I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer, and These are 8 Investment Pieces I’m Still Wearing 3 Years Later

Whether you're the kind of fashion lover who likes to test-drive every trend or prefers a more uniform style of dressing, there are a handful of items that are essential to nearly every wardrobe. According to Susie Wright, former Nordstrom buyer and stylist, just eight pieces are worth the extra investment.

Of course, Wright recommends investing in timeless pieces like trench coats and designer bags that can be worn for literal decades. They might require a bit of maintenance after repeated wear and tear, but you truly cannot buy the patina that develops on a well-loved bag over time. Conversely, items worn regularly like jeans and T-shirts can deteriorate quickly if they are not made of quality materials. So, it can be more cost-effective (not to mention much more sustainable) to buy better quality pieces. They might be a bit more expensive now, but when you spread out the cost-per-wear over the years, the difference is tangible, both on your budget and the garment itself.

Keep scrolling for all of the pieces that Wright recommends investing in, plus outfit inspiration that incorporates a few of each. And remember: you don't need to buy every piece at once! Investing in your wardrobe over time will help keep your budget in check while allowing your style to evolve.

1. Classic Blue Jeans

On Susie Wright: Cinq a Sept jacket; Rag & Bone jeans

"Classic faded blue jeans are always in style, and this medium blue wash will go with everything in your closet. I’ll probably be wearing this style for years to come!" — Wright

rag & bone Peyton Bootcut Jeans $255 SHOP NOW

Khaite Shalbi High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $480 SHOP NOW

SLVRLAKE Grace High Waist Raw Hem Wide Leg Jeans $339 SHOP NOW

FRAME The 1978 High Waist Wide Leg Jeans $298 SHOP NOW

2. Basic White T-Shirts

On Susie Wright: ATM T-shirt; Spanx pants

"A simple white T-shirt is a wardrobe basic, and I’ve been wearing mine for over 20 years. They are so easy to style! Wear it alone, or pair it with everything from a blazer to denim shorts. Classic and easy." — Wright

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Schoolboy Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $90 SHOP NOW

Goldie Lewinter Organic Crew Neck Tee $85 SHOP NOW

Eileen Fisher Crewneck Organic Linen T-Shirt $118 SHOP NOW

Vince Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $110 SHOP NOW

3. Sneakers

On Susie Wright: Veja sneakers; Zella jacket

"Simple white sneakers like Adidas Sambas or those by Veja will always be in style. Nowadays, you can wear them with literally everything in your closet, from dresses and skirts to trousers and jeans." — Wright

Veja Campo Sneaker $175 SHOP NOW

adidas Stan Smith Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW

LOCI Origin Water Resistant Sneaker $170 SHOP NOW

Golden Goose Purestar Low Top Sneaker $565 SHOP NOW

4. Lightweight Puffer Jackets

On Susie Wright: Moncler jacket; Mother jeans

"I’ve taken this Moncler jacket on every trip, no matter the weather, for the last several years. I don't see this style of jacket ever going out of style, which makes it a really great investment." — Wright

Moncler Quilted Nylon & Wool Knit Cardigan $1060 SHOP NOW

Unreal Fur Quantum Jacket $359 SHOP NOW

Save The Duck Cosmary Water Repellent Insulated Puffer Jacket $328 SHOP NOW

Canada Goose Cypress Packable Hooded 750-Fill-Power Down Puffer Coat $950 SHOP NOW

5. A Classic Blazer

On Susie Wright: Rag & Bone blazer; Citizens of Humanity jeans

"For over 25 years, I've worn some version of a black or navy blazer. It always looks good, and this it’s another piece that’s worth the investment. And, you’ll wear it almost all year round." — Wright

rag & bone Slade Wool Blazer $550 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter The Phoebe Blazer $368 SHOP NOW

Vince Soft Suiting Blazer $595 SHOP NOW

Veronica Beard Scuba Jacket $645 SHOP NOW

6. Button-Up Shirts

On Susie Wright: Frank and Eileen shirt; Aritzia trousers

"A relaxed button up shirt is another key piece every closet needs. Look for a gently oversized style that’s not too pressed. Then fold the sleeves up and wear it with trousers or denim." — Wright

Frank & Eileen Eileen Relaxed Button-Up Shirt $278 SHOP NOW

Vince Easy Linen Button-Up Shirt $265 SHOP NOW

Splendid Avril Side Slit Button-Up Shirt $148 SHOP NOW

LK Bennett Beatrice Cotton Button-Up Shirt $275 SHOP NOW

7. Trench Coats

On Susie Wright: Avec Les Filles trench coat

"Who doesn’t love a classic trench coat you can wear almost all year long? Try it over your favorite dress, or on casual days with a hoodie and sweatpants. It always looks chic!" — Wright

Theory Patton Stretch Cotton Trench Coat $695 SHOP NOW

Burberry Kensington Water Resistant Gabardine Trench Coat $2590 SHOP NOW

Lauren Ralph Lauren Water Resistant Belted Single Breasted Trench Coat $240 SHOP NOW

Avec Les Filles Drape Trench Coat $179 SHOP NOW

8. Timeless Handbags

On Susie Wright: Frame dress; Dior bag

"Choosing to invest in a classic bag is truly worthwhile. You’ll wear it for years to come, and it completes every single outfit!" — Wright

Saint Laurent Mini Manhattan Crossbody Bag $2100 SHOP NOW

TOM FORD Medium Tara Leather Crossbody Bag $2290 SHOP NOW

Mulberry Small Iris Leather Top Handle Bag $1550 SHOP NOW