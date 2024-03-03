I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer, and These are 8 Investment Pieces I’m Still Wearing 3 Years Later

Whether you're the kind of fashion lover who likes to test-drive every trend or prefers a more uniform style of dressing, there are a handful of items that are essential to nearly every wardrobe. According to Susie Wright, former Nordstrom buyer and stylist, just eight pieces are worth the extra investment.

Of course, Wright recommends investing in timeless pieces like trench coats and designer bags that can be worn for literal decades. They might require a bit of maintenance after repeated wear and tear, but you truly cannot buy the patina that develops on a well-loved bag over time. Conversely, items worn regularly like jeans and T-shirts can deteriorate quickly if they are not made of quality materials. So, it can be more cost-effective (not to mention much more sustainable) to buy better quality pieces. They might be a bit more expensive now, but when you spread out the cost-per-wear over the years, the difference is tangible, both on your budget and the garment itself.

Keep scrolling for all of the pieces that Wright recommends investing in, plus outfit inspiration that incorporates a few of each. And remember: you don't need to buy every piece at once! Investing in your wardrobe over time will help keep your budget in check while allowing your style to evolve.

1. Classic Blue Jeans

Susie Wright wearing blue jeans and a white top.

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Susie Wright: Cinq a Sept jacket; Rag & Bone jeans

"Classic faded blue jeans are always in style, and this medium blue wash will go with everything in your closet. I’ll probably be wearing this style for years to come!" — Wright

Peyton Bootcut Jeans
rag & bone
Peyton Bootcut Jeans

Shalbi High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Khaite
Shalbi High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Grace High Waist Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans
SLVRLAKE
Grace High Waist Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans

The 1978 High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
FRAME
The 1978 High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

2. Basic White T-Shirts

Susie Wright wears a white t-shirt.

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Susie Wright: ATM T-shirt; Spanx pants

"A simple white T-shirt is a wardrobe basic, and I’ve been wearing mine for over 20 years. They are so easy to style! Wear it alone, or pair it with everything from a blazer to denim shorts. Classic and easy." — Wright

Schoolboy Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo
Schoolboy Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

Organic Crew Neck Tee
Goldie Lewinter
Organic Crew Neck Tee

Crewneck Organic Linen T-Shirt
Eileen Fisher
Crewneck Organic Linen T-Shirt

Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Vince
Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

3. Sneakers

Susie Wright wears Veja sneakers.

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Susie Wright: Veja sneakers; Zella jacket

"Simple white sneakers like Adidas Sambas or those by Veja will always be in style. Nowadays, you can wear them with literally everything in your closet, from dresses and skirts to trousers and jeans." — Wright

Campo Sneaker
Veja
Campo Sneaker

Primegreen Stan Smith Sneaker
adidas
Stan Smith Sneaker

Origin Water Resistant Sneaker (Women)
LOCI
Origin Water Resistant Sneaker

Purestar Low Top Sneaker
Golden Goose
Purestar Low Top Sneaker

4. Lightweight Puffer Jackets

Susie Wright wears a black Moncler puffer jacket.

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Susie Wright: Moncler jacket; Mother jeans

"I’ve taken this Moncler jacket on every trip, no matter the weather, for the last several years. I don't see this style of jacket ever going out of style, which makes it a really great investment." — Wright

Quilted Nylon & Wool Knit Cardigan
Moncler
Quilted Nylon & Wool Knit Cardigan

Quantum Jacket
Unreal Fur
Quantum Jacket

Cosmary Water Repellent Insulated Puffer Jacket
Save The Duck
Cosmary Water Repellent Insulated Puffer Jacket

Cypress Packable Hooded 750-Fill-Power Down Puffer Coat
Canada Goose
Cypress Packable Hooded 750-Fill-Power Down Puffer Coat

5. A Classic Blazer

Susie Wright wears a black blazer and jeans.

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Susie Wright: Rag & Bone blazer; Citizens of Humanity jeans

"For over 25 years, I've worn some version of a black or navy blazer. It always looks good, and this it’s another piece that’s worth the investment. And, you’ll wear it almost all year round." — Wright

Slade Wool Blazer
rag & bone
Slade Wool Blazer

The Phoebe Blazer
Favorite Daughter
The Phoebe Blazer

Soft Suiting Blazer
Vince
Soft Suiting Blazer

Scuba Jacket
Veronica Beard
Scuba Jacket

6. Button-Up Shirts

Susie Wright wears a blue button-up shirt.

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Susie Wright: Frank and Eileen shirt; Aritzia trousers

"A relaxed button up shirt is another key piece every closet needs. Look for a gently oversized style that’s not too pressed. Then fold the sleeves up and wear it with trousers or denim." — Wright

Eileen Relaxed Button-Up Shirt
Frank & Eileen
Eileen Relaxed Button-Up Shirt

Easy Linen Button-Up Shirt
Vince
Easy Linen Button-Up Shirt

Avril Side Slit Button-Up Shirt
Splendid
Avril Side Slit Button-Up Shirt

Beatrice Cotton Button-Up Shirt
LK Bennett
Beatrice Cotton Button-Up Shirt

7. Trench Coats

Susie Wright wears a white trench coat and jeans.

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Susie Wright: Avec Les Filles trench coat

"Who doesn’t love a classic trench coat you can wear almost all year long? Try it over your favorite dress, or on casual days with a hoodie and sweatpants. It always looks chic!" — Wright

Patton Stretch Cotton Trench Coat
Theory
Patton Stretch Cotton Trench Coat

Kensington Water Resistant Gabardine Trench Coat
Burberry
Kensington Water Resistant Gabardine Trench Coat

Water Resistant Belted Single Breasted Trench Coat
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Water Resistant Belted Single Breasted Trench Coat

Drape Trench Coat
Avec Les Filles
Drape Trench Coat

8. Timeless Handbags

Susie Wright carries a Lady Dior bag.

(Image credit: Susie Wright)

On Susie Wright: Frame dress; Dior bag

"Choosing to invest in a classic bag is truly worthwhile. You’ll wear it for years to come, and it completes every single outfit!" — Wright

Mini Manhattan Crossbody Bag
Saint Laurent
Mini Manhattan Crossbody Bag

Medium Tara Leather Crossbody Bag
TOM FORD
Medium Tara Leather Crossbody Bag

Small Iris Leather Top Handle Bag
Mulberry
Small Iris Leather Top Handle Bag

Mini Hop Intrecciato Leather Hobo Bag
Bottega Veneta
Mini Hop Intrecciato Leather Hobo Bag

