Sorry, But the '90s Did Casual Dressing Better—6 Easy Outfits That I'd Still Happily Wear Today

By
published
in Features

A quick jaunt back to the '90s via the internet (or time machine) and you'll find no shortage of inspiration from celebrities on how to style a T-shirt—although it may not be the first wardrobe item that comes to mind when you think of the most iconic '90s fashion moments. Baguette bags, loose low-rise jeans and silky slip dresses tend to be the poster children of the decade, but stars and the fashion set had a heyday with the humble T-shirt too. Whilst some T-shirt outfits reflect exactly the kinds of looks that are having a renaissance this year, others provide a different spin on this closet staple that sometimes feels a little bland.

90S T-SHIRT OUTFITS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a child of the '90s, I feel as if I've already had my fair share of time wearing cargo pants, chunky Mary Janes and extremely-large windbreakers. That said, there seems to be a part of me wanting to live in this era again. Outfits were a little more experimental and people had no issue pairing contradictory accessories and items without worrying about committing a faux pas or wondering if it 'works'. It's an era with a fashion ethos I can get behind, therefore, I've compiled a few T-shirt outfits to help me invite the individualised spirit of the '90s into this year.

My '90s alter ego would say these outfits are pretty rad, and she wouldn't be wrong. Take a look at these six easy combinations below, and shop all the pieces you need for recreating them.

See the '90s T-Shirt Outfits I'm Copying This Season:

1. Black T-Shirt + Cargo Pants + Black Jacket

Gwyneth Paltrow in all black outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The silhouettes of the '90s loved to fluctuate between relaxed, baggier looks and sleek, body-hugging styles. It was an era of contrasting—grunge was everywhere but so were silky dresses and glam makeup. If you lean more towards the casual, laidback approach, take a page out of Gwyneth Paltrow's book and opt for a looser monochromatic outfit. Pair baggy black trousers with a black T-shirt and tie a jacket around your waist for good measure—functional and stylish.

Shop the Look:

Womens Skims Black Short-Sleeve T-Shirt | Harrods Uk
Skims
Black Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

This top will work with so many different '90s-inspired outfits.

Coated Cargo Trousers
H&M
Coated Cargo Trousers

You can't pay homage to this decade without cargo trousers.

Padded Liner Jacket - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Padded Liner Jacket

Tie it around your waist or layer up when it's chilly.

2. White T-Shirt + Dungarees + Black Loafers

Toni Braxton in denim dungarees and white T-shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: My ears have pricked up to the subtle dungaree trend slowly but surely making an appearance this fall. It's another nod to the '90s, and it's a perfect pairing with a white tee. Whether you copy Toni Braxton and opt for a casual denim pair or choose edgier black overalls, it's a well-styled outfit that's so easy to do.

We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls
Free People
We the Free Ziggy Denim Overalls

The light wash denim fits neatly into this era.

Fitted T-Shirt
H&M
Fitted T-Shirt

You can't go wrong with a cap sleeve.

Joss Loafer, Black
Dear Frances
Joss Loafer, Black

I've never considered loafers with dungarees until now—and I love it.

3. Striped Crop Top + Wide-Leg Trousers + Silver Bracelets

Julia Roberts in striped crop top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: If you ever went through a punk era, a black-and-white crop top might make you run in the other direction but don't turn your nose up just yet. Julia Roberts did something fun here. Although the crop top and trousers feel casual, she added a flash of silver with a watch and stacked silver bracelets to slightly elevate a look that would be considered a touch more grunge. See? I told you contradictions were everywhere in the '90s.

Shop the Look:

Cropped Stretch T-Shirt
ZARA
Cropped Stretch T-Shirt

A fun pop of pattern.

Black Wide Leg Zeena Trousers
Nobody's Child
Black Wide Leg Zeena Trousers

A loose-leg trouser complements a tighter crop top perfectly.

Sterling Silver Essential Bangle
Monica Vinader
Sterling Silver Essential Bangle

Stack it or wear it on its own for a minimalist look.

4. White T-Shirt + Black Minidress + Baseball Cap

Jennifer Aniston in black minidress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: You can make a minidress feel sportier and slightly less ready for a night out with the help of a white T-shirt and a backwards baseball cap, à la Jennifer Aniston. It's a fun go-to outfit that's a good replacement on days you're not quite feeling trousers and jeans. Throw a large tote over your shoulder and you've got another '90s T-shirt outfit.

Shop the Look:

Slim Fit Crew T-Shirt
hush
Slim Fit Crew T-Shirt

Strappy Linen Mini Dress
& Other Stories
Strappy Linen Mini Dress

I'd pair this with Vans or trainers to really complete the look

Cotton-Canvas Baseball Cap
& Other Stories
Cotton-Canvas Baseball Cap

Take it from Aniston and wear it backwards.

5. Leather Jacket + White T-Shirt + Jeans

Halle Berry in leather jacket and jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Cooler seasons like autumn and winter call for a T-shirt layered under jumpers and jackets. For an effortless, off-duty take, I'm looking to Halle Berry's ultra-cool '90s outfit that pairs a nipped-in leather jacket, light wash jeans and a white tee.

Shop the Look:

Hourglass Leather Jacket
TOTEME
Hourglass Leather Jacket

I love the shape of this jacket.

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

An editor favourite for any kind of outfit.

90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
AGOLDE
'90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

The name of these jeans says everything.

6. Graphic T-Shirt + Jeans

Naomi Campbell in white graphic tee and jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: For a simple '90s look that still feels modern, opt for a graphic tee and a pair of jeans. Naomi Campbell was ahead of the times—I could just as easily find someone wearing this outfit this year. Add a pair of chunky-sole trainers and small oval sunglasses to really complete the look.

Shop the Look:

Printed T-Shirt
H&M
Printed T-Shirt

Graphic tees in neutral colours match with everything.

Facade Jeans - Straight
COS
Facade Jeans - Straight

Straight and loose cuts are so '90s.

2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
2002r Leather-Trimmed Mesh and Suede Sneakers

Just look to chunkier trainer styles from Reebok, New Balance and Adidas for a '90s look.

Melissa Epifano
Contributor
Latest