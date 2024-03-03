I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer, and These are 8 Investment Pieces I’m Still Wearing 3 Years Later
Whether you're the kind of fashion lover who likes to test-drive every trend or prefers a more uniform style of dressing, there are a handful of items that are essential to nearly every wardrobe. According to Susie Wright, former Nordstrom buyer and stylist, just eight pieces are worth the extra investment.
Of course, Wright recommends investing in timeless pieces like trench coats and designer bags that can be worn for literal decades. They might require a bit of maintenance after repeated wear and tear, but you truly cannot buy the patina that develops on a well-loved bag over time. Conversely, items worn regularly like jeans and T-shirts can deteriorate quickly if they are not made of quality materials. So, it can be more cost-effective (not to mention much more sustainable) to buy better quality pieces. They might be a bit more expensive now, but when you spread out the cost-per-wear over the years, the difference is tangible, both on your budget and the garment itself.
Keep scrolling for all of the pieces that Wright recommends investing in, plus outfit inspiration that incorporates a few of each. And remember: you don't need to buy every piece at once! Investing in your wardrobe over time will help keep your budget in check while allowing your style to evolve.
1. Classic Blue Jeans
On Susie Wright: Cinq a Sept jacket; Rag & Bone jeans
"Classic faded blue jeans are always in style, and this medium blue wash will go with everything in your closet. I’ll probably be wearing this style for years to come!" — Wright
2. Basic White T-Shirts
On Susie Wright: ATM T-shirt; Spanx pants
"A simple white T-shirt is a wardrobe basic, and I’ve been wearing mine for over 20 years. They are so easy to style! Wear it alone, or pair it with everything from a blazer to denim shorts. Classic and easy." — Wright
3. Sneakers
On Susie Wright: Veja sneakers; Zella jacket
"Simple white sneakers like Adidas Sambas or those by Veja will always be in style. Nowadays, you can wear them with literally everything in your closet, from dresses and skirts to trousers and jeans." — Wright
4. Lightweight Puffer Jackets
On Susie Wright: Moncler jacket; Mother jeans
"I’ve taken this Moncler jacket on every trip, no matter the weather, for the last several years. I don't see this style of jacket ever going out of style, which makes it a really great investment." — Wright
5. A Classic Blazer
On Susie Wright: Rag & Bone blazer; Citizens of Humanity jeans
"For over 25 years, I've worn some version of a black or navy blazer. It always looks good, and this it’s another piece that’s worth the investment. And, you’ll wear it almost all year round." — Wright
6. Button-Up Shirts
On Susie Wright: Frank and Eileen shirt; Aritzia trousers
"A relaxed button up shirt is another key piece every closet needs. Look for a gently oversized style that’s not too pressed. Then fold the sleeves up and wear it with trousers or denim." — Wright
7. Trench Coats
On Susie Wright: Avec Les Filles trench coat
"Who doesn’t love a classic trench coat you can wear almost all year long? Try it over your favorite dress, or on casual days with a hoodie and sweatpants. It always looks chic!" — Wright
8. Timeless Handbags
On Susie Wright: Frame dress; Dior bag
"Choosing to invest in a classic bag is truly worthwhile. You’ll wear it for years to come, and it completes every single outfit!" — Wright
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.
