looks that are having a renaissance this year, others provide a different spin on this closet staple that sometimes feels a little bland.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a child of the '90s, I feel as if I've already had my fair share of time wearing cargo pants, chunky Mary Janes and extremely-large windbreakers. That said, there seems to be a part of me wanting to live in this era again. Outfits were a little more experimental and people had no issue pairing contradictory accessories and items without worrying about committing a faux pas or wondering if it 'works'. It's an era with a fashion ethos I can get behind, therefore, I've compiled a few T-shirt outfits to help me invite the individualised spirit of the '90s into this year.

My '90s alter ego would say these outfits are pretty rad, and she wouldn't be wrong. Take a look at these six easy combinations below, and shop all the pieces you need for recreating them.

See the '90s T-Shirt Outfits I'm Copying This Season:

1. Black T-Shirt + Cargo Pants + Black Jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The silhouettes of the '90s loved to fluctuate between relaxed, baggier looks and sleek, body-hugging styles. It was an era of contrasting—grunge was everywhere but so were silky dresses and glam makeup. If you lean more towards the casual, laidback approach, take a page out of Gwyneth Paltrow's book and opt for a looser monochromatic outfit. Pair baggy black trousers with a black T-shirt and tie a jacket around your waist for good measure—functional and stylish.

Shop the Look:

Skims Black Short-Sleeve T-Shirt £48 SHOP NOW This top will work with so many different '90s-inspired outfits.

H&M Coated Cargo Trousers £40 SHOP NOW You can't pay homage to this decade without cargo trousers.

Arket Padded Liner Jacket £129 SHOP NOW Tie it around your waist or layer up when it's chilly.

2. White T-Shirt + Dungarees + Black Loafers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: My ears have pricked up to the subtle dungaree trend slowly but surely making an appearance this fall. It's another nod to the '90s, and it's a perfect pairing with a white tee. Whether you copy Toni Braxton and opt for a casual denim pair or choose edgier black overalls, it's a well-styled outfit that's so easy to do.

Free People We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls £88 SHOP NOW The light wash denim fits neatly into this era.

H&M Fitted T-Shirt £10 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a cap sleeve.

Dear Frances Joss Loafer, Black £475 SHOP NOW I've never considered loafers with dungarees until now—and I love it.

3. Striped Crop Top + Wide-Leg Trousers + Silver Bracelets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If you ever went through a punk era, a black-and-white crop top might make you run in the other direction but don't turn your nose up just yet. Julia Roberts did something fun here. Although the crop top and trousers feel casual, she added a flash of silver with a watch and stacked silver bracelets to slightly elevate a look that would be considered a touch more grunge. See? I told you contradictions were everywhere in the '90s.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Cropped Stretch T-Shirt £8 SHOP NOW A fun pop of pattern.

Nobody's Child Black Wide Leg Zeena Trousers £55 SHOP NOW A loose-leg trouser complements a tighter crop top perfectly.

Monica Vinader Sterling Silver Essential Bangle £198 SHOP NOW Stack it or wear it on its own for a minimalist look.

4. White T-Shirt + Black Minidress + Baseball Cap

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: You can make a minidress feel sportier and slightly less ready for a night out with the help of a white T-shirt and a backwards baseball cap, à la Jennifer Aniston. It's a fun go-to outfit that's a good replacement on days you're not quite feeling trousers and jeans. Throw a large tote over your shoulder and you've got another '90s T-shirt outfit.

Shop the Look:

hush Slim Fit Crew T-Shirt £27 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Strappy Linen Mini Dress £77 SHOP NOW I'd pair this with Vans or trainers to really complete the look

& Other Stories Cotton-Canvas Baseball Cap £27 SHOP NOW Take it from Aniston and wear it backwards.

5. Leather Jacket + White T-Shirt + Jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Cooler seasons like autumn and winter call for a T-shirt layered under jumpers and jackets. For an effortless, off-duty take, I'm looking to Halle Berry's ultra-cool '90s outfit that pairs a nipped-in leather jacket, light wash jeans and a white tee.

Shop the Look:

TOTEME Hourglass Leather Jacket £1520 SHOP NOW I love the shape of this jacket.

COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW An editor favourite for any kind of outfit.

AGOLDE '90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans £310 SHOP NOW The name of these jeans says everything.

6. Graphic T-Shirt + Jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: For a simple '90s look that still feels modern, opt for a graphic tee and a pair of jeans. Naomi Campbell was ahead of the times—I could just as easily find someone wearing this outfit this year. Add a pair of chunky-sole trainers and small oval sunglasses to really complete the look.

Shop the Look:

H&M Printed T-Shirt £12 SHOP NOW Graphic tees in neutral colours match with everything.

COS Facade Jeans - Straight £95 SHOP NOW Straight and loose cuts are so '90s.